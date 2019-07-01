Apple: Getting Back To Growth

There are times where you just have to be patient. Rome wasn't built in a day, and sports dynasties don't appear overnight. When it comes to technology giant Apple (AAPL), the company is in the midst of a soft patch for revenues, but brighter days appear ahead. While the company cannot control everything needed to get its top line moving again, there are certainly some actions management can take to help get the process going.

After two years of solid revenue growth, Apple hit a rough patch late in 2018 thanks to a variety of items - the US/China trade war, a stronger dollar, rising iPhone prices, etc. The result was two consecutive quarters where revenues declined over the prior year period, although, as the chart below shows, the drop was not as bad as the last down cycle. Analysts currently think another decline will come for the September 2019 fiscal Q4 period, but then revenue growth returns for the indefinite future.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple earnings page - blue bars are current estimates for periods not yet reported)

Now, it definitely helps that the US/China rhetoric has been toned down, as the absence of more tariffs should help the company's sales in its second most important market. Later this year, the launch of new services will bring in new revenue streams and potentially drive some product sales when we get the usual fall refreshes. I will be curious to see if this year's software upgrades will help certain products like the iPhone, especially since consumers are expecting a big smartphone refresh cycle once Apple launches a 5G compatible phone in 2020 and beyond. After unit sales struggled last holiday season, it will be interesting to see if the company targets margins or unit sales this year.

There are also some other things the company could do to improve its revenue situation. Here, I'm not talking about lower priced products like a second generation iPhone SE that I've discussed or the $800 MacBook some want as a way to increase market share. With Apple Music continuing to grow its subscriber base, how about a second generation HomePod? It could definitely up the tech specs over the first version, while perhaps significantly reducing the price of the original as a way for consumers to try out the product. Another idea would be the long awaited launch of the Apple Pencil for the iPhone, which would certainly help boost sales of the accessory.

Apple is also likely to be a beneficiary of the Federal Reserve's willingness to cut rates again as well as other easy money policies around the world. More money in consumers' hands obviously is good for Apple, even if some gains are partially offset by lower interest generated on the huge cash pile. Another bonus could be if the US dollar weakens a little, helping sales in other countries, but as long as the Fed doesn't tighten further, a stable dollar will help. The back half of calendar 2019 will also see easier comps as we lap the anniversary of the dollar's rally during Q2 and Q3 2018 seen below.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Shares of Apple closed up 1.83% on Monday, above $200 for the first time in nearly two months, helping to lead a market rally thanks to no escalation on the US/China trade front. As investors look for the company to start growing revenues again, help from the second biggest market would certainly be welcome. While the launch of new streaming services later this year will help, there are other ways to move the top line that I discussed today. This revenue decline wasn't as bad as the last one, which likely explains why shares have bounced back so quickly, but a run to new revenue highs could help propel shares to a new record as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.