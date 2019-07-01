Eldorado Resorts: After Caesars Deal, Big Reward - And Bigger Risk

The deal appears to be done. Eldorado Resorts (ERI) is acquiring Caesars Entertainment (CZR). The acquisition represents the last step in an unbelievable stretch for Eldorado, which has gone from a sleepy, private, three-casino operator to the king of U.S. gaming.

So far, the purchase has done little for ERI stock, which tumbled on the news and hasn't recovered. I'm sympathetic toward those who took their profits for several reasons. Most notably, Eldorado is taking on a huge amount of debt at what certainly seems like the tail end of the economic cycle.

But I've been too cautious toward ERI in the past - and that may be the case again. Investors certainly can trust Eldorado at this point: ERI stock has been one of the best in the entire market since coming public in 2014. And looking at the deal from a number of angles, there are pluses and minuses to ERI going forward, with several points that jump out:

1. What Eldorado has achieved in a matter of years truly is impressive.

Before considering the investment aspect of ERI, it's worth taking a step back and appreciating just what the company has accomplished in six years. In 2013, Eldorado was a family-owned and private business with namesake properties in Reno and Shreveport, plus a 50/50 ownership with MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the Silver Legacy, also in downtown Reno. The Silver Legacy had gone bankrupt the year before. Reno hardly looked like an attractive market. Shreveport revenue would decline 5%+ that year after 2012 results that were nearly as weak. Total EBITDA including the 50% share of the Silver Legacy likely was under $50 million; the business as a whole (not just the equity) might have been valued at $300 million, maybe less. The idea that, six years on, Eldorado would buy out Caesars would have been ludicrous.

In September of 2013, Eldorado agreed to merge with MTR Gaming in a deal that closed a year later. MTR didn't seem much more attractive: its Scioto Downs property was part of an Ohio market that significantly underperformed initial projections after legalized gaming began there in 2012. Its other two properties, in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, were facing new competition. I wrote in April 2015, with ERI at $7, that the combined company was just two bad businesses put together for little reason beyond a backdoor IPO for Eldorado. (In my defense, I did come around a bit later.)

That said, Eldorado did get some help. Ohio revenue started to ramp in 2015. The Reno market, with a boost from companies like Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA), became one of the hottest in the country, even developing a housing crisis in the process. Gaming stocks on the whole have moved higher, and the multiples assigned those stocks have steadily expanded.

Of course, Eldorado itself deserves some credit. Ahead of Reno's growth, ERI boosted its exposure to the market by acquiring MGM's 50% of the Silver Legacy plus Circus Circus Reno for a little over $130 million in 2015. That deal - undoubtedly one of the best made in the entire industry in the last ten years - gave Eldorado three adjacent properties in the downtown of the newly attractive market, and has helped drive growth since. (The company's West segment has grown Adjusted EBITDA double-digits in the last two years after ERI highlighted nearly 25% profit growth in the three Reno properties in 2016.)

From there, Eldorado went bigger, picking up regional operator Isle of Capri in 2017 and Tropicana Entertainment last year. (It also acquired the Grand Victoria casino in suburban Chicago for $327.5 million.) Pro forma EBITDA in 2018 was nearly $700 million - in the range of fifteen times what it was in 2013. A business that, again, likely was valued at $300 million or less six years ago had an enterprise value, at last Friday's close, of roughly $7 billion. That figure, once the Caesars deal closes, will be $23 billion. It has been a truly stunning six years.

2. Is a Caesars buyout again a sign of a top?

Of course, investors can see that story in two very different ways. Is Eldorado's unbelievable growth the just reward for the aggressive risk-taking of CEO Gary Carano, the son of Eldorado's founder? Or is this what happens when the economy is flooded with 'easy money' for a decade?

For investors who fret about the latter, there's a symbolism to Caesars being Eldorado's target. Caesars (then known as Harrah's Entertainment) was taken private in early 2008 (though the agreement was made in late 2006) and almost immediately turned out to be one of the biggest mistakes of that decade's boom. Before the LBO, Harrah's too had shown exponential, debt-fueled growth driven by acquisitions (WSOP, Binion's Horseshoe, Imperial Palace) - and the buyout added another $22 billion in debt. It was only through years of financial machinations that P-E sponsors Apollo Global (APO) and Texas Pacific Group were able to carve out any residual equity value for themselves. (Ironically, after all that, both firms actually slashed their stakes in CZR back in March. Somewhere, still-angry bondholders chuckled when the ERI deal was announced.)

To be sure, these are not the same deals. Eldorado is issuing a good chunk of stock in the deal (roughly $3.4 billion at the post-announcement ERI price), meaning the combined company's leverage will not be anywhere near that of Harrah's in 2008. The Harrah's buyout in part was driven by the belief that its CEO, former Harvard professor Gary Loveman, had revolutionized the analytics of the business by developing the Total Rewards program. That belief echoed the theory behind the housing bubble: that 'quants' had created new ways to harvest wealth in a slow-moving, asset-rich business that simply hadn't 'caught up' to the new way of doing business. Caesars now, name recognition and size aside, is treated like just another major U.S. operator.

That said, this deal is a huge gamble, pardon the pun. I've worried about overall multiples in the gaming space for some time; and outside of ERI, which continues to be a star performer, EBITDA multiple expansion has stalled out. Boyd Gaming (BYD) and Penn National (PENN), for instance, are down 25% and 47%, respectively, over the past year, though both companies have grown earnings over that stretch. Eldorado is paying 10x+ EBITDA for Caesars; that's roughly the same multiple Apollo and TPG agreed to pay back in 2006. Its balance sheet likely will be leveraged ~7x after the deal - not terribly far from where Caesars was when its go-private deal was agreed to, let alone completed.

There's also a financial engineering aspect to the deal, and the sector, that brings back memories of mid-2000's peaks. Eldorado is funding the deal in part through a $3.2 billion sale-leaseback deal with VICI Properties (OTC:VICI), the REIT spun off from Caesars back in 2017. Those deals started to gain favor with Penn's spin off of Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) back in 2013 - and seem to be accelerating quickly. Those agreements aren't debt as such - but they certainly add to the leverage profile of the overall business.

To be sure, sale-leasebacks amplify upside: indeed, that's the point. REIT investors have first claim on the revenue needed to pay the rent, which in theory should be much more stable and drive attractive dividend yields. (GLPI yields almost 7%, and VICI 5.2%). Shareholders in the operators keep the rest. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's analogous to CDO (collateralized debt obligation tranches): REITs effectively get the senior claim on what cash flow the asset creates, with the property operator taking on more risk for the leveraged upside of the remainder. That didn't work out all that well late last decade. That doesn't mean it won't work out well this decade (or next), but it's at least worth keeping in mind at this point in the economic cycle.

3. Macro skeptics need not apply.

Those leasebacks also add to the cyclical risk facing the sector more broadly. If the economy turns, and Eldorado sees any weakness as a result, its debt can be problematic very quickly. Total debt pro forma for Caesars will be over $16 billion. (Eldorado closed Q1 with a bit over $3 billion; per the merger presentation, another $6.3 billion in Caesars debt will remain in place, with the company raising another $7 billion-plus in term loans. $100 million-plus is coming in from a side deal to sell casinos to smaller operator Century Casinos (CNTY).) But Caesars closed 2018 with $10 billion in leaseback-related financing obligations, per its 10-K, and Eldorado post-merger will add another $4 billion or so.

This creates two risks. First, if multiples assigned ERI come down at all, ERI shares are going to plunge. Over two-thirds of the combined company's enterprise value will come from debt. Lower the EBITDA multiple one turn (from what looks like a pro forma ~8.5x, by my numbers including projecting synergies, depending on how an investor treats the REIT obligations) and ERI shares fall 35%+. ERI has kept a premium multiple (relative to regional operators) amid its M&A spree, but if that changes, its shares can fall hard in a hurry.

Secondly, at the operating level, a significant portion of every lost dollar of revenue in a downturn comes off the EBITDAR line. But rent expense adds another fixed cost, amplifying that effect. Meanwhile, operators including Eldorado have focused for years on controlling costs and protecting margins. Eldorado, in fact, has done a fantastic job on exactly that front as it's integrated properties from Isle of Capri and Tropicana. But that also means that if revenue stalls out or even declines, there's little fat left to cut.

Combine lower multiples, lower profits, and fixed leverage and ERI can plunge if and when the economy ever turns. For those investors already worried about valuation in the space and in the market, that's a terrifying combination - and I'd note, on that front, that cyclicals in general already are being treated as if a macro downturn is imminent.

That said, the upside is enormous for the same reasons. John Paulson argued in 2012, not long after CZR's return to the public markets, that the stock could go to $138. Caesars had a much thinner equity slice than the combined ERI-CZR will, but the broader point holds. Higher revenue, cost synergies (Eldorado is estimating $500 million a year) and leverage to both that revenue growth and on the balance sheet suggests, at least on paper, that ERI could continue to soar if its plans work out.

All told, this is a "go big or go home" bet for Eldorado - and ERI shareholders sticking around after the deal closes.

4. The U.S. gaming environment needs to stay roughly stable.

Aside from macro issues, Eldorado likely needs some cooperation in terms of gaming expansion. To be sure, it likely will get precisely that. Outside of the Southeast, markets are basically saturated to begin with. And in the Southeast, there's been little apparent movement toward expansion.

That needs to stay the case - because Eldorado likely isn't going to be able to fund new projects for at least a few years. Expansion in Texas, most notably, would provide a big hit to the company's properties in Louisiana. The three Mississippi casinos might want to keep an eye on movements in Alabama and Georgia.

Again, this remains a relatively minor risk in terms of likelihood and impact, although any competitive effects would be amplified by the leverage on the balance sheet. But the recent expansion in Illinois could provide a material headwind in the coming years. Caesars' Horseshoe in Hammond is the closest casino to Chicago, which will be getting a casino downtown. The Grand Victoria in Elgin (in the far western suburbs) is facing competition there and in Rockford, less than an hour away.

Centaur Gaming, near Indianapolis, too may lose some customers to a proposed new project in Danville, on the Illinois-Indiana border. Illinois expansion on the whole isn't good news for the combined company - and that would be equally true in the last remaining attractive U.S. regional markets that haven't opened yet.

Bulls might reply that expansion of sports betting is a huge opportunity - but on that front I've long been skeptical, and remain so. And I'd note that Eldorado management seemed relatively disinterested on that front on the post-merger conference call - to the point that it's not clear at this point who actually will be running Caesars sportsbooks. If Eldorado saw sports betting as a meaningful part of the deal, that likely wouldn't be the case.

5. Is the ERI story over?

The broad concern here, from several perspectives, is that the story behind ERI might be over. Not that long ago, ERI was an intriguing and undercovered play on regional gaming and the Reno market; it's now the largest U.S.-focused gaming stock out there. It's made likely the biggest acquisition it's ever going to make. With 60 properties, expansion is likely over, making Eldorado now a same-store revenue/margin story. And the worst-case scenario is that Caesars again is being sold at the end of cycle - which would truly be the end of the story here.

Worst-case scenario aside, the end of the story doesn't necessarily mean the end of ERI's gains. Deleveraging, further margin expansion, and perhaps some "buy the dip" trading after the post-merger sell-off all suggest the stock can go higher. Analysts - and as I've written before, I have a lot of respect for coverage in the sector - have an average target price of $57, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if ERI got there over the next twelve months. If the economy keeps doing what it's been doing, and Eldorado keeps doing what it's been doing, investor confidence could come back and a ~9x EBITDA multiple gets ERI to those high $50s levels.

But this ERI is not the ERI investors have bought, or owned, over the past five years. And what's interesting is that there are arguments for perhaps the 'next' ERI. I made the case for BYD back in January, and it has dry powder for M&A and some room for financial engineering of its own (though its management has appeared much more cautious on that front). Century picked up the three properties from Eldorado at a hugely attractive 4.1x multiple, and could look to follow ERI's roadmap into an operator middle class that largely has been vacated by M&A. The same is true of Golden Entertainment (GDEN), though its balance sheet is in weaker shape than that of Century.

More broadly, over the past five years, the gaming space (at least on the operator side) has handily outperformed the market - but ERI has been far and away the best choice. (It's gained a stunning 959% since coming to market, against 149% for BYD and 65% for PENN over the same period.) Over the next five years, even if gaming stocks continue to outperform, I'm skeptical ERI again will be the best choice. After this deal, Eldorado basically is what it's going to be. Getting to that point led to enormous returns in ERI stock - staying there might be more difficult.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.