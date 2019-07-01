Niu Technologies' Price Weakness An Opportunity - First Mover Advantage In Key Urban Mobility Markets

NIU benefits from new China regulations which limited the weight of EV bikes & scooters, prompting an industry shift to lighter lithium-ion battery scooters.

1Q19 Results Underappreciated by the Market

Since Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) announced their 1Q19 results, the Company's share price has continued trending downwards despite the operational progress management has made. We believe the market is underappreciating NIU's progress specifically on two points:

NIU strengthening its foothold in key markets China and Europe while the lithium ion 2-wheeler trend is still in its early stages Improving margins from sustainable cost reductions of raw materials & components

Strengthening foothold in China and Europe

NIU has been growing its franchise stores in China at a CAGR of 201% from 97 stores in 2017 to 881 stores in 2019. The Company has also been rapidly growing its international presence (mostly in Europe) by growing its overseas distributors from 7 in 2017 to 23 in 2019.

Source: NIU, Zero One Partners

This resulted in revenue growing 105.5% YoY to RMB 355.2m (US$52.9m). Domestic scooter revenue increased 99% YoY to RMB 252.4m (US$37.6m) and overseas scooter revenue increased 102.9% to RMB 58.3m (US$8.7m) while other revenue from accessories, spare part sales, and services increased 158% to RMB 44.5m (US$6.6m).

Source: NIU, Zero One Partners

The growth in revenue was driven by increased scooter unit volume and higher revenue per scooter. Sales volume increased 76% YoY to 66,284 units YTD, driven by two factors: NIU's expanded sales network in China and internationally and increased demand for certain N and M models due to the new Chinese national standard deadline introduced on 15 April, prompting consumers to rush to purchase these models before the new standard was implemented.

NIU also saw stronger sales of accessories, spare parts, and services. Net ancillary revenue per scooter increased 47% YoY to RMB 670 per scooter.

Improving Margins from Economies of Scale

From this revenue, NIU earned its first-ever net profit of RMB12.0m (US$1.8m) representing a net margin of 3.4%.

While a portion of this margin expansion was due to seasonality (higher than expected international and accessories sales), the bulk of the improvement was driven by sustainable cost reductions on raw materials and components, which we expect to continue. Management has guided their long-term gross margin to be between 20% and 25% - higher than this quarter's "normalized" gross margin of 18% (excludes seasonality & one-offs).

NIU Riding Tailwinds of Micromobility Megatrend; Chinese Regulations a Near-Term Catalyst

Global Micromobility Revolution is Underway

Across the world, major cities are plagued with overpopulation, pollution, and traffic congestion. As seen in the chart below, megacity dwellers in Asia spend upwards of an hour every day in traffic, and it is estimated that the economic losses from congestion will reach an annual US$36.3b globally by 2030.

Source: Straits Times, Zero One Partners

Micromobility, defined as travel of distances below 8 kilometers, has quickly risen to become a booming space as companies see opportunity in addressing congestion by disrupting traditional modes of transportation.

According to McKinsey, the global micromobility market can be worth US$300-500 billion by 2030 given that up to 60% of current passenger kilometers traveled in China, EU, and USA can be replaced by micromobility solutions such as EV scooters and bikes.

Even factoring in constraints such as customer adoption, weather, age, and infrastructure, the consulting firm estimates that (a still very significant) 8-15% of the global market will eventually be replaced with EV scooters and bikes.

Source: McKinsey

We believe that NIU is well-positioned to benefit from this trend given the Company's early foothold in key urban mobility markets China and Europe, and its wide range of EV scooter products aimed at different segments.

NIU's newer U-Series, for example, is positioned for micromobility given its lighter weight and license-exempt classification. NIU also recently announced that it began working with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) to create new micromobility solutions, which would allow it to better ride this megatrend.

Source: NIU website, May 2019

Chinese Regulations a Near-Term Catalyst

On 15th April 2019, China put into effect new regulations called "Safety Technical Specification for Electric Bicycles in China". The new regulations state that all bikes weighing over 55kg and/or are capable of speeds of 25km/h would now be classified as motor vehicles and would require registered plates, a driver's license, and insurance.

We consider the new regulation a boon for Chinese lithium-ion EV players like NIU as it prompts the industry to shift from traditional heavier lead-acid battery scooters to lighter, more portable lithium-ion battery scooters.

We believe that NIU, being the largest lithium-ion 2-wheel EV firm in China, has technological and scale advantages that will allow it to capitalize on this trend to capture more market share while its more traditional lead-acid battery competitors instead spend time and resources adapting to the shift.

Yan Li, NIU CEO, elaborated more on NIU's competitive advantages on the 1Q19 conference call:

NIU Energy encompasses the battery management system and the pack technology. Our engineering team designs industry-leading power system, by leveraging the 2.4 billion kilometers of riding data we have collected from our users. That usage data gives us an incredible insight into the performance of batteries under all sorts of conditions. So under the NIU Energy, our battery pack is able to achieve 8% longer driving distance, 40% longer battery lifecycle and 6% power improvements."

Overweight with Target Price of US$14.7 Representing 104% Upside from Today's Prices

We value NIU at US$14.7 with an overweight rating using a relative valuation methodology. We forecast NIU's revenue using a base case assumption that NIU will successfully capture 5.5% of the global lithium-ion powered two-wheel electric vehicles market by 2022 equating to 1.1% of the global two-wheel electric vehicles market.

Source: Zero One Partners, CIC

According to CIC, NIU was leading China's lithium-ion battery-powered electric two-wheel vehicles market with a market share of 26.0% in 2017 when the lithium-ion two-wheel EV market was valued at US$0.4bn. However, we note that NIU's 2017 market share of 26% of the lithium two-wheel EV market was only equivalent to ~1.3% of the total two-wheel EV market in China. NIU was one of the first movers in the China lithium two-wheel EV market, which enabled the Company to claim a significant share of it.

However, with Chinese regulations shifting two-wheel EV manufacturers to lithium batteries, the larger lead battery manufacturers could potentially start shifting towards manufacturing lithium-ion two-wheel EVs. Hence, we forecast NIU's share to decline to 10% of the China lithium-ion two-wheel EV market by 2022, equivalent to 3.6% of the total China two-wheel EV market.

For Europe, we assumed a 3% share of the lithium-ion two-wheel market (a modest increase from our 2% estimate of NIU's EU market share in 2017), which translates to 0.6% of Europe's total two-wheel EV market. For Southeast Asia and India, we assumed 1% market share of their lithium two-wheel markets, equaling 0.2% of Southeast Asia's total two-wheel EV market and 0.01% of India's total two-wheel EV market, respectively.

We valued NIU at 3x its 2022E revenue, which we then discounted to 2019 present value at a discount rate of 40%. This resulted in a valuation of US$1.1b or US$14.7 per share representing 148% upside from today's prices.

As seen in the table below, this is significantly below the average multiple of their peers, which we have done out of conservatism.

We note that the two-wheel EV industry is still a blue ocean industry with limited listed comparables in it. Hence, we chose to look at the valuation achieved in the private sector. We explain our comparables in more detail below:

Ather Energy is India's biggest two-wheel electric scooter manufacturer. Their latest round raised US$51m of new funding at a speculated valuation of US$400m. In an interview with TechCrunch, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, guided that Ather Energy will attempt to produce 20,000 to 25,000 scooters a year; in our table above, we assumed 25,000 units sold a year at an average selling price of US$1,770.

Gogoro, a Taiwan-based electric scooter company founded in 2011, has an estimated market value of US$1bn. We estimated revenue at 40,000 units sold in a year at an average selling price of US$2,500.

Segway-Ninebot is a Chinese manufacturer of electric micromobility solutions. With NIU's U and M model scooters only being suitable for short trips and NIU's partnership with Volkswagen to develop micromobility solutions, we determined Segway-Ninebot to be a suitable comparable for NIU in this nascent industry. In October last year, Segway-Ninebot had reached a valuation of US$1.5bn and was on track to exceed US$2bn. Segway-Ninebot claimed that revenue would surpass RMB$3bn (US$420m) by the end of 2018.

Financial Summary Table (GAAP)

Moving forward, we expect explosive growth for NIU given its early foothold in key markets China and Europe and as the micromobility global megatrend takes off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.