Lavish Stock Based Compensation And Litigation Uncertainty Makes Adamis Pharmaceuticals Uninvestable

Introduction

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) is a generic drug manufacturer which recently launched an off-patent version of Mylan's (MYL) Epipen (Symjepi). Despite the hype surrounding the nature of this drug, Sjympei took over 3 times the period it normally takes for a generic drug to go from ANDA approval to launch and only generated low 6 figures in sales in the first quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, in the same quarter, management paid out over 7 digits in stock based compensation awards, continuing a trend of lavish bonuses on salaries since 2016, while shareholders saw net loss exceed at least twice that of the company's revenues during the same period. With litigation uncertainty looming on the horizon, this will only add more legal fees to an already dangerous burn rate and make yet another equity offering for ADMP extremely likely to the much-diluted investors. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why, but first, here is a figure to illustrate just how lavish the salary of ADMP's CEO were in the past few years, while shareholders suffered without seeing any tangible returns on their capital: Source: Simply Wall St.

Questionable Business Execution

The management team at ADMP is, at best, ineffective. In its 13 years of operation, the company has not released any products with meaningful revenue, and has made repeated equity dilutions causing a -99.99% loss to investors who bought into its IPO in 2006. Last year, the company realized $15 million in revenues; recorded a whopping $40 million loss, while management declared over $6.5 Million in stock rewards. This number is more than 43% of ADMP's FY2018 revenues alone. It is unclear why management reaped in such lavish amounts of stock bonuses when ADMP's loss exceeded 2.5x the company's sales. Next, let's explore whether the company's launch of its generic Epipen, Symjepi, can justify such magnificent bonuses to managements' salary:

Symjepi and Its (Poorly) Overestimated Launch

Despite woes, EpiPen still dominates the market

One quarter after the launch of ADMP's generic competitor to Mylan's blockbuster drug, Symjepi has brought just $465K in sales! This is an extremely disappointing figure when its branded equivalent generated over $250M per quarter in its peak revenues, and has a patient size of 767 incidences of severe allergic reactions per 100,000 person-years in the U.S. alone. In addition, management inexplicably took over two years since approval to launch this drug. This is surprising given marketing rights are granted immediately since approval and it takes an average time of 3-5 months for most generic drugmakers to either launch it themselves or find a partner for the opportunity.

Moreover, investors may be overestimating just how much of the market Symjepi can capture without severely compromising its pricing, as we will find out below.

As discussed in the author's previous articles, branded drugs typically see their price decline over -90% or more within 12 months of a generic launch. Currently, there are three products for epinephrine injections; Mylan's Epipen, Teva (TEVA)'s auto-injector, and ADMP's Symjepi. Since there are already two competitors for ADMP, and using the above generic decay as guidance, the author estimates the price of epinephrine injections will fall decay by about -75%. Applying this discount rate to Epipen's peak sales and diving it by total # of sellers in the market, the author derives an implied peak sale estimate of $83 million for ADMP.

Before investors get too excited, keep in mind this number can only go downhill from here. This is because the manufacturing and procedural costs with regards to developing a generic only costs between $1-$5 million.The barrier to entry is extremely low due to the sheer number of generic drug companies available (and this keeps our healthcare affordable). With an estimated economic incentive $83 million vs. annual expenses of at most $5 million, it is very likely other generic manufacturers would follow suit after ADMP and begin launching their own generic Epipens to capture market share; squeeze margins, and lower prices.

Unfortunately for ADMP, the company does not have an exciting pipeline to diversify into other fields of developments.

Ineffective Pipeline

Source: ClinicalTrials.Gov

As we can see above, ADMP has only 1 phase 1 trial completed, 1 trial with status unknown (results unverifiable from company officials for at least 2 years), and 2 phase 3 trials. With the respect to the latter, these involve the study of Beclomethasone for the treatment of Asthma.

Beclomethasone is the generic name for Teva's Qvar, an inhaler which acts as the first line of treatment for patients with Asthma. Unfortunately for ADMP, Teva re-branded this product into Qvar RediHaler in March 2018, and doing so puts a five year exclusivity (up to 2023) on the drug during which time generic competitors cannot launch their equivalents. This is definitely not good news for a company already burning much needed cash to answer its patent litigation lawsuits.

Massive Legal Uncertainty

Source: Global Newswire

Under the 1984 Hatch-Waxman Act, an automatic 30-month stay of the FDA approval process will be implemented for pending generic drug should patent litigation arise. For ADMP, this means the earliest it could see its naloxone injector ANDA approved is between October to December 2021. Investors should note there is no easy path forward for either Kaleo or ADMP with regards to intellectual property ("IP") lawsuits, as neither injector patents from ADMP nor Kaleo expires until 2035. To illustrate the complexity of these infringement allegations, the author has pulled one design patent from each respective company:

Source: U.S. Patent 9084849B2; U.S. Patent 9199037B2

As we can see, due to similarities in use of spring mechanism; medicament containers, movable delivery chambers, and deformation/rotation of shoulder to exert force on the flange, it is extremely difficult to determine whether or not ADMP infringed on Kaleo's patents (or vice versa). Moreover, there are 17 patents covering ADMP's Symjepi injector and 100 patents protecting Kaleo's naloxone injector. A judge could very well invalidate, for the sake of argument, 6 of the patents for either companies, and cause significant uncertainty as to whether or not the remaining patents can protect either drugs to be marketed in its current form (design changes would be required).

On the other hand, it is equally likely either parties could be awarded injunctions and or damage relief. Hence, the significant amounts of uncertainty surrounding these lawsuits renders any objective calculation of outcomes impossible. The risk is totally unknown. For a company burning more cash per quarter on its balance sheet, however, the addition of barrister expenses only serves as a negative.

Burn Rate

Source: ADMP 10-Q Filings

Source: ADMP 10-Q Filings

On just $4 million in revenues this quarter, ADMP spent over $8 million in SG&A, and over $1.6 million in CapEx. Worst of all, nearly 40% of incoming revenues were paid to management in the form of stock rewards. This begs a serious concern for potential investors, why were executives deserving of such a lavish payout when Symjepi only brought in $465K in sales since its launch in Jan 16, 2019?

Due to the extremely disappointing nature of this launch, the author has curated an estimate of ADMP's burn rate. This is a metric commonly used in venture capital to project how much a company is spending its new capital before it is able to generate positive cash flows. The results are curated below:

Source: ADMP 10-Q Filings, Author's Curation

Based on these findings, the author estimates the minimum capital required for ADMP to operate in any quarter is ~$12 million. Investors should note expenses such as accountant fees; lawyer expenses, sales and marketing team, and R&D are a fixed cost debited to most small cap companies and do not scale. This is because the cost of hiring these professionals is simply core to the existence of any company with an emerging IP portfolio and recurring revenues. On the other hand, the net cash balance of ADMP remains only half of the estimated quarterly burn rate. While the company can survive by cutting costs here and there, the only way forward, assuming Symjepi sales continue to disappoint as Q12019, is through capital financing. Given how ADMP has had a consistent history of losses in its net income, the author sees little possibility in a debt financing offering, and believes an equity dilution (again) is imminent for existing shareholders.

Conclusion

With ADMP having significant restrictions in the timing of its new product launches; a management team continuing to dilute stockholder since its 2006 IPO, issuance of lavish stock based compensation, litigation uncertainty until 2021, and Symjepi launch not being able to meet the company's quarterly burn rate, the author concludes shares are uninvestable at the moment and another equity dilution is imminent. While there are genuine value in the company's pipeline and intellectual property; investors should be aware of the risks in the human factors in this stock and should stay away until 1) management is replaced or 2) The payment of excessive stock based compensation at the expense of shareholders is put to an end. The author would like to thank a personal friend, Alexander Rodd, for the idea to this article.

