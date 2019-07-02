When It Comes To Internet Marketing For Financial Advisors, Consider A Coach

What can a marketing coach do? A marketing coach should start with a marketing review. Sadly, many financial advisors don’t have one at all!

Some marketing firms offer consulting services that can help you develop a successful strategy that is based on the best practices of hundreds of financial advisory firms.

What Can A Marketing Coach Do?

A marketing coach should start with a marketing review. This should include reviewing your current website, any free offers and the lead-nurturing campaign you currently have in place – sadly, many financial advisors don’t have one at all!

The right coach should then create a custom program for you that focuses on your ideal clients and services. Marketing strategies are not a one-size-fits-all process. A good program should be tailored around your skill set, resources, market, strengths, budget and goals.

If something is working, it shouldn’t be changed. The focus should be on what is not working.

Marketing Challenges

There are two big marketing challenges that we see:

Financial advisors do not have enough new prospects to talk to each month. Financial advisors have a tough time differentiating their firm from others, which makes it difficult to stand out in a crowded field.

With the right experience, a marketing firm can address both.

The financial services industry is a field that’s rich with information and relies on the written word for marketing and client communications.

The written word is needed for:

Website content

White papers and eBooks

Blogging

Drip emails

Performance reports

Market outlooks

Someone has to write, edit and optimize this content so it earns the highest ranks in a Google search, attracts your ideal clients and then provides them with the information they’re looking for. Content also needs to be shared by the right people and on the right platforms to resonate with your clients.

Should the person who oversees all of these details really be you?

Best Use Of Your Time

As a financial advisor, the best use of your time is connecting with clients once they come in the door; not marketing to get them to the door! Your time should be spent on activities that make you the most money.

Producing financial plans

Investing client assets

Meeting with current clients

Your time should not be spent:

Writing various types of content

Updating your website

Emailing leads who are not yet ready to use your services but will be in the next five to 10 years

In our experience, there are 4 primary types of written communications for Internet marketing for financial advisors:

Information about financial topics Information about financial advisors in general Information about a financial advisory firm Information about a specific financial advisor

These are questions most investors have, so it’s crucial that a financial advisor offers all four types of information – digitally! Investors are turning to the Internet to find, research and eventually hire a financial advisor, so Internet marketing for financial advisors is a must.

Savvy investors trust what they see more than what they hear. This is why they are turning to the Internet to see for themselves the claims that advisors may make over the phone.

The 5 Major Layers Of Internet Marketing For Financial Advisors

A financial advisor website: A financial advisor’s most important content will reside on his or her website, because this is where site visitors are converted into qualified leads by convincing them to give up their anonymity and submit their contact information. Website content should include information about your firm, advisor bios, case studies, fee schedules and free offers. Blog articles: Blog articles are also important. Producing original blog articles on a regular basis will increase an advisor’s visibility on the Internet, promote their brand, produce traffic for their website, enhance their credibility and address common pain points that their ideal clients typically face. Social media posts: Social media is something financial advisors can no longer ignore. Social media marketing should promote your firm and content to another group of leads. The big four social media platforms that should be incorporated into any marketing plan for financial advisors are LinkedIn, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and YouTube. Make sure you hire a marketing firm that can manage your calendar, write the posts and publish these posts on multiple channels. Free offers: Gated content, such as custom eBooks, must also be written properly. Complimentary eBooks offered on an advisor’s website in return for a lead’s contact information should be both educational and promotional. Marketing emails: Marketing emails are also incredibly important. Drip emails will keep your name in front of leads and prospects, produce new business opportunities for your firm and even obtain referrals from current clients. Make sure you work with a marketing firm that will conduct all the necessary market research and produce the email content for you. The right firm should also be able to set up automatic drip campaigns that take the work out of nurturing leads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.