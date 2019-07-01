Why Speculators Are Betting Again On Himax Technologies

Himax is about to break out of its trading range if it closes above $3.50.

An analyst upgrade posted over a month ago hardly explains why Himax Technologies (HIMX) is showing some signs of life. After the stock broke down technically in late-2018 by failing to hold $6.00, shares traded ever since. It established a lower trading range of between $3.25 and $3.50 through much of this year. In the last week, the stock is making an attempt to break above $3.50.

In the absence of any new news, should investors who lost money trading this stock consider holding Himax shares again?

On May 9, Himax reported first-quarter revenue mostly unchanged from last year at $163.33 million. It lost $0.011 a share. This quarter is traditionally the seasonal bottom for the company. With fewer working days due to the Lunar New Year holidays, investors may be speculating the company will find some positive momentum from here. Himax faces an uphill battle. Customers faced a smartphone inventory correction while weak automotive sales hurt Himax's first quarter. If these headwinds dissipate in time for the next earnings report on August 8, the stock could rebound.

Upcoming Dividend

Source: Himax Technologies

Though Himax offers only a modest dividend yield, a commitment to pay one this year may restore investor confidence. Still, since 2012, the dividend payout ratio declined steadily. Higher capex requirements and expansions in new growth opportunities are limiting the company's ability to pay a bigger dividend. In the near term, slow adoption for its next-generation SLiM 3D sensing total solution will limit revenue growth. Himax is also seeking feedback from Android smartphone OEMs for its Gen 2 SLiM solution.

For the upcoming second quarter, Himax forecast revenue growth of 2-7% sequentially, gross margin of 19.5% to 20%, and an IFRS loss of $0.02-0.035 a share. With the company currently excluding any growth potential from the 3D sensing line, any surprise orders from customers would give the stock a lift.

Three Growth Opportunities

Himax is optimistic for its CMOS image sensor business. It is developing a machine-vision sensor product line with Emza. Demand for the second-generation WiseEye AIoT intelligent vision solution could find positive momentum. In the LCoS business, Google's AR goggle device will not bring revenue to Himax for a few years. Instead, its high-end holographics head-up display and high-end automotive could raise ASPs and increase gross margin in the long-run.

The WLO business is reliant on a single customer and a single product, hurting gross margin. But WLO volume will increase in the second half of this year compared to the first half. This could potentially raise gross margin for the full-year and justifying a higher share price.

Demand for 3D sensing is dependent on selling at a lower ASP. Smartphone suppliers are sensitive to pricing and Himax needs design wins to offset the capital costs already spent in development.

Near-term Headwinds

The TDDI business suffered from sluggish smartphone demand. Pricing competition also weighed on margins. To win more deals, Himax needs to sell at a competitive price point but not so low that it loses money on increasing sales. It now has the capacity to produce TDDI but needs an uptick in demand. Expect ongoing weakness in this segment as consumers delay smartphone upgrades and suppliers slow their development. Despite the short-term slowdown, Himax still expects higher TDDI penetration in smartphones. Thanks to the trend of a full screen 18:9 aspect ratio, demand will grow. IHS forecast unit demand of 893 million, up from 580 million this year:

Source: Himax Technologies

With lower ASP, Himax may grow market share despite facing more competition this year.

Valuation

Hardly any analyst covers Himax stock but of the two that do, the price target ranges from $3.00-4.00 or $3.50 on average. Conversely, the stock already trades close to fair value under the 10-year DCF EBITDA Exit model. Yet, if Himax can grow its revenue by above 4.3% CAGR in the next decade, only then would the stock have a higher fair value.

Your Takeaway

Traders bid shares of Himax Technologies higher and are guessing one thing: it will report stronger revenue growth this quarter. To win back its investors, Himax needs to announce major contract wins with Android smartphone suppliers for its 3D sensing solution. If that happens, I would willingly buy the stock at a higher price, knowing that its business is back on a growth path.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.