The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In A Potentially Volatile July

Always use the proper risk management and asset allocation that fits your needs. Personally, based on the current macroeconomic environment, I'm still putting 60% of weekly savings into stocks.

This weekly watchlist series ranks my 194 company watchlist by six valuation approaches: discounted cash flow, price/cash flow, PE, PEG, blue-chips at 52 week (and 5-year lows), and dividend yield theory, beating the market since 1966.

Current economic conditions don't yet call for avoiding buying quality dividend stocks, especially highly undervalued ones. This week I added ACN, HON, BF.B, CME, GWW, and UGI to my watchlist.

July could be a dramatic month for stocks, given the S&P 500 soared almost 7% in June (best June since 1955).

(Source: Bank of America, Imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The model Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio (100% undervalued dividend aristocrats and kings)

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also decided to remove the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series since that makes it more cumbersome to read for loyal followers of this series.

July Is Going To Be A Potentially Dramatic Month Dominated By Trade News And The Fed

There are plenty of reasons for investors to be fearful in July including

ongoing trade uncertainties that are harming both consumer and business confidence

Steadily falling S&P 500 EPS growth expectations

Fed meeting at the end of the month (bond futures are pricing in 100% chance of a cut, 28% chance of a 50 basis point one, creating a higher risk of disappointment)

falling GDP growth expectations that seem to confirm trade war is a major recession threat

Economist growth expectations have been steadily falling since tariffs on China went up on May 10th.

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

The consensus among economists is that Q2 will see just 1.6% growth, roughly in-line with what the Atlanta Federal Reserve and New York Fed expect.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed model, the first to extrapolate Q3 growth, is currently estimating 1.2% growth in the next quarter, a nearly 2/3 reduction from Q1's 3.1%. Note that the model's forecast fell off a cliff precisely when tariffs went up.

12 Month Recession Risk And GDP Growth Expectations (Cleveland Federal Reserve)

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

The Cleveland Federal Reserve is estimating 12-month recession risk is now 38%, the highest level in a decade.

Gary Shilling, an economist with an above average track record of predicting recession over the past 40 years, thinks we may already be in a mild recession.

I think we’re probably already in a recession but I think it will probably be a run-of-the-mill affair, which means real GDP would decline 1.5% to 2%, not the 3.5% to 4% you had in the very serious recessions." -Gary Shilling

Shilling doesn't think a meltdown is coming but that the S&P 500 might decline to about 2,150, 27%, roughly average for recessionary bear markets.

About 40% of Americans, according to a new Bankrate.com survey, think we're already in a recession.

(Source: Bankrate.com Survey)

Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to think so (27% vs 13%), but it's always possible that excessive worries by consumers could create a self-fulfilling prophecy and scare us into recession.

The bond market is also very worried, now pricing in a 100% chance of a rate cut in July and a 60% probability of three cuts by December.

Bond Futures Fed Fund Rates Probabilities

(Source: CME Group)

So with so much fear, uncertainty and doubt hanging over us regarding a potential recession, why am I personally still putting 60% of weekly savings into stocks?

Because while economic models are showing marked deterioration, when you factor in all 19 leading economic indicators things don't necessarily look so grim.

(Source: David Rice)

David Rice, aka "Economic PI" has calculated the baseline rates for 19 leading economic indicators over the past 30 years. His BaR economic grid is, in my opinion, the single best snapshot for the overall health of our complex economy. The Mean of Coordinates or MOC is currently moving up and to the right, as is the leading indicator (green dot), which tells me that recession is still not a high probability event.

(Source: David Rice)

Here's the actual data in numerical form. Note that the MOC is 29% above baseline right now and the leading indicator average is 31.5% above baseline. While that's lower than last year, its higher than it was in March. Both MOC and LD would need to drop about 10% before a recession would appear likely to begin within a year.

And let's not forget that the trade war is the sole cause of any near-term potential recession. The Fed has eight cuts in its arsenal, which Moody's estimates could boost GDP growth by 1% within a year. Similarly, President Trump, if faced with a severely slowing economy (sub 1% growth) might lose his nerve and strike a deal with China to end the trade war, purely for policial/election 2020 reasons.

Indeed, at the G20 on Saturday, June 29ththe US and China agreed to resume trade talks where they left off in May. This means that

No 25% tariffs are going up on $300 billion in Chinese imports...for now (best we could have hoped for and good news)

Ban on US companies selling to Chinese tech companies has been lifted (Huawei is saved, great news for chip makers which make up 7.5% of my retirement portfolio)

So that's why I'm personally still buying stocks each week but at a slightly decreased rate (60% of savings instead of 80% last month, in case a trade war recession really is coming).

So here are the best quality dividend stocks worth putting new money to work, based on six time tested valuation approaches.

Discounted Cash Flow

Fundamentally, any company is worth the present value of all its future cash flow. That's as basic a valuation method as you can get. However, in reality, the future is uncertain, and the discount rate you use, as well as your growth assumptions, can make a DCF model say pretty much anything you want.

This is why I consider Morningstar's 100% long-term, fundamentals-driven and conservative analysts to be a great source of DCF estimated fair values. Here are my watchlist blue-chips that Morningstar considers 5 star (very strong buys) and 4 stars (strong buys). While Morningstar's DCF models and star ratings aren't perfect (no valuation method is) I consider them to be generally reliable sources of good investing ideas.

(Source: Morningstar) Note: "Q" indicates a quantitative model driven valuation estimate - data as of June 28th

Those analysts generally assume slower growth than the analyst consensus and even sometimes management itself. They also take into account the uncertainty surrounding a company's business model/risk profile. Thus, 4- and 5-star rated companies offer a comprehensive margin of safety that potentially makes them good investments.

Note that the "Q" rated companies are quantitative models and slightly less reliable.

Want a more quantitative approach to DCF? Well, here are my watchlist stocks ranked by price/fair value, with each company at least 10% undervalued per Morningstar's intrinsic value estimate. Since all of my watchlist stocks are 8+ level quality blue-chips, a 10% discount to fair value is likely to make a great long-term income growth investment.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of June 28th

The lower the price/fair value estimate, the larger the margin of safety for investing.

But DCF is far from the only valuation method you should consider.

Price-To-Earnings

Remember that Yale valuation study that looked at stocks based on P/E ratio? Well, the venerable P/E ratio is one of the most popular valuation approaches, and for good reason. While no valuation method is perfect, a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. Chuck's historical P/E valuation approach has made him a legend on Seeking Alpha and, according to TipRanks, one of the best analysts in the country when it comes to making investors money.

(Source: TipRanks) - data as of June 28th, note the stock market's historical 1-year return is 9.1% and 60% is considered a good success rate for analysts.

Chuck usually compares companies to their historical P/E ratios, and he's ranked in the top 1.4% of all analysts tracked by TipRanks (based on the forward 12-month total returns of his recommendations). While 12 months is hardly "long term," the point is that Mr. Carnevale is a fantastic value investing analyst and his historical valuation-driven approach is beating 98.6% of all bloggers/analysts, including 5,200 that work on Wall Street.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Also, P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and YieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of June 28th

Note that stewardship rating is Morningstar's estimate of the quality of the management team. P = poor (my policy to avoid all such companies if I agree with Morningstar's assessment, which I don't on Altria (NYSE:MO)), S = standard (average to good), and E = exemplary (very good to excellent).

Price-To-Earnings/Growth or PEG Ratio

A low P/E ratio might not necessarily mean a company is a great buy. For one thing cyclical companies can have highly volatile earnings which is why they tend to trade at lower multiples than more stable sectors. Another thing to consider is the long-term growth rate. A company with zero long-term growth potential deserves to have a P/E of 7.9 (according to a formula developed by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing).

That's why another popular valuation metric is the PEG ratio, which divides the P/E ratio by the expected long-term growth rate. A PEG ratio of 1.0 to 3.0 is usually a good rule of thumb, depending on the quality of the company, how stable its growth has been over time, and the sector (REITs, for example, are a slow-growing sector with naturally higher PEGs).

But in general, the lower the PEG ratio, the more likely you are to be getting a good value. The S&P 500's PEG (forward P/E/long-term expected EPS growth) is currently 16.6/6.1% (18-year-average and good proxy for long-term future EPS growth) = 2.7. Here are my watchlist stocks with PEG ratios of 2.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of June 28th

Price/Cash Flow

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on, and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares and pay down debt. Thus, the price/cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio, but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price/cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest to great cash flow multiple is a very high probability long-term strategy.

Here are all the companies on my watchlist with price/cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of June 28th

Blue-Chips Near 52-Week (Or 5-Year) Lows, aka "Fat Pitch Blue-Chips"

(Source: Google Sheets) - Data as of June 28th, bolded companies are "fat pitch" blue-chip recommendations.

I maintain a watchlist that takes every company I track and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality. All dividend stocks can be ranked 3-11, and my watchlist (186 companies and growing slowly over time) only includes those with quality scores of 8 and higher.

8: Blue-chip (buy a modest discount to fair value) limit to 5% to 10% of your portfolio.

9 to 10: SWAN stock: buy with confidence at fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of your portfolio.

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street) limit to 5% to 10% of your portfolio.

I've programmed that watchlist to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of estimating a target price at which a blue-chip or SWAN stock becomes a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a blue-chip/SWAN stock is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low.

Undervalued per dividend yield theory (more on this in a moment).

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5 years and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period.

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of June 28th

Basically, "Fat Pitch" investing is about achieving high-risk style returns with low-risk stocks, by buying them when they are at their least popular ("be greedy when others are fearful.")

Dividend Yield Theory: Market-Beating Blue-Chip Returns Since 1966

This group of dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in 5 categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

High yield (4+% yield)

Fast dividend growth

Dividend Aristocrats

Dividend Kings

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest-conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors that represent what I consider to be the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today. Over time, a portfolio built based on these watchlists will be highly diversified, low-risk, and a great source of safe and rising income over time.

The rankings are based on the discount to fair value. The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Investment Quality Trends, or IQT, has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's pure blue-chip + DYT approach has resulted in the best 30-year risk-adjusted total returns of any US investing newsletter (over 200 are tracked).

That's because, for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean-revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM (which is what Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and NextEra Energy (NEE) use). Since 1954, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula: Yield + Dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time), and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period, stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + Projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3%, then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is 3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean-reverts over 10 years, then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time, then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

The historical margin of error for this valuation-adjusted model is about 20% (the most accurate I've yet discovered).

Top 5 High-Yield Blue-Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential British American Tobacco (BTI) Consumer Staples 7.6% 4.1% 2.8% to 8.2% 46% 8.0% 22.1% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 6.8% 4.0% 3.1% to 14.4% 41% 8.0% 18.9% Lazard (uses K-1 tax form) (LAZ) Finance 5.5% 3.5% 0.9% to 6.0% 36% 3.5% 13.5% Enbridge (ENB) Energy 6.1% 4.0% 2.3% to 6.6% 34% 6.0% 18.7% Kimco Realty (KIM) REIT 6.1% 4.3% 2.7% to 24.5% 30% 4.2% 15.3%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Blue-Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.6% 0.8% 0.3% to 1.5% 50% 13.0% 19.7% A.O Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.9% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 42% 8.0% 14.9% Thor Industries (THO) Consumer Discretionary 2.7% 1.7% 0.8% to 2.7% 37% 4.9% 11.8% Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Technology 2.0% 1.3% 0.2% to 2.2% 35% 9.5% 16.3% Albemarle (ALB) Basic Materials 2.1% 1.5% 0.8% to 3.0% 29% 13.7% 19.6%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.9% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 42% 8.0% 14.9% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.9% 3.7% 0.9% to 5.5% 37% 5.7% 15.1% Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 4.2% 3.0% 2.4% to 9.7% 29% 5.2% 12.5% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 3.4% 2.4% 1.0% to 3.1% 29% 5.0% 11.8% 3M (MMM) Industrials 3.3% 2.6% 1.8% to 4.8% 21% 6.4% 11.7%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Dividend Kings To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential 3M MMM Industrials 3.3% 2.6% 1.8% to 4.8% 21% 6.4% 11.7% Lowe's LOW Consumer Discretionary 2.2% 1.8% 1.2% to 2.5% 18% 16.3% 20.4% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT REIT 3.2% 2.8% 2.2% to 6.4% 13% 6.0% 11.0% Parker-Hannifin PH Industrials 2.1% 1.9% 1.1% to 3.4% 10% 7.0% 10.0% Hormel Foods HRL Consumer Staples 2.1% 1.9% 1.2% to 2.8% 10% 8.5% 10.7%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Bottom Line: Sticking To Your Long-Term Asset Allocation Plan Is Always The Best Choice When Facing An Uncertain Future

Always remember that good investing is about three things: quality first, valuation second and good risk management always.

Each company in my watchlist is a level 8/11 blue-chip or better, and I'm confident can sustain and likely grow dividends over time, even in a future recession.

The most undervalued companies, as presented here, are a good place for new money today, because valuation mean reversion is likely to deliver significant valuation boosts in the coming years.

But risk management and asset allocation are the most important to keep in mind because this is what will protect your nest egg from any inevitable future market downturns.

It's certainly true that the trade war has taken a toll on earnings growth in 2019. At the start of the year, analysts expected about 10% EPS growth in 2019, and the consensus growth estimate is down to just 2.7%.

(Source: Factset Research)

If we don't get a trade deal I'm skeptical that we'll get that 6.3% YOY earnings growth in Q4, meaning 2019 EPS growth might come in closer to zero. Similarly, 2020's full-year 11% growth estimate (down from 11.6% 3 months ago), is likely to fall over time and achieve merely high single digits next year...if we get a trade deal (which I'm confident we will though not certain of when).

(Source: Factset Research)

For anyone looking to put new money to work with minimal trade war exposure, Financials appear the best sector to target. They have the 3rd smallest foreign revenue exposure AND happen to be the most undervalued sector based on forward PE vs both their 5-year and 10-year average.

(Source: Factset Research)

Energy is another good place for new money today, for more risk-tolerant investors (Energy is the 4th most trade sensitive sector).

I'll personally keep watching the weekly big macro and tweaking my weekly stock buying at the margins, based on the recession risk over time. But I'm not going to sell my current holdings because I'm confident that my 29 companies, which are paying me $15,300 in annual dividends, will keep growing their payouts no matter what happens with the economy.

But keep in mind that my 100% stock asset allocation is high-risk by the standards of most investors, so always maintain the appropriate cash/bond allocations that will let you stick to your long-term investing plan and sleep well at night during turbulent periods of high market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, ABBV, ET, BIP, NEP, EPR, MPLX, IRM, AM, ENB, SPG, BLK, AOS, AAPL, UNH, MMM, ALB, LAZ, TXRH, BTI, LOW, WBA, SWKS, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.