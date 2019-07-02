HEXO: Weak Quarter Could Delay Its Ambitious Revenue Goal

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

HEXO (HEXO) announced its fiscal 2019 Q3 results for the three months ended in April 2019. The results were underwhelming as revenue actually declined due to less cannabis sold. However, HEXO closed its acquisition of Newstrike Brands which significantly increased its scale and reach. Despite the recent drop in its share price, we think HEXO remains on track to become a significant player in the global cannabis stage. However, we do share some of our concerns about the guidance provided by management.

(All amounts in C$)

F2019 Q3 Review

HEXO reported fiscal 2019 Q3 results that showed revenue stagnating and margins declining slightly. Dried cannabis comprised 84% of the total sales with the rest from oil sales. HEXO generated 91% of its recreational sales volume from Quebec and the rest from Ontario and British Columbia. After its acquisition of Newstrike, HEXO gained access to new markets including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland. The quarter was hampered by limited production capacity and new facilities that have yet to ramp up to full production.

(Source: Author)

HEXO produced 9,804 kg of cannabis last quarter but only sold 2,904 kg during the quarter, with the majority of it to the recreational market. HEXO has essentially no market share in the Canadian medical market. HEXO's flagship facility has 1 million sq ft of growing space and will produce 108,000 kg of cannabis per year when fully ramped up. Combined with Newstrike, which closed subsequent to the last quarter, HEXO will have an output of 150,000 kg per year. HEXO had its first harvest in the 1 million sq ft expansion this April, which indicates significant volume growth in the months ahead.

(Source: Author)

Lofty Target?

HEXO management has provided two sets of guidance in their press release announcing the quarterly results. First of all, HEXO expects revenue to approximately double in the next quarter due to harvests from the new greenhouse. We think the company should have good visibility into its production ramp-up schedule and sales momentum so the guidance is probably going to be very close to reality. Furthermore, the company has reiterated its $400 million net revenue target in fiscal 2020, which we will discuss below. HEXO completed its acquisition of Newstrike, which reported fiscal 2019 Q4 revenue of only $4.7 million. Even if HEXO doubles its revenue next quarter to $26 million, HEXO's pro forma revenue would only be roughly $31 million, or $124 million annually. To reach HEXO's annual revenue target of $400 million, HEXO has to increase its revenue by $275 million. At its average selling price of $5.3 last quarter, HEXO needs to sell an additional 60,000 kg of cannabis starting in August 2019.

(Source: Company)

Is that doable? Certainly not impossible based on HEXO's announced capacity. However, it is also important to note that HEXO's success will largely depend on the overall Canadian cannabis market. For reference, the Canadian recreational market generated a total of $75 million of sales in April, which implies an annual sales ~$900 million. Assuming the market stays the same in the next 12 months, HEXO needs to capture almost half of the entire Canadian market in order to meet its 2020 revenue target.

(Source: Author)

There are a few factors that could make it more likely for HEXO to hit its fiscal 2020 revenue target. First of all, the Canadian market is widely expected to expand once edibles and concentrate become available in October 2019. These product forms are also expected to generate higher average selling prices thus boosting the sales and margin of producers. Secondly, HEXO is actively looking for ways to expand into Europe and the U.S. We think these events will likely have limited impact in the near-term but could be accretive over the long haul. At the end of the day, we feel that $400 million seems like a tall order for a company that only generated $13 million in sales last quarter.

Looking Ahead

When HEXO first announced its $400 million revenue target for fiscal 2020, we felt that the company could potentially get there by achieving strong exponential growth in the next few quarters. However, after fiscal 2019 Q3 disappointed investors with sales declining slightly from the prior quarter, we felt less confident that the revenue target is still achievable. After our analysis above, we felt that the probability of HEXO hitting its 2020 revenue target has decreased. Its future success will hinge on the Canadian market reaching anticipated growth from edibles and beverage legalization.

(Source: TSX)

HEXO currently trades at 25x EV/Revenue which is on the high-end within the mid-cap group. Its closest peers include CannTrust (CTST) which trades at 9.5x and OrganiGram (OGI), which trades at 11x. We think HEXO's expensiveness is partly due to its lack of revenue from the medical market and slower capacity construction relative to others. HEXO also benefited from its partnership with Molson Coors and media exposure when its major shareholder, Riposte Capital, argued for a higher valuation.

We think HEXO remains a top holding among Canadian cannabis stocks, but its recent quarter was a disappointment. We think its fiscal 2020 revenue target is ambitious and could be delayed after the last quarter. HEXO shares might continue to be under pressure until results improve significantly next quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.