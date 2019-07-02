The Low-Risk Road To REIT Riches

Always remember, when you’re buying shares in a REIT, the dividend payment is the ultimate sign of strength.

You don’t need to take dangerous detours (mortgage REITs) that will end up costing you precious time and money.

So I wanted to make sure that I was able to prove the fact that residential mortgage REITs are just downright dangerous.

Last week I wrote an article that got plenty of buzz and it was related to the comparison between equity REITs and mortgage REITs. Before I started writing that particular article, I knew that I had to do my homework, and to prepare for the high-yield mortgage REIT investors who were certain to come out of the woodwork to defend the sucker yielding stocks.

Let’s face it, it’s human nature to defend something that’s dear and close to your heart, so I wanted to make sure that I was able to prove the fact that mortgage REITs are just downright dangerous. As I explained,

“I prefer a simpler and SAFER time-tested formula that involves very predictable rent checks…my crystal ball (and it should also be yours) is to evaluate each equity REIT on the merits of the sources of income. In doing so, you will not only become wealthier (than the mortgage REIT investor) but you can kick back, smoke a cigar, and sleep well at night.”

When a company cuts its dividend, and you own the stock, it’s just hard to become wealthy, regardless of the yield when you purchase the shares. Capital losses almost always occur when a company cuts its dividend, and if you believe that a dividend cut is priced in before a dividend cut, I have some swamp land to sell you in Alaska.

I concluded the article by explaining,

“Since 1972 (through May 2019) – and over 48 years – equity REITs have returned an average of 12.7% compared with 9.3% for mortgage REITs. I can assure you that there are ZERO earnings growth stories with mortgage REITs and my final word of caution is DO NOT BET THE FARM on these high-yielding sucker yields (unless you want to end up milking the cows).”

Was the plain enough?

I know I ruffled a few feathers, but that’s precisely why I wrote the article. Not to get folks angry, but to get them to wake up and stop chasing these ridiculously high-yielding REITs.

There’s a much easier and stress-free path to prosperity in the REIT sector, and while I recognize that income always is going to be the top of mind for most investors that are starved for yield, the real secret when it boils down to it is to concentrate on your long-term investing goals.

In this article today, I will provide you with a terrific REIT roadmap that will enable you to navigate the simplest and most profitable route to becoming rich.

You don’t need to take dangerous detours (mortgage REITs) that will end up costing you precious time and money. Instead, you can sit back and put your hard-earned capital on cruise control and let the power of compounding do most all the work.

At the end of the day, investing comes down to taking the lowest risk as possible to generate the highest returns. Believe me, I would not want to steer you the wrong way. My goals are the same as one of the greatest investors of all time:

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you're beating the market but by whether you've put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” Warren Buffett

Photo Source

Helping You Navigate To Safety

In a recent research report prepared by Cohen & Steers, the global asset manager outlined several factors that could help REITs defend better than other asset sector in the on-going trade war. Thomas Bohjalian, Head of U.S. Real Estate and Senior Portfolio Manager at Cohen & Steers, explains that

“REITs have proven resilient amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, even delivering a slight gain in the U.S.”

Bohjalian went on to explain that “REITs have several factors in their favor that could help them defend better than other areas of the market,” making them a flight-to-quality trade during this prolonged tariff environment. He wrote that REITs enjoy a hometown advantage because they are “domestic businesses” and they “earn the majority of their revenues from properties within their home market, limiting the direct impact from tariffs.”

As viewed below, among the 11 sectors in the S&P 500, real estate is tied with healthcare for the second-lowest international exposure:

REITs Have Little International Exposure

Bohjalian also explained that “REITs tend to generate relative steady, growing cash flows from owning and operating high-quality real estate, and they typically pay out nearly all their net income via tax-advantaged dividends.” It’s because of this very “predictable” earnings and dividend stream that help investors sleep well at night in a “time of increased economic uncertainty.”

Another differentiator as described by Bohjalian is strong real estate fundamentals. He said that “a strong job market and rising wages are supporting demand for many types of real estate.” While there have been pockets of oversupply in certain markets, he wrote that “new construction has remained generally in balance with demand and most REITs have been disciplined with their use of leverage.”

One other advantage, highlighted by Bohjalian, is the fact that “non-traditional property sectors — those not including office, retail, apartments and industrial — now make up more than half of the U.S. REIT market capitalization.” This means that dedicated REIT investors now have access to a variety of property categories such as cell towers, data centers, prisons, farming, and even casinos.

Source: iREIT

Of course, anyone active in the REIT investing sector knows that these redictable dividend-paying stocks have performed well year-to-date, and as Bohjalian pointed out,

“Peaking economic growth and increased global uncertainty mean that bond yields are unlikely to move significantly higher, in our view. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has struck a more dovish tone in recent months and other central banks are keeping interest rates low, which could serve as a potential tailwind for REITs globally.”

As I explained a few days ago, Blackstone Group (BX) is set to eliminate the K-1 requirement today and instead shareholders get 1099s. By converting to a corporation – effective today – Blackstone believes it can double in size to $9 trillion by unhampering long-only and index/ETF investors.

Bohjalian explains that there’s “record dry powder in private real estate funds” that “have been raising capital faster than they can put it to work, creating a bottleneck of capital.” He wrote that “private equity funds are currently sitting on more than $300 billion in dry powder targeting real estate” and he believes “this could provide support to REIT valuations.”

Building Your Sleep Well At Night REIT Portfolio

As the trade war escalates, U.S. REITs are well positioned, and as Bohjalian points out, “real estate is largely a domestic play, with solid fundamentals, attractive yields and access to strong secular growth themes.”

Importantly, investors should be cognizant of REIT valuations as the market in general remains fairly priced relative to broader equities, and Bohjalian adds, “considering the strength of the U.S. real estate market and the appeal of assets with defensive characteristics.”

We scanned our SWAN (sleep well at night) List to provide our top five high conviction (Strong) buys:

Source: iREIT

Our strongest conviction SWANs include Kimco Realty (KIM), Simon Property (SPG), Tanger Outlets (SKT), Taubman Centers (TCO), and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA). To be clear, four out of five of these picks are retail-focused and it should be obvious to recognize why they’re trading at a discount.

Keep in mind that mall and shopping REITs represent around 12.4% of the U.S. equity REIT market (based on market capitalization) and through May 2019 the mall REITs returned -1.97% (according to NAREIT) compared with +16.3% for the entire equity REIT universe.

For those who wish to avoid retail all together, we suggest allocating capital to the broader “technology” sector that includes cell towers, data centers, and logistics (i.e. industrial). You may recall that we emphasized overweighting these categories earlier in the year, and through May they have performed beautifully: Data Centers +26.3%, Infrastructure (includes cell towers) +27.3%, and Industrial +23%. We scanned the iREIT on Alpha Lab and discovered the following gems:

Source: iREIT

As viewed, Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) lags the peer group and has returned a modest 11.9% year-to-date (sector average is 23%) and the dividend yield of 5.0% is almost twice that of the sector average (2.8%). WPT Industrial (OTCQX:WPTIF), a Canadian-traded REIT that invest in U.S. industrial properties is also trading at a wide margin of safety. This REIT now yields 6.0% and has seen its share price advance a meager 4.5% year-to-date.

Within the data center, CyrusOne offers the most compelling opportunity, shares currently trade at historical multiples (around 17x FFO) but below the peer average (DLR trades at 18x P/FFO and EQIX trades at 23x). The lackluster price appreciation for CONE yea-to-date has been the lack of earnings growth in 2019 (due to expansion), but 2020 and 2021 appear solid as consensus estimates forecast growth in the low double-digits.

The outlier, as referenced in the above chart, is Iron Mountain (IRM). Marketplace subscribers got an early look at our NAV estimates last week and our Fair Value number (of $40.00 referenced above) is in-line with the NAV estimate. We believe there’s enhanced opportunity for IRM to unload some of its real estate via a sale/leaseback transaction that could provide attractive capital for data center growth.

Another interesting sector, and often overlooked, is healthcare. Many investors like this particular property sector because of the dependable and repeatable sources of income. In addition, yields are traditionally higher in the space (around 5.2% compared with the U.S. equity REIT average of 4.04%).

Scanning the list we find these most-attractive names:

Source: iREIT

I’m not jumping “up and down” to buy Medical Properties (MPW) or Omega Healthcare (OHI) today, based on valuation, but I do find HTA, LTC Properties (LTC), and Physicians Realty (DOC) attractive, and these could be good candidates for your road to riches portfolio.

Rounding out the rest of the property sectors that we find attractive, we screened for REITs that appealed to use based on their margin of safety. As I stated above, many REITs have become pricey (fairly valued) and it’s our objective to provide readers with actionable investing ideas.

Source: iREIT

We like Spirit Realty (SRC) now that the company is completely divesting itself from Sprit Master Trust (SMTA). We still question why and how Hospitality Property Trust (HPT) will integrate the SMTA portfolio, but given that RMR is the external manager, I think I know the answer to that question.

Catchmark Timber (CTT), although volatile, has been a top performer for us in 2019 (50.9%) and we think there’s still more room to run. Also, we provided Marketplace subscribers with an update on VICI (OTC:VICI) a few days ago and consider this gaming REIT the next “Realty Income” in the gaming sector. The latest news regarding Eldorado (ERI) acquiring Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) is positive for VICI as it gives the company fresh new leases and some exciting new growth properties.

Although somewhat political (to say the least), CoreCivic (CXW) has become an attractive REIT based on price alone. Shares were smacked down last week after the Congressional hearing and testimony on the value of private prisons, and the several banks jumped into the action, reducing capital sources for REITs like CXW and Geo Group (GEO). I caught up with CXW’s CEO last week (on Friday) and the interview can be viewed on the marketplace.

Finally, Ladder Capital (LADR) is one of our top picks in the commercial mortgage REIT sector. The company has demonstrated strong shareholder alignment by consistently raising the dividend and generating best-in-class ROE. Shares are now yielding 8.2% with plenty of powder for future dividend increases. Also, LADR is internally managed and insiders own $223 million of LADR stock (11.3% of LADR’s total equity market cap).

In Closing...

I want to remind you that the simplest and most profitable route to becoming rich is not chasing yield. Alternatively, dividends remain an incredibly big part of the value proposition for REITs and that’s one of the primary reasons that I became a REIT analyst.

My job is to not only direct you to the right opportunities, but also to steer you from danger, so that you don’t suffer devastating losses. Always remember, when you’re buying shares in a REIT, the dividend payment is the ultimate sign of strength and our time-tested risk management tools give us (and our subscribers) the confidence to build a solid portfolio of some of the highest quality REITs.

In summary, the key to generating wealth is to look for consistent profit margins over a span of time. If you pay close attention to these stocks you should be able to recognize the companies with the best appreciation potential, and by all means, pay very close attention to the dependability of the dividends.

Finally, maintain adequate diversification, whether that’s through an ETF, my research picks, or with an advisor. By employing adequate diversification, investors can reduce risk without sacrificing returns…

Now buckle up and keep your eye on the road…

Photo Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service... Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team covers 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker...







Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, KIM, REG, SPG, SKT, TCO, CONE, VTR, HTA, MNR, IRM, LTC, OHI, DOC, SRC, VICI, CXW, LADR, CTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.