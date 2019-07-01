Bank Of Montreal: Management Is Optimistic, But Investors Should Remain Cautious

A weakening in the U.S. economy may also result in slower growth in BMO’s U.S. segment.

Investment Thesis

Bank of Montreal (BMO) (TSX:BMO) had a good H1 2019 thanks to growth in its Canadian commercial loan portfolio and the strong growth in its U.S. segment. Looking forward, we think economic strength on both sides of the border will weaken. This may result in top and bottom line growth rate deceleration in BMO’s business. Therefore, we believe investors should wait patiently on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

BMO reported good Q2 F2019 as the bank saw its new revenue increase by about 8% to C$5.65 billion in Q2 2019. Its adjusted net income also increased from C$1.46 billion in Q2 2018 to C$1.54 billion in Q2 2019. This represented a growth rate of 4% year over year. Its adjusted EPS of C$2.30 per share is a growth rate of 5% year over year. Overall, BMO delivered another quarter of solid top and bottom line growth.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

U.S. Segment has performed well, but several leading indicators are pointing to a weak H2 2019

The bright spot of BMO’s Q2 F2019 was its strong results from its U.S. segment. In the past quarter, the bank’s U.S. segment revenue increased to US$1.53 billion (see table below). This was a growth rate of 11% year over year. Its adjusted earnings increased by 12.5% year over year. The growth in its top and bottom lines was primarily driven by momentum in U.S. personal and commercial banking. Its U.S. capital markets also performed well.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

While the U.S. economy has continued to outperform many other nations and the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low, we think this growth rate will likely moderate in the second half of 2019. As the table below shows, U.S. real GDP growth rate is expected to moderate from 3.1% in Q1 2019 to below 2% in the rest of 2019. Consumer spending will also remain low from 2018.

Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 F Q3 19 F Q4 19 F Consumer Spending 3.5 2.5 1.3 2.5 2.1 1.8 Real GDP 3.4 2.2 3.1 1.6 1.5 1.7

Source: RBC Economics, Created by author

Canadian Commercial loan growth remains strong, but we think it will moderate

BMO registered another quarter of strong commercial loan growth in Canada. In the past quarter, BMO grew its Canadian commercial loan portfolio to C$79.1 billion. This represented a growth rate of 15.2% year over year. Management appears to have confidence that this area of its business will remain strong and that the loan portfolio is diversified.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Despite strong commercial loan growth, we are much more cautious because BMO’s exposure to commercial loan is higher than other banks. Commercial loans currently represent about 33.5% of its total loan portfolio in Canada. Looking forward, Canada’s PMI index, a leading indicator of the nation’s economy, continues to trend downward. As can be seen from the chart below, Canada’s PMI has declined to 49.1 in May 2019 from 57 in mid-2018. The current global trade uncertainty appears to be one important factor weighing on business confidence. Therefore, we have a cautious view on BMO’s commercial growth in H2 2019.

Canada Manufacturing PMI (Source: Trading Economics)

Provision for Credit Losses remain low but will normalize

BMO’s Provision for Credit Losses continues to remain very low. In fact, its PCL on impaired loans reduced to C$150 million from C$172 million a year ago. As can be seen from the chart below, its total PCL declined to 16 bps from 17 bps in Q2 2018. However, we do not expect PCL to remain this low. As business condition deteriorates (e.g. an economic recession), PCL will increase. Since we are now at the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we think investors should exercise caution.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Canadian Residential mortgage portfolio growth rate will remain slow

Canada’s new mortgage B-20 Guideline has resulted in a decline in residential mortgage originations in 2018. Like other Canadian banks, BMO’s mortgage portfolio has also been impacted. Below is the chart that shows BMO’s Canadian residential mortgage portfolio since Q3 2016. As can be seen from the chart, the company’s residential mortgage portfolio growth rate has slowed down considerably. The good news is that the growth rate appears to be stabilizing. Its mortgage portfolio grew by 2.3% in Q2 2019. This was better than Q4 2018’s 1.2% growth rate.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Looking forward, growth for BMO’s residential mortgage portfolio will likely remain slow in the near term. This is because Canadian household debt is already at a high level. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% in 2018, the highest we have seen in decades. We believe the elevated debt level coupled with 5-interest rate hikes since mid-2017 will likely continue to limit future mortgage growth in 2019.

Source: RBC Economics

Valuation

BMO currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 10.2x. This is slightly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 11.1x. As can be seen from the chart below, its P/E ratio of 10.2x is below TD Bank’s (TD) 11.1x and Royal Bank’s (RY) 11.5x but above Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) 9.9x and CIBC’s (CM) 8.4x.

Data by YCharts

A growing 4%-yielding dividend

BMO has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past decade (see chart below). The bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$1.03 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of nearly 4%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is towards the lower end of its 10-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

BMO’s business can be impacted negatively in a recession. In an economic recession, it is likely that BMO will experience higher credit losses. In addition, BMO’s business can be impacted negatively if Canada’s housing market experience dramatic declines. This is because Canadian household debt level is already quite elevated (largely due to residential mortgages). A drastic decline in house prices might cause a spike in its mortgage default rate.

Investor Takeaway

Growth continues for BMO in its Q2 2019 and this growth will likely continue in the near-term. However, we think its growth rate will decelerate. Therefore, we recommend investors wait on the sidelines until better visibility is seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.