LendingClub: Not All Reverse Splits Are Bad

The stock remains perplexingly cheap at an EV/S multiple of 1x and EV/EBITA of 6.5x.

Historically, reverse splits are bad for shareholders with stocks under forming the market by a wide margin.

LendingClub announced the reverse split will be effective when the stock opens for trading on July 8.

For multiple reasons, reverse splits don't typically work out well for shareholders. The news that LendingClub (LC) is pursuing a 1-for-5 reverse split followed a 10% gain during the trading day. Investors shouldn't necessarily stray away from the fintech on this news due to the perplexing value in the stock.

Image Source: LendingClub website

Reverse Split History

The history of reverse splits is very negative, though actual research reports are very lacking. In general, stocks usually don't trade at such low prices warranting a reverse split without the related company having a problematic past and a questionable future.

For investors that don't understand a reverse stock split, Investopedia provides this general definition. In addition, the website provides a lot of additional explanations and examples for investors wishing to dig into the subject in further detail.

Source: Investopedia

The key takeaway from Investopedia is that a reverse stock split often signals a company in distress and a company looking to avoid being delisted from a major stock exchange. In a few cases, the stock is just stuck below $5 and a split helps improve the relevance of the stock and attractiveness of the price.

Several general studies found searching the Internet appear to confirm the theory that reverse stock splits are negative. One firm completed a study on microcaps from 2008 through 2016 that concluded the general reverse split lost money while a few saw big rallies. The data concluded that the average reverse split was down over 5% after just 50 trading days.

Source: JBMarwood

Also, Cabot Wealth references several studies where stocks involved in reverse stock splits underperformed the market by a large margin. The main business school study showed that after three years, the stocks averaged underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index by a whopping 54%.

Just as importantly, Cabot Wealth referenced some reverse splits that worked such as E*Trade Financial (ETFC). According to the stock split database, E*Trade had a reverse split back on June 2, 2010 in the amount of 1-for-10 shares.

Data by YCharts

The picture is rather mixed, but over time the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 since the reverse split. At the peak in 2018, E*Trade had provided a substantial gain that topped 350% since the reverse split.

The key here is that several random studies seem to confirm that the general reverse split is bad, but a few stocks do turn out to provide solid returns for shareholders.

Different Position

The market has seen several prominent reverse splits this year. Ensco (ESV), Blue Apron (APRN) and Rite Aid (RAD) have all completed reverse splits this year to no success. All three stocks are down substantially in the last three years with only Ensco approaching any semblance of a flat price over the last few years.

Data by YCharts

The key here is that LendingClub is in a far different position. The stock appears to fall into the category of a company looking to regain relevance rather than one trying to meet listing requirements.

The fintech plans to complete the 1-for-5 reverse split on July 5 with the stock trading split adjusted on July 8. The stock has been stuck below $5 going on a couple of years. In addition, LendingClub has struggled to regain footing ever since the founding CEO scandal back in May 2016 undercut the stock.

Ensco and Rite Aid are highly indebted companies competing in difficult sectors with questionable paths to profits. Blue Apron has no logical path to profits.

LendingClub is a very different breed in this equation. Outside of the blip from the founding CEO scandal, the fintech has generated substantial revenue growth. The company is on a path for revenues approaching $800 million this year.

Data by YCharts

LendingClub even sets itself apart with net cash in the $664 million range. Basically, the company with solid growth and a strong balance sheet doesn't belong in the reverse split bargain bin.

The company even generates solid EBITDA margins having topped 13% in the last four quarters.

Source: LendingClub Q1'19 presentation

The bigger issue appears the inability of the current management team to sell the market on the attractive stock price. LendingClub only trades at an EV/S multiple of 1x. Rarely does a company with revenue growing in the double digit change trade at such a low multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub shouldn't be a reverse stock split candidate based on their financials. Any stock weakness from this move should actually provide an additional buying opportunity. The stock is likely to follow the path of E*Trade over any of the other reverse split examples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.