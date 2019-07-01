Paths From Strong First Halves

An interesting observation is that positive first half returns have led to solid second half returns, but negative first half returns have tended to lead to weak second half returns.

This articles examines whether strong first halves have led to solid equity performance in the second half of the year.

The headlines are out. The Wall Street Journal notes that it was the best first half for the S&P 500 (SP500) since 1997. Barron's notes that it was the best June for the S&P 500 since 1955. What does that mean for the market? Anything? Nothing? I waded through the numbers to find out.

The S&P 500 returned about 18.5% in the first half, including reinvested dividends. This was the best return in 22 years, and the 10th best return in data dating back to 1927.

After similarly strong first halves, what has been the equity market performance over the second half of the year?

There have been 33 first halves with a greater than 10% return. On average, those first halves have seen an above trend 6.9% return in the second half of the same year. Strong first halves tended to lead to strong second halves, on average, but there are some notable exceptions. The top 4 strongest first halves saw negative returns in the second half. This list of strong first halves includes 1929 and 1987 - two years famed for their subsequent October crashes.

A more interesting fact was gleaned from subdividing the first halves into positive and negative returns. In our 91 year dataset, roughly 2/3 of years have seen positive first half returns. Those years have went onto return an above trend 6.7% in the second half on average. In the roughly 1/3 of years that saw negative returns in the first half, those years returned essentially zero in the second half.

Is this spurious numerology, or is there something to these figures? Plenty of research has been done on equity momentum that shows that past performance over three to twelve month periods can inform forward performance. Momentum can be a powerful force in finance, but for me it is just one factor influencing portfolio construction decisions. For a qualitative look at my mid-year themes, see an accompanying article published today that lays out my views for the second half of 2019.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.