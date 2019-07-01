Freeport-McMoRan: Lower Second-Quarter Earnings Expectations Put Pressure On Upside Trend

Grasberg is transitioning to underground mining, but the open pit has some more months of life left.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has just released an update which put some pressure on the stock on the first day of July. Let's look at the key details of this update:

Freeport-McMoRan estimates that second-quarter gold sales will be 190,000 ounces, down from the previous estimate of 265,000 ounces. Full-year expectations stay intact at 3.3 billion pounds of copper and 800,000 ounces of gold. This is a negative factor since the full-year estimate, while confirmed, will be under question up until the release of the third quarter results when the market will be able to evaluate whether Freeport-McMoRan has real chances to meet the estimate or not. Not surprisingly, the company also cut the earnings estimate for the second quarter after cutting gold sales estimates. Also contributing to the losses, the company had provisionally priced copper sales for 364 million pounds at $2.94 per pound at March 31, but actual prices were lower; so provisionally priced sales will reduce second-quarter revenues by $85 million. Freeport-McMoRan expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $430 million and a loss of $0.05 per share. In the first quarter, the company reported income of $0.02 per share. So far, the first transition year is not going easy for the company. Current consensus estimate for the second quarter was $0.09 per share as per Seeking Alpha Essential, while the EPS estimate for the whole year was $0.37 per share. Consensus for earnings of H2 2019 is $0.20 per share, so if Freeport-McMoRan meets this forecast, it will report earnings of $0.17 per share, way below the current annual analyst estimate. The only way to counter this is to meet the full-year sales guidance and get some help on the copper pricing side (gold is already cooperative). The company started extracting ore from the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine, a transition from the open pit. As per the update, the open pit continues to be mined, and Grasberg Open Pit may continue its operations into the third quarter of 2019 and potentially longer. Freeport-McMoRan stated that changes in mine plan for the open pit can provide an opportunity to exceed full-year 2019 estimates for both copper and gold production. Investors and traders will be able to see actual financial data and more production details when the company releases its second-quarter results on July 24.

Just like after the first-quarter earnings release, Freeport-McMoRan shares took some beating after the market learned that second-quarter earnings will come below estimates. That's a second "below market expectations" announcement in a row, so I'd expect that Freeport-McMoRan shares will take a pause from the recent upside unless copper can rally from current levels following some improvement on the U.S.-China trade war front.

I'm long-term bullish on copper, and it looks like it has found solid support in the whereabouts of the $2.60 level. However, it remains to be seen whether copper has enough short-term catalysts to have any material upside during the remaining summer months.

I must admit that I've previously been more optimistic on the near-term support for both Freeport-McMoRan shares and for copper. I maintain my long-term positive view for both copper and the company, but in the short-term, I'd like to hear more details from Freeport-McMoRan management during the upcoming earnings call on July 24.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.