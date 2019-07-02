H&R Block Is A Solid Income Play With Multiple Catalysts

H&R Block has also increased its digital offering in a number of other different areas, which has helped it attract new clients and retain them, leading to earnings growth.

Investment Thesis

HRB has a number of catalysts moving forward that make the company a buy. This includes improved digital products, the acquisition of Wave, which is positive for the company moving forward, and a healthy 3.73% dividend.

Catalysts

Digital

HRB is continuing to added new virtual offerings which have grown 75%. This has attracted new clients to HRB and therefore further increased earnings. HRB has reported strong financial results recently and an improved offering digitally has been a reason for this. H&R Block is the only taxation company that has been able to serve customers no matter how little or much help they want. An example of a virtual product is the Tax Pro Review for DIY consumers who want an expert review before submitting their tax return. This has seen a 40% increase in new clients. This highlights how HRB has been able to report strong financial results recently, and an improved offering digitally has been a major reason for this. HRB also released a mobile first fully assisted experience called Tax Pro Go. This has been popular with the younger higher income filers, and is the easiest way for consumers to have an expert prepare their taxes.

Wave Acquisition

HRB made a solid long-term focused acquisition by acquiring Wave. The acquisition expands H&R Block’s market. The acquisition was funded by cash mainly and is great for the company moving forward for a number of reasons. The acquisition expands HRB’s reach within the large and growing small business market. There are 57 million freelancers in the US, with 87 million expected by 2027 (half of the work force). There are also 31 million small businesses with 100k new ones a month. Wave offers a product for them to easily sort out their tax and accounting work. This includes with their cash flow, bookkeeping, payroll and tax preparation. The platform therefore helps with the future, which accelerating their small business strategy by allowing the cross selling of HRB products to Wave’s huge database of clients. This will attract new tax business. The result will be increased revenue for HRB moving forward. At the moment, it’s expected that 3% of total HRB comes from Wave. However when you factor in future earnings, Wave’s long term appeal and the ability to cross-sell, Wave is a huge acquisition for HRB moving forward.

Dividend & Share Repurchases

HRB itself has a solid balance sheet to fund its dividends. There is $1.6 billion in cash at the end of the year. This has allowed the firm to have an on-going share repurchases program. This has led to $7.9 million shares being bought for $185 million at an average of $23.51. This included 3 million shares at $75 million in the fourth quarter.

HRB is also a solid dividend play. There is a current yield of 3.73% with a respectable payout ratio of 53%. HRB is a good stock for an investor looking for dividends. This is because the company has consistently grown dividends over the long term. This has included a 5.4% annual growth rate in dividends over the past 10 years alone. This makes HRB a solid dividend play.

There is a continued plan to return money to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This is balanced by strategic long term investments like Wave, while maintaining a strong capital position. We believe this makes HRB a good company to buy, especially if there are any dips. It’s going to keep returning money to shareholders, leading to a better EPS in the long term.

Risks

The tax preparation space is highly competitive and there is a risk of competitors taking up HRB’s market share. However, I would counter this by saying that HRB has built up a substantial reputation, that gives it an economic moat over competitors. This highlights reputation risk, HRB has to continue the stellar reputation that it has. In addition to this it is in a position to compete with the emerging online competitors in the long term with its acquisition of Wave. The business by nature is highly cyclical, with most of the revenue earned at the end of the financial year.

Conclusion

Overall HRB is a strong investment for an income investor with a 3.73% yield. The firm has a number of catalysts going forward in the digital space and from its acquisition of Wave. The firm will continue to increase EPS through its share repurchases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.