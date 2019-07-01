U.S. Crude Storage Starts Off Draw Season With A Bang

But there are a lot of data points that suggest a more muted growth trajectory in H2 2019, which means if US oil production disappoints vs. our forecast, crude storage will surprise to the downside.

The biggest wild card will still be US oil production which we assumed to be ~12.7 mb/d today and growing to ~13.3 mb/d by December.

Our base case assumption is that US crude storage falls below ~380 mbbls by year-end.

The next 2 months will be pivotal in determining the trajectory of US crude storage into year-end.

EIA reported quite a sizable storage draw last week of 12.8 mbbls for crude storage. This draw was ~8 mbbls higher than our forecast and made up for the previous 3 weeks of misses. On a forward-looking basis, the trajectory over the coming 2 months will determine in large part if our forecast for sub 380 mbbls for US crude storage by year-end pans out.

For example, in July, we are showing much lower US crude imports, but US crude exports will also be lower as the arbitrage spreads narrow. Conservatively, we have US crude storage drawing ~25 mbbls by August 2nd week.

And, with the PES refinery being out permanently, PADD 3 will need to make up the slack by using its refinery capacity. We have seen the 3-2-1 crack spread vs. WTI shoot up reflecting the tighter product balances:

Source: CME, HFI Research

This, combined with lower product imports going forward and elevated implied product demand, means that product storage may remain under pressure going forward.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The most important thing - What will US oil production be?

But the most important thing going forward is what will US oil production be? For example, in our forecast, we assume ~12.7 mb/d for US oil production in July and rising by ~100k b/d into year-end to finish the year at ~13.3 mb/d.

Over the weekend, we published a detailed report to subscribers explaining how there's a real risk that US oil production actually stays flat at ~12.7 mb/d into year-end.

Various indicators we follow from the frac spread count, y-o-y well completion activity, y-o-y horizontal rig count changes, shale producer capex, and lack of capital raised all indicate a more bearish outlook on US shale production. Combine that with GOM now being maxed out at ~1.985 mb/d, and the growth burden now entirely rests on the US shale basins.

But either way, we are already embedding a very bullish US shale production forecast into our model. That means if US oil production surprises to the downside, then it will just be gravy to the upside.

