Youngevity Targets Launch Of Hemp Infused Coffee - Increases Hemp Business

Youngevity (YGYI) is moving forward with its hemp infused coffee brand, Javalution, at retail stores. In an announcement over the past week, the company disclosed that Javalution will be hitting retail store shelves in the fourth quarter of this year. Hemp infused coffee is already being sold in the direct selling arm of the company.

The list and number of retail stores where Javalution will be available are impressive. It includes 400 Winn Dixie stores, 96 Bi-Lo stores, 25 Fresco Y Mas stores, and 50 Harvey stores. This also represents an expansion of shelf space, as the Javalution brand is the 4th company owned brand to hit the shelves of retailers. The retail footprint is currently concentrated in the Southeast of the United States, leaving plenty of room for retail growth for investors to consider.

The Javalution brand boasts 4 flavor profiles utilizing 100% Arabica coffee delivered in a single-serve format. Each hemp infused cup is blended with 10 milligrams of Phytocannabinoids.

In terms of revenue, the top-line dollars will show up in the CLR Roasters arm of the Youngevity business. The hemp for the coffee will be supplied by Youngevity's Khrysos Industries, making that operation more efficient and cost effective. An interesting dynamic here is that this will provide growth for the Khrysos arm, but any internal revenues between these companies are not part of the guidance of hemp-based revenue of $45 million to $50 million. Simply stated, this means that investors can anticipate more announcements this year from the Khrysos team at Youngevity.

While on the subject of hemp news from Khrysos, Youngevity also announced this week that it has now opened a turnkey manufacturing facility for hemp-based and hemp related finish products.

This news is compelling in that it brings to bear the ability to manufacture products for its own use as well as products for other players in the space. At this stage, Khrysos can now process product as well as manufacture. Khrysos is now producing tinctures (oral supplement), balms, bath bombs, creams, ointments, in various potencies. Additionally, Khrysos is offering hemp derived products in capsules and tinctures for pets.

To better understand the impact of this, you need to understand how the hemp process works. Growers of hemp need to be able to process that crop in order to extract the valuable oils. Many hemp operations lack processing capability. Khrysos can solve that problem in three ways. First, it can sell processing equipment to the hemp operation. Second, it can lease equipment. Third, it can offer toll processing. This three-tier approach can allow a hemp operation to choose an option that best suits its needs. Because the Khrysos equipment is very efficient when compared to other equipment, the company has attributes that many growers will find hard to pass up. Even if a grower already has some equipment, the existing growth in the space, as well as anticipated growth, will mean that more equipment and capability will be required. With the passage of the 2018 farm bill, hemp is no longer a controlled substance. This is a key factor in the growth within the hemp space.

Khrysos will have the capability of taking in processing contracts in return for cash or oil. The oil can be refined to various degrees. These distillates and isolates can be sold off as is or put into products and then sold. For example, a hemp operation may want to have its own brand of a hemp balm. Khrysos will be able to supply the oil as well as manufacturing and private label a client desires. This is an attribute which Youngevity is well versed in because of its well-established coffee business, CLR Roasters. CLR Roasters makes its own brands as well as several private label brands.

What this boils down to is rather simple. Youngevity is quickly getting into a position to combine an expanding business with plenty of room for growth with profitability:

The high revenue generating stability in this company comes from a well-established direct selling (network marketing) core business. This well-established direct selling brand is still expanding but has reached a level of maturity where the rate of the expansion will slow a bit as creating margin efficiency will become a principal focus. Think of this segment as top and bottom line stable with smart growth. In Q1 of 2019, the direct selling arm of Youngevity accounted for 59% of the overall revenue. This segment brought in $33.4 million during the quarter.

The coffee business is now well established, stable, and expanding in all areas. Green coffee, coffee roasting, toll processing, toll production, private label, and, of course, its own retail and direct selling coffee and espresso brands are all growing. Retail shelf space is now well established in the southeast and can grow northward and westward. Should coffee commodity prices rise, the margins are poised for dramatic growth across all contracts. Existing contracts are already profitable at low coffee prices. Coffee prices are at historic lows. When the price of this commodity rises, the delta between the old price and the new price should go straight to the bottom line. Think of this sector as top and bottom line stable with room for high growth. In Q1, the coffee segments saw a year over year increase of revenue of 197%. The $22.8 million of revenue was bolstered by shipping some of the $250 million green coffee contract signed last year.

The hemp business is just getting rolling but is on a fast track because of existing business know-how experienced in the coffee business. This segment also benefits greatly from the built-in consumer base provided by the direct selling arm. Think of this sector as burgeoning with outstanding potential for top and bottom line growth. The company anticipates that this segment will deliver between $45 million and $50 million in revenue in 2019.

In my opinion, Q2 will deliver much-improved metrics over Q1 because several one-time costs we saw in Q1 will no longer be present. I feel that Q2 will show that this company is on the verge of a profitability. It may even be possible that we see a Q2 profit. The real meat and potatoes will be in the second half of this year. I anticipate profitable third and fourth quarters combined with the ability to show robust growth moving forward. Youngevity has guided to overall revenues of $220 million to $240 million for the year. Q1 was impacted by some one-time charges including $12,966,000 in non-cash equity-based compensation expense. While most of the equity-based charges will be removed from the picture going forward, some charges related to warrants, convertibles, etc. will remain in play with their status on whether or not a loss is reported being tied to the stock price at the close of any given quarter. Investors can gain some perspective on this by looking at the Adjusted EBITDA of the company. In Q1, that metric saw an impressive year over year increase of 58% to $2.4 million.

Essentially, this is a dynamic that will be difficult to ignore. While many hemp and CBD businesses enjoyed high valuation models six months ago, the sector is getting to a point of having more realistic multiples. That means that players that were seeing high multiples will see valuations come down and players trading at a low multiple of about 1x should appreciate.

This is the point in time where a booming hemp sector separates the wheat from the chaff. Youngevity is now well positioned to be a leader within the space. This ability exists because Youngevity zigged while everyone else entering the space zagged. Youngevity management saw that the processing capability was going to be critical. While everyone else was running out acquiring land, clearing that land and planting more hemp crop, Youngevity saw that processing would soon be a giant need within the space. The acquisition of a highly efficient and best in class processing platform that Khrysos represented was a bold move that is already paying dividends. The business know-how thanks to the CLR Roasters experience is what has allowed for fast adaptation. Simply stated, Youngevity's Khrysos is now well positioned to profit from its own work as well as the work of all of the others within the space.

At the end of this month, Youngevity will be added to the Russell 3,000. While the equity may face some pressure from how the hemp space is played by the Street, the reality of a well-established coffee segment and direct selling segment should allow for a backstop. As we watch being EBITDA positive translate into cash flow positive, and then profits, the Youngevity story should only grow from here. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.