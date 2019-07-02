Eni: Dismissed Company But With Significant Potential

The company has an incredibly strong renewable energy portfolio. That portfolio should help decrease the company's reliance on oil.

The company's increased cash flow should enable it to support its dividend of almost 6%, and continue increasing it going forward.

Eni has an exciting portfolio of assets, and it expects to grow cash flow significantly from 2019-2023.

Eni (NYSE: E) is an Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome with a market cap of more than $120 billion. The company currently offers a dividend of almost 6%, and I last discussed its strength and reliability as a company in early-January. I recommend reading that article, which is available here. As we’ll see throughout this article, Eni’s continuation of its business performance, and strong acceptance of clean energy, make it a strong long-term investment decision.

Eni Technology Overview

Eni has an impressive business with more than 7500 patents and 35e0 projects. The company is one of the only oil giants that states decarbonization among its major goals. At the same time, the company is focused on its operational excellence.

The company is one of the most focused of the oil majors on a balanced business profile, and as we’ll see that gives the company significant potential. On top of this, as we’ll discuss more too, the company is increasingly focused on the businesses that its customers need, namely LNG and renewable energy.

Eni Upstream Portfolio

Eni is fundamentally an upstream company, so before we discuss the company’s technology and potential in more detail, let’s start by discussing its upstream portfolio.

The company has an incredibly well distributed asset portfolio with a significant amount of risked exploration potential around the world. The company estimates that over the 2019-2022 time period it will discover 2.5 billion barrels and generate close to $6 billion per year in upstream FCF. For reference, that means the company’s upstream FCF alone should cover most of its dividend.

More so, these 2.5 billion barrels will have a UEC of a mere $1.6 per barrel. Those incredibly low costs will support continued strong FCF.

Overall, the company expects to increase production at roughly 3.5% annually. At the same time, the company’s upstream capital spending is fully covered at $37 per barrel Brent. For reference, that’s more than $25 per barrel below current Brent prices, which highlights the strength of the company’s portfolio and its incredibly low costs.

The company plans to achieve this by drilling 140 wells over the next 4 years. This is through the company’s 460 square kilometers of net acreage.

This shows the company’s major project startups over the next few years. The company expects steady 3.5% annual production growth from now until 2025, which should result in 2025 production approaching 2.5 million barrels per day from the current level of just under 1.9 million barrels per day. That massive increase in production should provide significant cash flow.

Going forward, the company has other projects that it expects will carry it until 2030. For example, the company is starting up major U.A.E. projects that it expects will provide 1.4 million barrels per day of oil and come online in the 2025-2030 time period. That helps to indicate how the company is planning a number of impressive and significant long-term projects.

The company’s pipeline of new projects also includes the Var Energi project in Norway which should provide 250 thousand barrels per day in 2025. And the company also has deepwater Mexico projects that should start up in 2022 and provide 100 thousand barrels per day in production.

Putting all of this together the company expects to spend roughly $7 billion per year in capital expenditures, while getting roughly $6 billion per year in FCF. By 2022, assuming some improvement in the exchange rate, and a slight recovery in oil prices (less than 10% from today’s prices), the company expects $16.5 billion USD in upstream CFFO.

That means at this point, even if the company chooses to no longer continue its capital expenditures, it will have enough FCF to cover double its dividend. Keep in mind that’s just one aspect of the company’s business. And that’s a dividend that yields almost 6% currently. This shows the strength of the company’s long-term cash flow generation and the significant potential that it has.

Eni Remaining Portfolio

On top of having an incredibly strong upstream portfolio, the remaining company’s portfolio is also incredibly strong.

The company anticipates that growth in the mid-downstream sector should result in end of plan EBIT of roughly $2.4 billion with $6 billion in capital spending over the next 4 years. Throughout this time, despite the heavy capital spending and growth for the company, it still expects to earn roughly $1.4 billion in annual cash flow. That massive cash flow strength spreads across all of the company’s businesses.

The company’s gas & power business, as an integrated and optimized model, is also doing quite well. Even as coal plants die, as companies focus more on decreasing their environmental impacts, natural gas will continue to remain an essential component of the world’s energy supply. For better or for worse, there simply isn’t any suitable alternative.

More so, the company continues to expect that it’ll be one of the most significant oil industry retailers in the business. The company expects its retail consumer base will grow by 26% vs. 2018 to 12 million in 2022. At the same time, the company expects its more customers to more than double to 4 million in 2022. Overall, from these two things the company expects that its retail EBIT will more than double.

By the end of the plan, the company expects gas and retail EBIT to increase significantly to roughly $0.8 billion per annum. Again, by itself not a massive significant amount, but the growth here, put together with the company’s other business will mean continued cash flow growth.

The last section of the company’s remaining portfolio I want to discuss is the company’s retail & marketing operations. Here the company is also expanding significantly over the next few years, with a significant focus on decreasing its break-even. The company also expects its EBIT to more than double compared to 2018 here, with roughly $0.8 billion in annual organic FCF.

As we can see, all of these different sectors have the potential to generate significant FCF. Given that the upstream sector alone can cover double the company’s dividend, all this extra cash flow should allow the company to reward shareholders well, and shows the company’s significant potential.

Eni Renewable Aspirations

One of the most significant parts of the company I want to discuss is the company’s aspirations with renewable energy. Oil won’t last forever, and everyday, we move slightly closer to an oil free world. I don’t believe it’ll be as fast as some are predicting, however, as non polluting forms of energy become more economical, I will expect this to slowly happen.

The oil majors will have to choose between adapting or falling behind.

Eni has chosen to adapt. The company has been spending billions on its renewable portfolio, and it expects to continue that trend, spending $1.7 billion in the 2019-2022 time period. That comes out to more than $400 million per year. As a result, the company expects that installed capacity will more than triple from 2022 to 2025, and go up by 2500% from this year.

That’s some major renewable energy growth. The company will begin to generate growing returns and cash flow from this business, and as the company continues to grow, this will make up an increasing portion of its income. This will help to provide the company growing stability in a changing environment, and that 2500% growth highlights the company’s significant potential.

As Eni remains committed to keeping global warming <2 degrees Celsius, as a result of the Paris Climate agreement, the company will use renewables and other forms of emission reductions to get its upstream net reductions to 0 by 2030. That’s exciting to see, and the fact that the company can do this while rewarding shareholders, is even more exciting to see.

It’s one of the reasons why I think Eni has such significant potential going forward.

Conclusion

Eni is a dismissed company. It’s not extravagant, and it’s often not talked about in the same sentence as ExxonMobil or Chevron. Despite this, the company has significant long-term potential. It has unveiled its 2019-2023 plant, and will likely achieve this. That should increase the company’s cash flow by billions going forward, and reward shareholders well.

The company’s current dividend is almost 6%, and I expect the company will remain committed to increasing that going forward, especially given anticipated cash flow increases. The company is also focused on building up its exciting renewables program. The company’s renewable energy production is expected to grow 2500% over the next 7 years.

Going forward, I expect Eni has significant long-term potential, which makes it a great investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.