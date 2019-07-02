FOF: A Stable CEF Fund Of Funds That Could Add Some Variety To Your Portfolio

For quite some time now, I have been discussing closed-end funds as a way for an investor to generate a high yield while playing an overall thesis at the same time. However, there is an enormous variety of closed-end funds in the market and it might be difficult for an investor without an enormous amount of capital at their disposal to put together a portfolio of such funds. In order to help investors solve this problem, some fund houses have created what are known as funds of funds, or funds that invest in other funds. One of the funds in this space is the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF), which as the name implies, invests in other closed-end funds. At first glance, this is a proposition that certainly sounds appealing, so let us investigate and see if this is indeed the case.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has the objective of delivering a high level of total return, primarily in the form of current income. In order to achieve this goal, the fund invests primarily in the common stock of closed-end investment companies that invest significantly in equity or income-producing securities. In other words, FOF is a fund of funds focused on the closed-end space.

In the past, the fund invested primarily in equity closed-end funds. However, recently it has begun to increase its exposure to funds investing primarily in fixed-income securities. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the fund's top ten holdings:

Source: Cohen & Steers

This increasing interest in fixed-income funds is something that is certainly nice to see. This is primarily due to the fact that fixed-income CEFs have been performing quite well in aggregate in recent months as a growing number of indicators point to a slowing American economy and markets have become optimistic that the Federal Reserve will begin to cut rates in the near future. If indeed the United States does enter a recession in the near future, it seems likely that fixed-income funds will hold up much better than most equity ones will, so this is also nice to see.

As I have shown in numerous past articles, a large variety of closed-end funds exists investing in many different sectors of the economy. However, closed-end funds are generally considered to be income vehicles. As such, most of them invest in fixed-income securities or other sectors that are generally known for paying out high yields like real estate. Thus, we might expect to find funds like this accounting for most of FOF's portfolio. However, this is not the case, as we can see here:

Source: Cohen & Steers

I will admit that I am somewhat stunned to see MLP funds weighted as heavily as they are. While this could very easily be the highest yielding sector in the market right now, it is also one that is not exactly in vogue among most investment managers or individual investors, which is most likely due to the troubles that it had a few years ago when the price of oil collapsed. Overall though, I do like seeing this exposure in the fund as there are numerous growth and income opportunities available in it (especially in midstream MLPs).

Another thing that we see here is that FOF has relatively high exposure to those closed-end funds that invest primarily in municipal bonds. I will admit that I am of two minds about this. One the one hand, municipal securities are usually considered to be safer investments than bonds issued by private companies due to the ability of local and state governments to levy taxes on the citizens within their borders in order to pay back investors in their bonds. In addition, municipal bonds have certain tax benefits, although you generally need to reside within the state that issued the bond to be able to take full advantage of this. On the other hand, there are a few states, such as Illinois, that are struggling with their budgets due to unaffordable pension obligations and citizens leaving for other states. Municipal closed-end funds frequently use leverage as a way to boost their returns. Thus, as an investor in one of these funds you are essentially borrowing money to lend it to a state or local government. If it is one of these governments that is having financial problems then you are essentially exposing yourself to a risky situation. Thus, I really think you are better off picking and choosing your own municipal bond funds rather than adopting FOF's one-size-fits-all approach.

One of the nice things about closed-end funds is that they tend to be relatively stable price-wise. This is due to the fact that most of these entities have the stated policy of paying out all of their income and capital gains to their investors in the form of distributions. This has generally been the case for FOF. As we can see here, with the exception of some turbulence in late 2016 and the market crash in late 2018 during which essentially everything got demolished, the fund's price has generally been right around $13 per share over the past five years:

This should continue to remain true even if the economy enters into a recession within the next 12-18 months, as I have predicted before. As has already been shown, the fund has a very diverse portfolio consisting of both equity and fixed-income and it is difficult to imagine a situation in which all of these asset classes deliver losses. Thus, FOF appears to be a way for investors to add a certain bastion of stability to their portfolios.

One thing that is quite important to note though is that FOF typically has very little volume during trading hours. In most cases, its volume is less than 50,000 shares per day. Thus, it cannot absorb a particularly large purchase order in one trade without causing the price to move against you. An investor wishing to take a relatively large position in the fund will thus need to space their orders out over time.

Distributions

Closed-end funds are generally popular and invested in due to the relatively high distribution yields that they typically boast. As such, we might expect FOF to also boast a sizable yield. This is indeed the case. The fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.087 per share, which works out to $1.044 annually. At the fund's current share price of $12.79 per share, this distribution gives it an 8.16% yield. This is certainly a respectable yield, especially in today's low interest rate environment, that will undoubtedly appeal to most investors interested in generating income.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that a relatively high percentage of FOF's distributions are considered to be return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may concern investors is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough realized capital gains and income from its investments to pay its distributions and is therefore essentially returning an investor's own money back to them. However, this need not be the case as there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. A few examples are the distribution of premiums received from the sale of options, distribution of money received from partnerships, or the distribution of unrealized capital gains. In the case of FOF, there is another possibility. If the fund receives a distribution from another fund that is classified as return of capital and then distributes that money to its own investors then that distribution would be classified as return of capital.

The important thing for our purposes is to look at whether the fund's distributions have been destructive to its net asset value. From this, we can conclude whether the fund is simply redistributing return of capital distributions that it receives from other funds or if it is returning an investor's own money back to them. Here is the fund's net asset value and price history over the past five years:

Source: Morningstar

Here we can see that the fund's price and net asset value have moved quite closely to one another over the past five years, which is largely what we expect to see. We can also see that with the aforementioned exceptions of late 2016 and late 2018, the fund's net asset value has remained at right around the mid-$13 per share range. Thus, while it might be the case that the fund occasionally distributed more than it received, it was able to quickly make up the difference. Thus, the return of capital distributions do not really appear to be anything to worry about and we should simply enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like FOF, the usual way to value it is by looking at the net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the assets in the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that we would receive if the fund were to be liquidated and shut down.

Ideally, we want to acquire the shares of a closed-end fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case with FOF right now. As of June 27, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the date of writing), the fund had a net asset value of $13.22 per share but shares currently trade hands for $12.79. Thus, the fund is currently trading at a reasonably appealing 3.25% discount to net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund is an interesting way to invest in the high-yielding closed-end fund space. The fund boasts a reasonably appealing distribution yield and currently trades at a discount to net asset value, which is certainly nice to see. The fund has also been moving into fixed-income funds, which should prove to be a very shrewd move in the current climate. Overall, this fund may be worth following.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.