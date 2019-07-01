New 2019 Abnormal Return Portfolio For The Russell Index Rebalancing Anomaly

The Russell Index reconstitution starts again June 7th, and the final index results go live on June 28th for 2019.

My tests support the likelihood of high profitability from known changes in the index that "lead to a 'dramatic increase' in trading volume ratio in the month of June" (Chang et al., 2013).

Since 2017, the best standardized results generated +57.90% in the first six months and the total average gains across the portfolios were highest at +29.04% in the first three months.

The new 2019 annual Russell Index anomaly portfolio continues a third year documenting abnormal gains from the June rebalancing and shows some profitable strategies.

Introduction

Every year the Russell Indexes are rebalanced to bring in new stocks and remove underperforming stocks. The FTSE Russell calls this event the annual reconstitution process, and it begins with evaluations in May and moves to the selection process on June 7th with the newly reconstituted indexes taking effect this year on Friday, June 28th.

This article documents the process and reveals a sample of the 20 new stock selections for a third consecutive year of testing this anomaly with different formation periods. Each of my annual test portfolios look at whether the top-performing new additions to the Russell Index produced abnormally strong results in the following year. Published financial studies have found that:

Stock additions to the Russell 3000 index lead to a "dramatic increase" in trading volume ratio in the month of June (Chang et al., 2013).

And that the reconstitution event produced measurable effects worth concentrating on in future studies.

Measurable price effects of the Russell 3000 annual index reconstitution have been documented for both stock additions and deletions (Chang, Hong, & Liskovich, 2013)

Historical Performance of the Russell 2000 (Small-Cap Index)

The data and results from this study cover the period from June 2017 through June 2019 prior to the next reconstitution period.

This informal research study was conducted using three different portfolios from 2017 to 2018 to retest published research and explore new profitable methods to generate gains from the reconstitution event. The new 2019 Russell 3000 Anomaly portfolio will test the same effect using a June formation period to select 20 of the top performing stocks for a one-year buy/hold portfolio. The working hypothesis is that stocks identified by FTSE Russell starting June 7th and added to the index on June 28th should have a strong positive reaction to being added to the Russell 3000 index and these momentum effects should carry well into the 2019/2020 trading year. Prior portfolios and articles documenting this effect are available for consideration here:

I. Russell 3000 Anomaly Top 10 stocks for 2017 (One Month Formation)

In the first test portfolio and the only portfolio for the 2017-2018 year, a one-month formation period was used to observe and rank the highest performing stocks for portfolio selection.

II. Russell 3000 Anomaly Top 10 stocks for 2018 (One Week Formation)

In the first test portfolio for the 2018-2019 year, a one-week formation period with a 10 stock selection portfolio was used again. The idea in this test was to see if forming the portfolio faster (one week vs. one month) would allow for the breakout gains to be captured sooner.

III. Russell 3000 Anomaly Top 20 stocks for 2018 (1 Month Formation) [original article for subscribers only]

In the second test portfolio for the 2018-2019 year, a one-month formation period was conducted to match the original 2017 test portfolio, but with a larger sample size of 20 stocks.

IV. Finding Abnormal Returns with the Russell Index Rebalancing Every June

This article reviewed the results of the different portfolios over the 2 one-year test periods from 2017 which showed the following:

1. The best standardized results generated +57.90% in the first six months using a one-month, 10 stock portfolio selection model.

2. Total average gains across the portfolios was highest in the first three months with gains of +29.04%.

3. Changes in each of the three portfolios were minimal or negative to the end of the year after six months of tracking.

It is also noteworthy that 83% of the gains from the Anomaly Picks for 2017 were realized in the first six months of the year. - 2017 Portfolio

These results validate prior research on the price momentum anomaly, considered by many to be the premier financial anomaly in market research. Price momentum theory is based on the well-documented phenomenon, "where stocks with low returns over the last year tend to have low returns for the next few months and stocks with high past returns tend to have high future returns" (Fama & French, 2008, p. 1653).

The informal results of this study bear out my initial theory and show that focusing on the top-performing stocks initially can outperform the total index for the year.

This momentum pricing effect typically consists of increasing momentum stocks that continue to increase, defying prevailing historical averages, so that watching the top 10 stocks post-rebalance period may identify some of the strongest momentum growth candidates. - Henning, 2017

Russell US Indexes

Russell US Indexes are the leading US equity benchmarks for institutional investors. This broad range of US indexes allow investors to track current and historical market performance by specific size, investment style and other market characteristics.

All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000 Index, which includes the well-known, large-cap Russell 1000 Index and small-cap Russell 2000 Index. The Russell Reconstitution process occurs every June and is explained in additional references and analytics at FTSE Russell.

The Russell US Indexes are designed as the building blocks of a broad range of financial products, such as index tracking funds, derivatives and exchange traded funds, as well as being performance benchmarks.

Gains from the 2017 to 2018 test period were 20% and gains from 2018 to 2019 were -9.21%. A significant amount of the annual returns were driven by the broader market, while the first three months in all the portfolios produced the most positive results.

Picks for 2019 Rebalancing

So what do we buy for large gains in 2019? The complete list of FTSE Russell additions used for this selection process are here (opens to pdf): RU3000_Additions_20190628.pdf

If the strategy from my three prior test portfolios over the past two years provides reliable future results, here is the best approach so far:

Select the top-performing stocks after a one-month observation period prior to formation. Both portfolios that used a one-month formation period significantly outperformed the one-week formation period approach. Watch for the best results to occur within the first three months. Market effects tend to dominate and price momentum dissipates after three months. Don't expect much effect after six months. The last six months of the year produced no outsized average returns for any of the test portfolios.

The 2019 selection process uses the one-month observation period prior to formation, but this year will use June as the formation month. The earlier formation month is based on the idea that favorable reactions to being added to the Russell 3000 index would begin to show up after June 7th selection and the strongest momentum conditions would be produced by the best early performing stocks in the rebalancing process on June 28th. 71 stocks added to the Russell index out of 165 measured (43%) have gained over +5% through the month of June. 23 stocks added to the Russell index have gained over 20% through the month of June (13.9%).

The full portfolio selection for 2019 includes the top 20 stocks that have all gained over 23% for the month due in some part to the news of their addition to the index. The ten listed stocks are the lower half of the portfolio selection for 2019 with the full list available for members.

Symbol Name June % Gain Stock price (CRMD) CorMedix, Inc. 34.89 8.97 (OTC:BSGM) BioSig Technologies, Inc. 33.76 9.39 (CODA) Coda Octopus Group, Inc. 32.49 13.05 (APPS) Digital Turbine, Inc. 31.93 5.00 (PAYS) PaySign, Inc. 31.21 13.37 (PRTH) Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. 30.83 7.85 (KRYS) Krystal Biotech, Inc. 25.84 40.27 (OZM) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 24.38 22.96 (OTC:ZYXI) Zynex, Inc. 23.49 8.99 (CRD.A) Crawford & Company 23.45 10.53

Updates on the 2019 Russell Index Anomaly Portfolio will continue and remain available live on the Value & Momentum Dashboard for subscribers. Readers may notice that a large percentage of these stocks have been picked up in prior momentum breakout articles and it is not surprising to see some overlap with the high positive momentum behavior of these newly added Russell index stocks.

I trust these selections from a very unique financial anomaly will greatly benefit your trading results in the years to come!

All the very best to you in your investment decisions!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

References

Chang, Y., Hong, H., & Liskovich, I. (2013). Regression Discontinuity and the Price Effects of Stock Market Indexing. doi:10.3386/w19290

Fama, E. F., & French, K. R. (2008). Dissecting Anomalies. The Journal of Finance, 63(4), 1653–1678. doi:10.1111/j.1540-6261.2008.01371.x

