Coda Octupus: Finding Opportunities In The Subsea Market

One of its two operating segments is quietly ramping up while the other captures the backlog bonanza created by the late DOD budget.

Coda Octopus Group (CODA) sells underwater technology that is used for imaging, mapping, defense, surveying and other applications. The stock caught my attention last week when the company announced 2019 Q2 revenues of $6.8 million, 92% higher over the same quarter last year with earnings of $0.18 per share versus a loss last year. Revenues for the six months ending April 30, 2019 were also a 92% improvement over the prior year with earnings of $0.34 per share compared to a loss of .03 cents per share for the prior year six month period.

A great portion of the improving picture at CODA is due to the defense budget being finalized but that may be masking the real opportunity. CODA's sales of its flagship 3D sonar products are not dependent on DOD funds. Sales of these products have been ramping up to various customers with expanded usage and are the basis of my investment enthusiasm.

Briefing

CODA has gone from a Pink Sheet Company to an OTC stock in just a few years and uplisting to Nasdaq just last year. The company operates in two business segments. Products, predominantly the company's 3D sonar technology and Services, which provides engineering services to defense contractors such as Raytheon (RTN) and Northrop Grumman (NOC).

The company historically derives 50% of its revenues from each operating segment. In fiscal 2018 the Products segment was responsible for 64% of total revenues and the Services segment for 36%. In fiscal 2017, the Products segment brought in 61% of revenue and the Services segment 39%.

The Service Segment

The Service segment was negatively impacted in fiscal 2017 and 2018 by the delay in the budget for the U.S. Department of Defense. With the defense contract in place, the Services segment is now in full operation mode in order to fulfill the instant backlog. The Services segment reported an increase of 149% in revenue for 2019 Q2 compared to the prior year. For the first half of fiscal 2019, the 50/50 formula is back in place.

The Services segment will undoubtedly not keep up with the growth rate it is experiencing now once the backlog of $2.5 million from prior years is addressed, although it does remain a healthy business with total backlog exceeding $7 million as of the last report. And there's new product offerings such as with their partnership with Northrop Grumman using A.I. to detect biological patterns in the marine environment to identify unusual activity and targets. The company is also close to commercialization of its third generation Thermite Octel, a rugged on board mission computer.

Product Segment

I'm looking at the stellar quarter and first half of fiscal 2019 that the Products segment produced as reason to get excited. Revenues for the 2009 Q2 were 57% better than for the same period the prior year and a 49% improvement for the first six months, year over year.

The main products are the subsea 3D sonar series and the recently launched Echoscope Surface. CODA is the only company selling real time 3D sonar products which are used to map the ocean floor, detect rock formations, and detect submarine drones. The company was mainly dependent on O & G companies but has expanded its customer base to include port and harbor security, services for underwater miners, bridge inspection and more recently had sales to wind and wave energy providers for cable installation and cable monitoring services. CODA has also recently implemented rental of their 3D sonar technology and services to further boost revenue. Rental revenue is at higher margins than sales.

The company recently launched 3D MATT, which automates a number of key applications such as diver tracking, cable tracking, and underwater vehicle tracking. Its Divers Augmented Vision Display-Head Up Display ("DAVD-HUD") system should have completed testing this month and will be coming to market soon if tests are positive.

Red Flags and Risks

On a quick first review of this stock it appears that there is massive insider selling, a steep rise in short interest and inconsistent revenue and income.

The sellers are not insiders but investors who are or have been 10% owners, including John Steven Emerson, who now owns about 300,000 shares; Dr. Vlissinger, who now owns about 1 million shares; and John Ezralow, who still owns about 900,000 shares.

I can't blame them for taking profit as the stock is up about 250% over the last 52 weeks. It is unknown by me if the selling by these parties will continue or if they will hold on to their remaining shares.

Data by YCharts

Short interest has exploded from just under 7,000 at the end of January to 170,000 reported recently. Trading volume has also risen and the days to cover ratio has remained unchanged at 1.0.

The company has experienced inconsistent revenue and income but that is inherent when depending on governments for a large portion of your business. At this time, it is on course to set company records for revenue and income and ride it out as these contracts tend to be long term.

Brexit might be a problem for CODA as about 56% of their revenue is derived in England. I admit to not fully understanding the impact Brexit will have particularly since Brexit hasn't been defined yet. However, currency valuation will have an impact as they record their European sales in the British Pound.

Teledyne (TDY) is a major competitor in the subsea arena. While CODA claims to have superior technology, Teledyne is a much larger company and has much greater resources to expand its capabilities. On the other hand, perhaps Teledyne decides to acquire CODA.

Financials

The company has done a nice job in reducing debt from over $9 million in 2016 to $818K as of April and there are no debentures. CODA last reported $9.258 million of cash on hand and approximately $1.294 million outstanding on its credit facility, as compared to $7.5 million of cash on hand and approximately $2 million outstanding on its credit facility at fiscal 2018 year-end. According to the 2018 10K, the company needs approximately $6 million to maintain their operations, so it appears they are reasonably funded for the near future.

Conclusion

The company seems on its way to set new records for company revenues and earnings. It's put out new products to expand market reach and is enjoying the backlog created by the delayed DOD contract.

I'm particularly excited about the growth in sales from the Products segment. The selling by large shareholders does not seem to be much of a problem as new buyers have been propelling the stock price higher. There is risk from a larger competitor creating better products and the unknown effects of Brexit.

I write about small cap stocks and welcome comments and discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CODA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.