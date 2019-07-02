Phillips 66: 'Well Positioned For IMO 2020'

Since writing my article, Valero Energy: Positioned to Profit from IMO 2020, I came across a recent study of the regulation entitled, “Economic Analysis of IMO 2020 The Benefits to the U.S. Economy of Full Participation and Compliance,” by Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRA), June 26, 2019.

It begins:

IMO 2020, a regulation developed by the International Maritime Organization (NYSEMKT:IMO) to significantly reduce sulfur emissions from the global shipping sector, will come into effect on January 1, 2020. The regulation will require a large reduction in the sulfur content of marine fuels consumed by most ships around the world. The resulting shift in fuel demand, from higher sulfur fuels to IMO 2020 compliant fuels, will be supported by a well-prepared global refining sector. The U.S. refiners are particularly well prepared for the shift as a result of significant investments to develop complex refineries.”

The study was performed to assess the possible effects of the U.S.-led defection from implementation of the regulation. It has been reported that the White House is concerned about it causing a spike in gasoline prices during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

It found that such a defection would have “no discernable fuel price or macroeconomic benefit.” Furthermore, it found that such a defection:

would be a difficult, if not impossible, proposition. The U.S. is not a significant flag state for ships and nonenforcement at U.S. ports, which sell 10% or less of global bunker fuels, is limited in effectiveness since most ships would demand IMO 2020 compliant fuels regardless of U.S. enforcement prospects.”

In my article about Valero, I had provided a graph that I developed from projections by the Energy Information Administration in its June Short-Term Energy Outlook. It shows the Heating Oil Crack Spread at elevated levels for 2020. The crack spread is the refining processing margin.

CRA also developed a projection of refining margins post-IMO implementation based on its modeling. It also shows U.S. refining margins benefiting.

Source: Charles River Associates.

In addition to the benefit to refiners, CRA also sees two benefits to U.S. oil producers, in particular to those producers of light, sweet crude, as found in the Permian Basin.

The first is the general increase in crude demand due to higher refinery throughput. The second is an additional increase in demand for light, sweet crudes, which are the type most produced in the U.S.”

The study concludes:

The U.S. is well positioned to support the global shift to lower sulfur marine fuels, both at the refinery and crude production levels. Global refiners and shippers have had many years to prepare, and it appears the industries are driving toward a transition with minimal price disruption or fuel availability issues.”

$200 Crude and Economic Crisis?

CRA’s conclusion that the refining industry is well-prepared for the IMO event contradicts a finding by Phillip K. Verleger, well-known oil analyst. On July 1, 2018, he published a paper entitled, “$200 Crude, the Economic Crisis of 2020, and Policies to Prevent Catastrophe.”

In his study he predicts that crude prices could spike to $200/b, causing an economic collapse.

The economic collapse I predict will occur because the world’s petroleum industry lacks the capacity needed to supply additional low-sulfur fuel to the shipping industry while meeting the requirements of existing customers such as farmers, truckers, railroads, and heavy equipment operators.”

Ironically, Verleger used to be associated with CRA. I have also been on an oil industry presentation panel with him and his work has been considered top-notch. However, I think his predictions on this one will be far off-the-mark.

Given my experience with the refining industry, “it over-solves every problem,” as a refinery president used to say to me. I intuitively agree with the CRA’s findings, though I have not conducted an independent analysis.

Phillips66

Upon reviewing Phillips66 (PSX) information, I cam across a presentation slide I found compelling. It shows that they have the highest distillate yield, as compared to a peer group of independent U.S. refiners, HFC, MPC, PBF, VLO.

Source: Philllips66.

They also state the claim that they are “well positioned for IMO 2020.”

Conclusions

The CRA study confirmed my intuitive belief that the U.S. refining industry will be well-prepared for IMO 2020 and that the complex refiners will benefit the most. It also confirmed that Permian light, sweet crude producers stand to benefit from the new regulation, since topping refineries around the world will seek to run the low-sulfur crude to meet the new regulation.

Furthermore, it appears PSX stands to benefit perhaps the most, due to its higher distillate yield. I am looking for an entry point to add refiners to my portfolio since the share price will be impacted by some degree by crack spreads prior to the January 1st implementation date, and I want to time my entry as well as I can.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.