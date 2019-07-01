Aflac: Among The Bluest Of Blue Chips, But 20% Overvalued

Between the 2% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 2.1% valuation multiple contraction, Aflac is likely to deliver annual total returns of 5.9-6.9 over the next decade.

Aflac is trading at a 20% premium to fair value. While I'd love to add to my position, the valuation and my personal situation prevent me at this time.

Outside of the concentration risk in Japan, I believe Aflac is positioned well and will be able to properly manage its risks to deliver satisfactory financial results.

Having raised its dividend every year for the past 37 years, Aflac is present on the coveted Dividend Aristocrats list.

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average having recorded its best June since 1938 and the S&P 500 having recorded its best June since 1955, it should come as no surprise that there are many stocks that are currently overvalued.

As we're all aware, valuation matters tremendously. I've explained this in a previous article of mine, which details my investment selection process. Valuation can explain how two investors that invest in the same company at different prices can have drastically different results over the long term.

Image Source: imgflip

One company that comes to mind that is an otherwise fantastic company trading at a stretched valuation is Aflac (AFL).

While Aflac is a company I own a very small position in, I would absolutely love to expand this position a bit in the years ahead.

I'll be detailing the reasons why I own Aflac, which include its safe dividend and decent dividend growth potential, in addition to its solid business model, strong balance sheet, and proven management team.

But more importantly, I'll be discussing the major factor preventing me from buying more Aflac. We'll discuss the extent to which Aflac is overvalued.

I'll then wrap it up by offering my predictions of Aflac's total return potential over the next decade at its current price.

Reason #1 To Own Aflac: A Blend Of Dividend Safety And Growth

In order to gauge whether a company is worth investing in, I typically begin by examining the safety of its dividend and the growth potential of its dividend. If that is satisfactory to me, I'll then delve into the fundamentals of the business.

I'll be analyzing the safety of Aflac's dividend by using the dividend payout ratio in terms of EPS. While I typically like to examine FCF as well, this isn't very helpful to examine because insurers like Aflac typically have little capital expenditures, and their FCF is dependent upon variables such as the timing and the amounts of their policy liabilities.

During FY 2018, Aflac generated $4.16 in diluted EPS against $1.04 in dividends per share paid during that time, for an EPS payout ratio of 25.0%.

Aflac recently reiterated its guidance of $4.10-$4.30 a share for FY 2019 while the company is slated to pay out $1.08 in dividends during this fiscal year.

Using the midpoint of $4.20, Aflac has a very safe EPS payout ratio of 25.7%.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Just as one would naturally come to the conclusion that Aflac's dividend is very safe based upon its reputation and attractiveness as a dividend growth company, Simply Safe Dividends and I unsurprisingly agree that Aflac's dividend is as safe as they come.

Having established that Aflac's dividend is a very safe dividend, the next topic of conversation is the kind of growth that Aflac can deliver over the long term in its dividend.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Because I don't believe Aflac will expand its dividend payout ratio much further due to its conservative nature, I am factoring for dividend growth of around 7% a year.

Without delving into the specific fundamental reasons, I believe Aflac will grow its EPS at a clip of ~7% a year over the long term. I'll offer that analysts according to Yahoo Finance are forecasting 6.2% EPS growth over the next 5 years.

I'll now transition into the fundamental reasons why I believe Aflac is likely to deliver 6-7% earnings growth over the long-term.

Reason #2 To Own Aflac: A Solid Business Model, Strong Balance Sheet, And Proven Management Team

Image Source: Aflac Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference Presentation

Aflac provides supplemental health and life insurance products to over 50 million customers in the United States and Japan. The company's insurance business operates in the following two segments:

Aflac Japan: Aflac Japan sells voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, and annuities and ordinary life insurance plans. The Japan segment accounted for 70% of the company's total revenues in 2018.

Aflac US: Aflac US sells voluntary supplemental insurance plans designed to protect individuals from depletion of assets (accident, cancer, critical illness/care, fixed-benefit dental, hospital indemnity, and vision care plans) and loss-of-income products (life and short-term disability plans). The US segment accounted for the remaining 30% of 2018 revenues.

Aflac sells its products through a variety of mediums, including sales brokers, corporate agencies, and individual agencies.

The company generates profits in two ways, with the first being attempting to underwrite insurance policies so that total premiums exceed total payouts, and the second being investment income through investing its insurance float, which is simply the money an insurance company holds onto between the time customers pay their premiums and the time they file claims on their policies.

Image Source: Aflac Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference Presentation

An important metric for insurance companies with regard to measuring their underwriting success is the pretax profit margin. This shows that for every $1 of premiums Aflac collected in 2018, $0.211 was pretax profit. Aflac has shown itself to be a very prudent underwriter of insurance policies, which has been one of a few major contributing factors to its past and present success.

The next consideration that is very important in determining the overall quality of an insurance company is its reputation with the management of its insurance float. After all, mismanagement of an insurance float can be devastating to the profitability and liquidity of an insurance company.

Image Source: Aflac 2018 10-K, pages 62-63

Fortunately, Aflac has proven itself to be very conservative in managing its insurance float with about 4% of its float being invested in investment grade bonds.

Image Source: Aflac Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference Presentation

The primary advantage that differentiates Aflac in a very competitive market is the company's size and scale. While the insurance business is competitive and companies are constantly trying to undercut each other, Aflac's brand reputation (9 out of 10 people in Japan recognize the Aflac duck, and it's also very popular in the US), relationships with sales agents, and conservatism in both underwriting and investments make it a clear leader within its industry.

Image Source: Aflac Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference Presentation

In addition to Aflac's tremendous growth potential within the United States (only 16% of employees offered Aflac have signed up for it via payroll deduction), the company also is expecting to repurchase $1.3-1.7 billion of shares in 2019 (3-4% of outstanding shares at current prices). I believe the vast growth potential in the United States which Aflac believes it can take advantage of through continuing to transform the industry to serve the unmet needs of potential customers and through marketing efforts, along with the share repurchases will lead to the 6-7% earnings growth over the next 5 years.

Adding to the case for an investment in Aflac is the fact that the company boasted an interest coverage ratio of 18 in FY 2018 and possesses an investment grade A- credit rating from S&P.

The final strength of Aflac is that the company's management team is highly experienced. A management team can make all the difference between setting a company's goals and executing on them.

Fortunately, CEO Daniel Amos and son of Aflac's cofounder has been with the company since 1973 and was the architect of the Aflac duck marketing campaign launched in 2000 which cemented Aflac's status as a leading insurer. Insurance is literally in Mr. Amos' DNA, and it shows with what he has been able to transform Aflac into since becoming CEO in 1990.

The CFO Frederick Crawford has been with the company since 2015, and prior to joining Aflac, Mr. Crawford served as executive VP and CFO of CNO Financial Group since 2012, with roles as executive VP and CFO at Lincoln Financial Group for more than a decade as well prior to that.

When we factor in Aflac's strong business model, excellent balance sheet, and experienced management team, I believe Aflac will continue to deliver satisfactory financial results going forward.

Risks To Consider:

Although Aflac is a company with a track record like very few other publicly-traded companies, that doesn't mean the company doesn't have its fair share of risks investors need to consider prior to making an investment or to occasionally monitor if they do make an investment in Aflac.

The first risk with an investment in Aflac is like any other equity investment, there was a tremendous amount of volatility in Aflac stock during the Great Recession. The company's stock price declined over 80% from nearly $34 a share in May 2008 to barely $5 a share at its bottom in March 2009.

While Aflac was largely unaffected from an operating standpoint by the Great Recession compared to its peers, it arguably unfairly received the treatment of its peers during the last recession, and that may well prove to be the case whenever the next recession begins. When the economy inevitably goes south, it's important for investors to be aware that an investment in Aflac won't be for the faint of heart in terms of paper losses of capital.

From a fundamental standpoint, there are a few key risks to consider.

As an insurer, Aflac is exposed to significant interest rate risk (pages 16-17 of Aflac's most recent 10-K). The company invests its insurance float in mostly investment grade bonds, which has been detrimental to the company's investment income in recent years due to the persistently low interest rate environment we find ourselves in.

As was the case in my article on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), as an insurer, Aflac is exposed to the risk of catastrophic events such as natural disasters, military conflicts, or pandemics requiring the company to make an abnormally high amount of insurance payouts at any given time (page 30 of Aflac's most recent 10-K).

The most pertinent risk to Aflac is, of course, the company's concentration of business in Japan. The company's operations in Japan accounted for 70% of revenue in FY 2018 and 84% of the company's assets at the end of FY 2018 (page 17 of Aflac's most recent 10-K).

From a currency exchange risk perspective, the fact that the vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in Japan is a risk that will prove to be a challenging one to navigate (page 18 of Aflac's most recent 10-K). While currency fluctuations tend to even out over time, this could be an exception to that rule.

Because Aflac's success is in large part tied to the success of Japan's economy and demographics, it is a bit troubling to note that Japan's well documented demographic struggles have continued to worsen.

Take, for instance, the fact that Japan's current population of about 127 million is expected to drop below the 100 million mark over the next 30 years due to the country recently recording its lowest birthrate since data was gathered starting in 1899. Making matters worse, by 2036, one in three people in Japan will be elderly and likely out of the workforce. The fact that Aflac already serves about a quarter of a shrinking Japanese population leaves the company with very little room for growth in its primary market.

For a country that has been mired with demographic and economic challenges for decades, this news isn't very encouraging, and it's unclear whether Japan will be able to reverse the declining birthrate trend, attract more foreign workers to rejuvenate its population and economy, and/or automate more jobs to address a shrinking labor force.

If Japan isn't able to adequately address this issue in the years ahead, the Japanese economy and the Yen will surely continue to weaken. This would be highly detrimental to the long-term prospects of Aflac because of the fact the revenue it generates in Japanese Yen would convert to far less US Dollars, which would make it considerably more difficult for the company to grow its revenue and earnings.

While the above risks are certainly not the only risks facing an investment in Aflac, I believe they are among the most important for investors to consider. I urge interested readers to refer to pages 15-32 of Aflac's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing Aflac.

Valuation Is The Primary Reason To Hold Off On Buying Aflac:

While Aflac is a company I would love to own a larger position in, the extent of the company's overvaluation is the sole reason I haven't added to it.

In order to assess the extent to which Aflac shares are overvalued, I'll begin by examining the company's 13-year median TTM dividend yield.

The company's trailing yield of 1.92% is well below its 13-year median of 2.36%, which implies the company is moderately overvalued.

In a reversion to a more appropriate dividend yield of 2.25%, Aflac's fair value would be $48.00 a share. This indicates the company is trading at a 14.9% premium to fair value and poses 13.0% downside from its current share price of $55.16 (as of June 29, 2019).

The next valuation metric I'll use is the 13-year median TTM PE ratio.

Aflac's current TTM PE ratio of 13.43 is well above its 13-year median of 10.50.

In a scenario in which we assign the company a fair value TTM PE ratio of 11.5 and a fair value of $46.92, Aflac is trading at a 17.6% premium to fair value and poses 14.9% downside from its current share price.

The final valuation method I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM. Unlike the other valuation methods, this one will require us to determine the 3 inputs illustrated below.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. Aflac's current annualized dividend per share is $1.08.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is an investor's required rate of return. While this number often differs from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return because that is a bit above the broader market's historical average.

The third and final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which is undoubtedly the most difficult input to reasonably estimate.

This input requires us to consider Aflac's dividend payout ratio (which I believe will stay around the mid 20% range), the company's long-term earnings growth rate, industry fundamentals, the company's balance sheet, and management team.

When I factor in a roughly static payout ratio, 6-7% earnings growth, a strong balance sheet, and superb management team, I believe a 7.5% long-term dividend growth rate is a realistic expectation.

This gives us a fair value of $43.20, which implies that shares of Aflac are trading at a 27.7% premium to fair value and pose 21.7% downside from the current share price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $46.04 a share. This would indicate Aflac shares are trading at a 19.8% premium to fair value and pose 16.5% downside from the current price.

Summary: A Leading, But Moderately Overvalued Insurer

Aflac is a Dividend Aristocrat with a lengthy history of rewarding shareholders with ever-increasing dividends. In my opinion, it is a company that belongs in every conservative dividend growth portfolio.

While Aflac has long been exposed to the concentration risk of its operations in Japan, I believe the company's stellar management team will be able to navigate the complex nature of the supplemental insurance industry as they have for many years now.

Unfortunately, I find that Aflac is considerably overvalued. I love adding to wonderful companies like Aflac, but not at 20% premiums like I believe the company is currently trading at.

Between the 2% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 2.1% valuation multiple contraction, Aflac is likely to perform roughly in line with the broader markets in the next decade.

Aflac has the kind of consistency that dividend investors and retirees love, but the 2% yield simply isn't enough to justify a position for newer investors or adding to an existing position.

I would be looking for a yield of 2.5%, which is equivalent to a share price of $43.20. This would offer investors a 2.5% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 0.6% in valuation multiple expansion, for annual total returns of 9.1-10.1%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.