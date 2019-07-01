The Market Fundamentals: Comparing Data With Direction

Things could get worse, especially considering all the economic slumps we are seeing.

A False Sense of Calm: Data Divergence

Over the past few weeks, Treasuries and the US Dollar have rallied. Stocks have sold off sequentially. Other macroeconomic data is signaling that the economy is in trouble, but it’s difficult to gauge how much trouble we are in.

Headline GDP and unemployment figures give a false sense of calm to the markets, and we seem to be continuously testing the divergence between bad data and the index price appreciation. The stock market goes higher on wordplay at this point!

Right now, the U.S. is throwing a lot of force into the market to keep it on the uptrend, whether it's through tweets or formal announcements, like Powell's Pause. The US fiscal and monetary policies are deflating the USD. We are in a trade dispute with several of our top trading partners, and the geopolitical tension keeps growing.

There is both a bear and bull thesis for the situation moving forward. However, there is simply not a lot of data priced into the market. The most important thing to do moving forward is to simply embrace the chop.

The Bull Thesis: Why We Could Continue Upwards

Despite all the growth headwinds, we could still maintain this ten-year bull run. Earnings growth and profit contraction could trough out over the next 6 months and recover towards the end of the year. The Fed will provide some support to asset prices through a rate cut. Global yields are mostly negative, which provides incentive to risk-on behavior.

Global economic slowdown could bottom out soon, and we could see steadiness instead of volatility. There could be a potential melt-up. The light positioning by institutional investors and fund managers could induce side-lined money to finally enter the markets. Finally, an overall increase in the money supply would breed greater liquidity.

The Bear Thesis: Why We Could Go Downwards

But we could also finally lose the 10-year bull run streak. My thinking is that there will either be a large Flash Crash, or a trickle-down as we get closer to the 2020 election. What I think is that when the NYSE Composite hits $13,000, we will experience a trend reversal and dip downward.

Source: Author

Earnings, sales, and margins are slowing. Costs are on the rise, but wages are not. Economic growth is slowing, worldwide. There is also a large amount of event risk, especially from the trade dispute with China. If China retaliates, devalues their currency, etc., the U.S. could experience some economic pain.

The U.S. is in a retail slump, and there is an overall credit card spending slowdown. We are on the brink of an Auto Recession, coupled with a slowing in housing sales and construction. There is an earnings recession, and 53% of corporate debt is on the bottom tier of investment grade. There are several macro themes that could play out poorly as we move forward.

The Job Market: Leading and Lagging Indicators

We have had 9 months in a row of year-over-year increases in layoffs, but that has yet to truly show up in NFP and unemployment rates. Layoffs are a leading indicator, and once the market digests it, Recession fears could arise. The unemployment rate is a lagging indicator, meaning that unemployment doesn't predict Recessions, it's a result of them.

Source: Liz Ann Sonders

The average span between unemployment rate troughs and recession starts has historically been 6.4 months. In 3 of the 5 times that U.S. unemployment was at its current level, the S&P 500 peaked within the next ten months.

Simply stated, when the unemployment rate has been low for long periods of time, as it has been, the market is historically near its peak. The current unemployment rate has been at less than 3.9% for the past 12 months. A peaking of the S&P 500 might be around the corner.

Source: Logan Mohtashami

Looking Across the Globe: Weakness Abroad

The US has the highest debt to GDP ever and just posted a 40% year over year increase in the budget deficit. Across the globe, there are macroeconomic issues. 11 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Russia, and Germany all have PMI numbers below 50.0. The entire Eurozone is facing an economic slowdown. There is an air freight slowdown and a world trade volume slowdown.

The trade war could be the cause of some of this, especially as a contraction in world trade volumes negatively impact freight and manufacturing. Tariffs can also decrease consumer spending and compress company profit and revenues. The auto industry is already feeling the pain of the increased cost of goods.

There is also the liquidity problem. The Federal Reserve and the White House are calling for rate cuts when unemployment is below 4%, and the stock market is near all-time highs. If the Fed decides to cut rates by 50 bps, it might be a repeat of the 1999 redux. It could compensate for the Trade Wars across the globe, and trigger inflation to pause the deflation problem we are facing in oil and commodities. But at what cost?

Late Cycle Warnings: Why Rate Cuts Won't Save Us

Andrew Sheets' latest Cross-Asset playbook notes that trade is one of the three overlapping problems that investors currently face, alongside high Fed expectations, with the market pricing in ~75 bps of cuts over the next year.

Source: John Authers

There are several late cycle warning signs, as:

Markets are gradually coming alive to the risk that the conflict of China will stretch far beyond tariffs, and will be harder to resolve than a trade dispute. @JohnAuthers

China will "fight to the end" if the U.S. insists on escalating the trade dispute, the Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng said. Beijing also warned that a trade war will trigger a recession in the U.S. and the global economy. Putin is also unhappy with the U.S., stating that "our relationship with the U.S. is degrading, it's becoming worse and worse."

The trade war is rippling throughout the world, with Trump ramping up threats against Berlin and their auto industry. Ireland will be hit three times harder than any other developed nation if the U.S. decides to impose a blanket trade tariff. We are a global nation, and this is a global issue.

Conclusion: Sideways Lower into 2020

I don't think that earnings will launch the market higher, as the market is expecting flat earnings growth for Q2'19 against tough comparison metrics from the tax-cut impact of Q1'18.

The U.S.-China trade war won't be settled anytime soon. The Fed might not have enough credibility to spur growth again from rate cuts or quantitative easing.

When the market goes up, we will worry about new tariffs and rate hikes. When the market goes down, we will expect trade war de-escalation talk and rate cut talks to cushion the fall. My personal thinking? We will trade sideways lower into 2020, until we experience a true drop. In the meantime, it's best to simply "embrace the chop"!

