National Beverage: When The Music's Over

I have exited my position after years of being a bull, as I see no end in sight for the LaCroix decline.

It is easy to become attached to a company, especially when you’ve been publicly bullish on it for nearly three years. However, I believe it’s time to throw in the towel on National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and admit that the LaCroix growth arbitrage has come to an end in light of increasing competition and low perceived product differentiation. Let’s take a look at recent results, and why I have exited my position in the once fast-growing sparkling water giant.

Top-Line Continues to Decelerate as Bubly Wins Share

National Beverage likes to promote positive stories over the negative, like most companies with active IR departments, so it is little surprise that National Beverage kicked off its Q4’19 earnings release by highlighting FY19 trends as opposed to Q4’19 trends. Net branded sales jumped 6.2% y/y and Power+ Brands volume increased 8.9% y/y while total sales for FY19 grew only 3.9% y/y to $1 billion. This, of course, obscures the fact that revenue declined 1.8% y/y in Q4 to $239.9 million.

Bulls could argue that the 1.8% revenue drop is better than the 2.9% drop National Beverage experienced in Q3’19. However, gross margin in Q4’19 fell to 35.3% of sales, a decline of 540 basis points y/y and 110 basis points lower than Q3’19. Therefore, I believe National Beverage discounted LaCroix in order to maintain volume amidst market share declines. Reports peg the decline in market share at roughly five percentage points over the last year as PepsiCo’s (PEP) Bubly steals shares through aggressive pricing and distribution.

Herein lies my most material mistake. I completely overvalued the brand value and taste competitive advantage of LaCroix over competition. Although I personally continue to prefer LaCroix, I do not believe most consumers see the taste profile as differentiated enough to either pay a premium or avoid using competitive products. With a significant marketing budget advantage, better distribution, and likely a better-cost advantage, I believe Bubly and to a lesser extent, other competing brands, will continue to steal market share. This is the primary reason why I’ve exited my position.

Even worse, National Beverage needs to ramp sales and marketing spend in order to compete, which I believe will further impair earnings and margins. In my view, ASPs for LaCroix are likely to continue falling, so declining gross margin will combine with higher S&M costs to further erode the earnings power of the business. Even worse, inventory grew 16% y/y, implying that National Beverage may not be finding a sales outlet for the product it continues to create.

Even more troubling, cash flow weakened in FY19, with operating cash flow down about $15 million y/y to $139.4 million while capex spending increased by roughly $6.5 million in FY19. Overall, free cash flow fell 18% y/y to $101 million.

Declining LaCroix Popularity with Weakening Financial Results

The facts are simple. I made a mistake when evaluating National Beverage’s competitive outlook, and as a result, I found it best to move on from my position, even though I’ve owned the company fairly consistently since 2014. LaCroix’s relative popularity clearly declined, and I do not believe consumers see significant product differentiation in flavored sparkling waters. This market will likely remain fairly fragmented, as taste differences are less apparent than colas like Coke and Pepsi.

Equally as important, National Beverage is losing steam on the margin side as its once strong ASPs at LaCroix are likely being eroded by lower cost competition. In order to regain share, LaCroix needs to increase marketing spend while taking a hit on the top line, which will result in compression in the gross margin and EBIT margin.

The hardest part of investing is admitting when you’re wrong and moving on. In this case, the music is over for LaCroix in the near-term. I would re-evaluate in the event of improving market share data, but we have yet to see any information to suggest LaCroix is winning back customers.

