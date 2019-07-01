Invitation Homes: Strong Growth Outlook, But Wait For A Pullback

Investment Thesis

Invitation Homes (INVH) delivered good Q1 2019 earnings with positive top and bottom lines growth. Looking forward, the REIT should continue to do well due to favorable leasing spreads in its markets. The long-term outlook also looks great as Invitation Homes should be able to deliver growth due to several demographic trends. The company has also improved its balance sheet considerably and is in a good position to pursue acquisitions to grow its portfolio. The company pays a growing 1.8%-yielding dividend, but its shares are fairly valued. Therefore, investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Invitation Homes delivered solid Q1 2019 financial results with core revenue growth of 4.7% year over year (see table below). Thanks to management’s effort to constrain its expenses growth, its net operating income grew significantly by 7.3% year over year. The average occupancy ratio also increased to 96.5% in Q1 2019 thanks to healthy demand. This represented an increase of 80 basis points year over year. In the past quarter, Invitation Homes was able to grow its lease-over-lease rate by 4.7% year over year. The growth rate was also much better than Q1 2018’s 4%.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings and Supplemental

What we like about Invitation Homes and its business

A geographically diversified portfolio

Invitation Homes has a diversified portfolio of single-family rental units in 17 U.S. markets. About 35% of its homes are located in the Western U.S., and about 30% in Florida, and 22% in other Southeastern markets.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Many of these markets have strong population growth in the past few years and are expected to continue with this growth trajectory in the future. As can be seen from the table below, its major markets such as Texas, California, Florida, Washington, and Georgia are among the top 10 states in terms of numeric growth between 2017 and 2018.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Besides strong population growth in many of its markets, the cost of renting is cheaper than homeownership in most of Invitation Homes’ markets. As can be seen from the chart below, monthly single-family rental costs are cheaper than owning homes in 15 of its 17 markets.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

We believe these are reasons why Invitation Home’s occupancy rates are above 96% in most of its markets.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Strategy to focus on 1,800 square feet homes should ride on the wave of favorable demographic trend

Invitation Homes has a focus on single-family rental units that are less than 1,800 square feet. This type of homes typically attracts young people who just start a family and need a single-family unit. As the bottom right chart shows, 30-year-olds have delayed many adult milestones today when compared to the numbers in 1975. For example, only 33% of 30-year-olds now own a home in 2015 where 56% of 30-year-olds own a home in 1975. The delayed milestones mean that there will likely be significant future demand in the future as many of these young adult form family and move to single-family units. Invitation Homes’ portfolio of single-family rental units should benefit from this favorable trend.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Supply and demand should remain favorable in the next few years

Invitation Homes is well-positioned to capture this favorable demographic trend as the projected household formations in its markets are expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 1.9% in 2019. This is much higher than the national average of 1.0%. On the other hand, total single-family permits are expected to only increase by 0.8% in Invitation Homes’ markets. Invitation Homes should benefit from this trend. In fact, management mentioned in its latest conference call that leasing spreads are favorable in most of its markets with occupancy increase in April as well. This explains why Invitation Homes projects its same-store revenue to grow between 3.8% ~ 4.4% in 2019.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Improving balance sheet

Invitation Homes has a healthy balance sheet with only 4% of debt maturing prior to 2022. About 90% of its debts are fixed or swapped to fixed rate through 2027. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA has declined significantly from 9.7x in Q1 2018 to 8.4x in Q1 2019. The company has also increased its weighted average maturity years for its debts from 4.4 years in Q1 2018 to 5.4 years in Q1 2019. This improved balance sheet will allow Invitation Homes to pursue opportunistic acquisitions or work on its development projects.

Valuation Analysis

Invitation Homes expects to generate core funds from operations of $1.21 ~ $1.29 per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we have a price to 2019 FFO ratio of 21.4x. This ratio is comparable to Equity Residential’s (EQR) 22.5x and AvalonBay’s (AVB) 21.2x. Hence, we think Essex is currently fairly valued on a relative basis.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings and Supplemental

Consistent Dividend Growth

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend every year since 2017. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.8%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 1.8% is towards the low end of its yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

A significant downturn in the economy may result in lower demand for rental units and impact Invitation Home’s ability to increase its rental rates.

Reversal of favorable demographic trend

Although we have noted several favorable trends (e.g. cost of rent is cheaper than cost of owning homes) that should help support Invitation Home’s rental revenue growth, these demographic trends can reverse if some of these factors change. For example, a significant drop in interest rate can result in low interest expenses. This may make homeownership a better option as the cost of owning homes reduces.

Baby boomers are downsizing their homes

As more baby boomers retire and age, they will be downsizing their single-family homes to condo units or move to senior housing units. This may result in higher supply and affect Invitation Homes' ability to raise rents.

Investor Takeaway

We like Invitation Homes’ outlook and its portfolio as they are located in strong growth markets in the U.S. However, its shares are fairly valued. We recommend investors wait for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.