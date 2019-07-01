An Exceptionally Steady 6.9% Yield From Annaly Capital Management's Preferred

The new preferred share from NLY had a negative impact on their other preferred share prices, but the impact should be temporary.

NLY-I is debuting just inside our strong-buy range, despite zero other preferred shares being within our regular buy range. A dramatic disconnect.

The numbers for NLY-I are very comparable to NLY-F, but the shares are materially cheaper.

Annaly Capital Management announced a call for NLY-C and the issuance of NLY-I. Buy-and-hold investors should see this as a great opportunity.

The newest share from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is NLY-I. Seeking Alpha should have the symbol listed as (NLY.PI) soon. It traded under the ticker ACAXP for the week.

We prepared a buy alert for NLY-I, trading as ACAXP, shortly after the shares began trading:

There are currently no other preferred shares in the strong-buy range, so this was an exceptional opportunity. We added a real-time SMS alert as well.

The Process

We compared NLY-I to NLY-F (NLY.PF) as the core part of our valuation process. A huge volume of these shares traded at $24.75:

We find these shares very attractive:

Shares closed at $24.73 on 6/21/2019 and our “strong buy under” target price is $24.75. Shares could still rally from there and remain in the regular “buy under” range as they would easily be the most attractive preferred share overall.

Comparing NLY-F with NLY-I

There are a few differences, as shown below:

NLY-I has another 1.75 years more than NLY-F before the call protection ends and the floating rate begins. This is 5 years in total for NLY-I and 3.25 years in total for NLY-F. For investors who are concerned about rates moving lower, but still interested in floating-rate shares, that would be favorable. NLY-I has a lower coupon rate at 6.75% instead of 6.95%, that equates to $.05 per year. NLY-I has a lower spread over LIBOR by 0.4 basis points. This is roughly one-tenth of one penny per year.

Between 9/30/2022 and 6/30/2024, NLY-F will have a floating rate while NLY-I has a fixed rate. We don’t see that as being a huge factor.

Making complex math simple

We’re averaging together the dates for when call protection ends and the floating rate kicks in. It gives us about 4 years. We multiply 4 years by NLY-F paying out an extra $.05 in dividends. That gives us $.20. We discount those cash flows at 7% per year and find the present value is worth about $.17.

After both are floating, NLY-I’s payment is lower by a tenth of a penny per year. We estimate that one-tenth of a penny per year starting in a few years is worth about one penny today.

That takes us from $.17 to $.18.

In our experience, the share with the higher floating rate rarely trades quite this much higher because of call risk. All else equal, the investor buying NLY-I at a lower price compared to NLY-F is taking on less call risk. Therefore, we estimate that a reasonable spread in the price is $.14.

We would expect that shares of NLY-I will usually trade about $.14 below shares of NLY-F.

We already have price targets for NLY-F, so we set our price targets for NLY-I at $.14 below our price targets for NLY-F.

That means NLY-I would be:

strong buy at $24.75 or below regular buy at $25.35 or below

We plan to bid on a position in NLY-I. Since NLY-I is so attractive relative to other preferred shares, we may close other positions to free up capital for additional shares of NLY-I. Those choices will depend on market pricing after the market opens.

As of Friday, liquidity was extremely high. With the shares being issued, volume was over 10 million shares. That is extremely unusual and the volume should drop dramatically in the near future.

We are adding NLY-I to our top ideas for preferred shares. As of Friday’s close, we consider it the most attractively valued preferred share among the mortgage REITs and the high liquidity should make it much easier for investors to enter a position.

For buy-and-hold investors, this is an excellent opportunity to open a position in a risk rating 1 preferred share trading below call value.

Prices are also attractive to traders, as we expect these shares to rally over the next month.

Note: After publishing this article for subscribers of the REIT Forum, but prior to the public release, we initiated a large position in NLY-I. Consequently, our language indicates that we were planning to purchase shares, but our disclosure states that we already own shares.

The REIT Forum is raising prices after the fourth of July, but all current members will be grandfathered in. We have a sale on new memberships, so start a trial today! Bought VNQ (REIT index ETF)? Your returns track the red line. Bought PFF (preferred share index ETF)? Your returns track the yellow line. Try a Free 2-week trial today. You can use your Seeking Alpha account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, NLY-F, NLY-I. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Since NLY-I doesn't exist in Seeking Alpha's system yet, we can't tag it for a bullish rating. If we could, we would. We purchased a significant amount on the Monday following the buy-alert for subscribers.