Pretium Resources: A Great Proxy For Gold

I see the gold price retracing around $1,375-1,380 per ounce in July, and I believe PVG should retrace to its first support at $8.75-9.25.

This positive momentum will keep going only if the gold price continues to stay healthy. It is a crucial element to clarify when it comes to trading PVG successfully.

It is quite apparent that Pretium Resources and the whole industry as well have jumped recently in a relationship with the price of gold, which closed at $1,414 per ounce.

Image: The Brucejack - Source: Mining.com

The facts and expectation are not necessarily matching

The Vancouver-based Pretium Resources (PVG), a gold and silver mine in Canada, has now completed its second year of commercial production almost nine years since the mine was developed by Robert Quartermain on October 28, 2010, for a price of $450 million.

As we all know, the project and, now, the producing mine has been suffering from bitter controversies, and we are still debating these issues as we speak.

One thing for sure is, while the mine has not delivered the Bonanza initially promised by Robert Quatermain, it has shown, nonetheless, a solid production until now.

As a reminder, Pretium Resources reported an average of 86,812 Au Oz (not including silver production) during the last seven quarter up until 1Q'19. Pretium Resources produced 79,180 ounces of gold in Q1 2019, which was quite disappointing. However, the company expects full-year 2019 production to be in the range of 390K ounces to 420K ounces of gold.

Ore production was 3,279 TPD in 1Q'19, and the company achieved an average of 10.8 G/T of gold, for the last seven quarters of the commercial output. The planned production ramp-up from 2,700 TPD to 3,800 TPD throughout 2019 is well advanced. The company should be around 3,400-3,500 TPD in 2Q'19.

However, while ore production has increased by 13%, conversely, the gold grade has decreased by 24.3% sequentially, which is not necessarily an ideal combination. The second quarter of 2019 will provide us with more data on this unsettled subject.

As we can see in the graph above, production has been quite inconsistent due primarily to "the high variability of the gold mineralization throughout the Valley of the Kings deposit."

Furthermore, AISC is matching the industry average but is still a far cry from what the company has indicated as LOM AISC on April 4, 2019, which is $539 per ounce of gold.

Source: PVG March presentation

AISC realized for the last seven quarters is $814 per Oz (AISC is expected to range between $775 and $875 in 2019).

The Brucejack mine is still a work in progress. It is too early to come up with a reliable long-term projection, in my opinion, and I have been surprised how well the market has reacted immediately after the recent disappointing quarterly results.

It was probably because of the company free cash flow generated during the first quarter of 2019 which was $34.5 million, that could be sufficient to repay the debt, but we are left with more questions than answers, and I am not sure the second-quarter of 2019 will be sufficiently detailed in terms of mine data to respond to all our concerns.

PVG Breakout in correlation with a bullish price of gold

It is quite apparent that Pretium Resources and the whole industry as well have jumped recently in a relationship with the price of gold which closed at $1,414 per ounce on Friday, trading at a multi-year record high.

If we compare PVG to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF as I did below on a YTD basis, the correlation is obvious.

Data by YCharts

However, on the side note, silver lagged behind the gold price, taking the Gold/Silver Ratio of the two precious metals' relative prices up to a new record high of over 90.

The conclusion is that we should not consider this strong stock uptrend as a move related to Brucejack mine, and this positive momentum will keep going only if the gold price continues to stay healthy. It is a crucial element to clarify when it comes to trading PVG successfully.

Thus, the right move is to decide how to trade PVG by interpreting the future gold price short-term outlook. To understand what is going on, I believe the best presentation should analyze a long-term graph pattern, and it is why I used the 10-year gold graph below.

Source: Kitco, including Fun Trading TA interpretation.

The 10-year gold chart is showing a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance around $1,410-1,420 and line support at $1,200. First intermediate support could be $1,360-1,380 per ounce. My thinking is that we have reached a temporary peak at around $1,425+ and the precious metal is about to retrace under its overbought weight.

To be fair, some analysts believe that gold price will trade as high as $1,550 per ounce, due to the "heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East," and "the Fed likely to cut the interest rate by at least 50 basis points".

The close on Friday indicates that gold price is ready to retrace to ~$1,370 per ounce, which means that PVG should retrace as well to its first support at $8.75-9.25. It is not a certainty, and we will have to monitor the news carefully next week.

I recommend selling PVG at $10 or above (at least 30% of your position unless gold price continues its bullish momentum in July) and wait for a meaningful retracement that could push the stock as low as $8.75 (at which point, it could be an excellent idea to buyback PVG, unless the gold price turns very bearish).

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading PVG frequently