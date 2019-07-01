Uber: Don't Bet Against This Verb

These major tailwinds will originate from any or all of the following: Uber's valuation optimism, its corporate clean-up efforts, the TAM potential and Uber's network effect.

But that's not the most interesting part. Uber has four major tailwinds that are poised to fuel Uber's stock price upside momentum.

Uber is now part of this rich pool of brands that are used as verbs. Brands like Google, Xerox, Zoom, Skype, Venmo, CashApp, FaceTime, etc.

Brands that become synonymous with the product or service they provide tend to stand the taste of time.

Introduction - Thesis

What do the following company names have in common?

Skype

Photoshop

Venmo

Google

Yo-Yo

Xerox

These are brand names that have become synonymous with the product or service they provide: Skype with a friend, Zoom into a conference call, Google an assignment, FaceTime with your family and Uber to work. Brands that became verbs like Xerox have been able to stand the taste of time, and Uber is now a part of this pool of verbs.

Uber, Inc. (UBER) is still in its early innings in the UberEats, Freight, and Autonomous businesses. They are the dominant player in their core business - a business model that has severe barriers to entry for competitors. In addition, Uber has an economic moat in the ride-sharing business as it is benefiting from the network effect. This competitive advantage is emanating from the valuable user data that the company is amassing.

These are long-term tailwinds for Uber - advantages that we will not dive into for this article. We will, however, focus on four tailwinds that make Uber a good short and long-term play: The valuation optimism, corporate clean-up, TAM ("Total Addressable Market") potential, and its network effect.

#1: The Valuation Optimism

Wall Street valuations point to a huge potential upside for the stock. These optimistic views on the direction of the company are likely to continue coming through and giving upside momentum to the stock.

A survey of 25 analysts that follow Uber has the price target for the stock ranging from $42/share to $80/share. Price targets which represent approximately 2% downside risk and approximately 86% upside potential from Uber's current stock price. Implying, the sentiments on the street point to a stock with a lot of momentum to the upside and less risk to the downside.

In addition to the positive survey price targets, early this month, after the quiet period expired, 20 analysts initiated coverage on Uber with a buy or a neutral equivalent recommendation. Analysts from Oppenheimer (PT $55/share), Goldman Sachs (PT $56/share), Cowen (PT $58/share), BTIG (PT $80/share), Deutsche Bank (PT $58/share) and many others, all came forward to defend Uber's upside potential.

This pool of positive headline news for Uber is likely to continue, we have more positive news that is likely to drive the stock higher.

#2: The Corporate Clean-Up

An Uber for the public markets: The management upheaval, employee friendly environment, and the talent attraction magnet

Uber had a lot of issues: Susan Fowler and other former female employees complained about workplace hostility (a long list of sexual harassment behaviors), the lawsuits from Google, then CEO Kalanick caught on video cursing an Uber driver, self-driving cars seen running red lights, its price-gouging schemes (Uber admitted to charging rich people more).

These headwinds forced Uber to make some much-needed reforms. They replaced the CEO, fired a few people and are engaged in a lot of PR campaigns. This spotlight is good for two reasons: (1) It makes Uber a better place to work as they are forced to create a conducive work environment for everyone and (2) it helps attract top talent.

In the past Uber's management was a risk, if these reforms continue, the management team and any new relevant additions will become catalysts for the stocks upside momentum.

#3: The TAM Potential

The TAM for Uber is still massive. The number of people that can potentially become MAPC is a lot. A sign that Uber is just getting started, and that it has great potential to become profitable in the next few years.

Uber is in over 700 cities and 63 countries. Its Monthly Active Platform Consumers ("MAPC") in these markets grew an impressive 33% y/y to 93 million. However, what is more, impressive is that the 93 million MAPCs only represent 2% of the population in the 63 countries. Implying that there is a huge potential for the Uber platform to scale and add more MAPCs.

Besides the TAM potential, UberEats has the potential to grow revenues through partnerships and grow margins through scale. Plus, Uber has more potential for success in major cities around the world where the cost of owning a car (parking challenges, availability of public transportation, traffic, etc.) is too high. For example, in New York alone, Uber's daily rides grew by an average of 37% per year from 2015 to 2017. During Q1 the Eats business grew 109% y/y and became the largest online meal delivery player outside of China. Also, the Eats business can enable Uber to upsell new Eats customers to their core business.

#4: The Network Effect

Uber has an impressive MAPC number (with a huge untapped TAM), this gives Uber additional value as it gathers more user data. Increased MAPC attracts and retains drivers as their utilization increases with more users. More drivers mean reduced wait time for customers. In addition, UberEat is likely to bring in new customers that have never used the app, customers that can also become users of its core platform. These additional users will likely come from Uber's new initiatives and partnerships.

A promising partnership has emerged between Uber and McDonalds. For months, Uber and McDonalds have been testing flight paths, designing packages that keep burgers intact, French fries and ice cream cold.

The partnership is promising because of its convenience element. For example, for a 1.5 miles away delivery, ground transportation takes 21 minutes while drones would take 7 minutes. This level of efficiency and convenience can then be replicated to transport more things other than food.

However, Uber Elevate is still waiting for FAA approval. Nonetheless, there is a good chance it will come sooner than later. This is because Google already has approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make unmanned commercial deliveries as part of its Wing program in Blacksburg. Furthermore, Amazon also recently unveiled a drone that could deliver household goods.

Lastly, this is promising because Uber Eats has been a bright spot for the company. They reported revenues of $1.5 billion in 2018, almost 150% higher than the previous year. Furthermore, New Street analysts believe Uber is a transportation revolution. They believe the company will quadruple its bookings by 2025 and drive margins as a percentage of bookings towards 7%. The progress Uber is capable of achieving in logistics will create a new benchmark of efficiency and convenience. The data gathered will be valuable for Uber as it approaches new ventures.

Risks To Consider

Uber has a potential flight disadvantage. Drivers and customers can migrate to Lyft should they see fit. The easiness with which this is a threat can be seen from the delete Uber campaign that emerged a while back when the then CEO Kalanick was recorded cursing a driver and the sexual misconducts that were going on at the time. These incidents allowed Lyft to gain a massive customer base (both new drivers who felt Uber did not care and people seeking Uber alternatives due to the mistreatment of women). Lyft actively took advantage of these situations, aligned with the drivers and offered themselves as a good, caring and reliable alternative.

The path to profitability will take time. This is because to remain competitive, Uber has to continue offering discounts so that they continue to be the low-cost ride-sharing platform. With Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) doing the same, an increased number of car renting platforms, people buying cars, public transportation, people walking or riding bikes to be healthy, both Uber and Lyft are put in a situation in which they have to offer both a convenient and low-cost alternative to all these modes of transportation. Thus, they have to hemorrhage money to remain competitive until such a time that they can achieve enough MAPC to attain profitability.

Lastly, Amazon's investment into Deliveroo (a British company that allows users to order food from nearby restaurants using an app) might be a sign the food delivery space is lucrative and a sign of more competition for UberEats. Having competitors who are backed by companies with deep pockets is not good for a company trying to achieve profitability in a low-cost business.

Summary

Uber's ride-sharing platform benefits from the network effects and valuable intangible assets in the form of user data. Furthermore, Uber's growing valuation optimism, corporate clean-up, and TAM potential will also serve as catalysts to help drive the stock higher. These sustainable competitive advantages will help Uber generate excess returns on invested capital in the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UBER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.