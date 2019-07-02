ANGI Homeservices Is Cheap At Its Current Valuation

Growing up, my grandfather was my idol. Whenever something in our house would break, he would always know how to fix it. Whether the walls would need fresh paintwork, or new cabinets had to be installed in the kitchen, he would still do it with ease.

In today's fast-paced society, time is the most valuable commodity and the most magnificent luxury to have. My university housemates use Uber Eats (UBER) to order from restaurants which are hardly three minutes away on foot. Convenience is everything these days.

Last month, my kitchen's hood broke and I realized I had no idea how to fix it. Luckily for me, I had my receptionist do the job. ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) has long understood this modern-day struggle for home services, and its products aim to provide a solution.

This article aims to:

Provide a general overview of ANGI Homeservices for investors unfamiliar with the stock.

Discuss the business model, the financials and the company's valuation.

Conclude why ANGI Homeservices is undervalued and recommend the stock as a Buy.

Introduction

On May 2, 2017, IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), owner of HomeAdvisor, announced that it had agreed to acquire Angie's List at a little over $500 million. The plan was to merge Angie's List and HomeAdvisor and list it a new publicly traded company, what is known today as ANGI Homeservices.

With over ten brands currently in its portfolio, ANGI is creating the world’s largest digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners across the globe with home service professionals.

Besides Angie's List and HomeAdvisor, the company is now diversified by deploying similar brands to different countries and capturing their local markets.

More specifically:

HomeStars (Canada)

Instapro (Italy)

MyBuilder (UK)

MyHammer (Germany)

Travaux (France)

Werkspot (general enquiries)

CraftJack (digital market place)

mHelpDesk (solutions app)

The business model is essentially the same: Connecting homeowners with reputable home renovators, maintenance specialists and retailers. Acquiring local websites and distinguishing each country instead of operating a single worldwide site has several advantages.

ANGI can get to know the local markets and connect with the local tradesmen more efficiently. For example, the UK's MyBuilder features the country's specialists, having reviews from local homeowners, using photos from UK houses. I believe this a great move that creates less confusion in a relatable environment for customers.

A great feature is that each specialist's expertise field is highlighted so that the most experienced and reputable professional can be hired for the job.

ANGI's revenues mainly come in from professionals paying a fee for them to be listed on the site. The company's revenues split into two sources.

The first is the "marketplace," which reflects the HomeAdvisor and Handy domestic marketplace. It includes consumer connection revenue for consumer matches, membership subscription revenue from service professionals and revenue from completed jobs sourced through the Handy platform. It excludes revenue from Angie’s List and mHelpDesk.

The second is the "Advertising and Other" section. It includes Angie’s List revenue (revenue coming from service professionals under contract for advertising and membership subscription fees from consumers), as well as revenue from mHelpDesk.

(Source: Company Q1 Report)

Advertising revenue was down 12%, which probably indicates management's goal turning to a more sustainable, subscription-based one rather than relying on ads. The move looks successful, with Marketplace's revenues growing 33% YoY.

In my opinion, the subscription-based model is one that meaningfully fits ANGI. While in most subscription services it is the customers (in this case homeowners) who pay for it, i.e., the "demand," in this one it is the professionals who do, i.e., the "supply."

From the consumer perspective, it wouldn't make any sense to subscribe to a service that they rarely need (fixing/renovating their house). However, from the professional's perspective, it makes sense to pay a monthly fee for receiving a steady flow of customers consistently and with ease. Without ANGI, it would be hard for professionals to attract attention to their services. ANGI's platforms allow them to showcase their skills and portfolios in exchange for a monthly fee, which seems well worth it for both sides.

Subscription-based revenue is also a great model for ANGI to be raising its revenue steadily and predictably with consistency.

It's interesting to me that even though more than 90% of the revenue comes from North America (as it can be seen on the table above), this segment grows almost twice as fast as the European one. However, there is a catch. Actual European revenues grew by 20% too in local currency. The 11% growth was affected by changes in forex. Therefore, combining American and European revenues, it is safe to say that ANGI is growing revenues above 25% per annum.

Free cash flow increased $9.3 million to $11.5 million, mainly due to relatively lower capital expenditures than last year. Profitability should be clear from now on. ANGI has made all the acquisitions needed to capture the most important markets. Assuming it focuses on its existing I.P. from now on, profitability should be clear and the margins should only get better from now on. The company is currently sitting on $345.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. (Source: Company Q1 Report)

The competitive advantage

The company's business model is so simple, yet so amazing. People will always need to repair or renovate their places, no matter technological advancement. Moreover, because the professionals gather their reviews, build their portfolios and become known on ANGI's platforms, it is tough to leave. As much as ANGI provides convenience for the customers, it also does so for the tradesmen.

So, what is its closest competition? None. None at all. Even though a few other sites exist regarding repairs and such, ANGI's ecosystem is impossible to replicate. Its listed professionals have been on the website for years. Net bookings have been increasing at a constant rate. The demand for ANGI's platforms attracts the corresponding supply from tradesmen who are happy to be listed on ANGI's websites.

(Source: Company Q1 Report)

Also, company management is not alone in its mission to achieve a high growth scale. Should they need help, they have the most experienced team on their side. IAC’s economic interest in ANGI Homeservices was 83.3%, and its voting interest in ANGI Homeservices was 98.0% as of last quarter. These are the people who helped Match Group (MTCH) to scale to a hugely profitable company and who possess an outstanding skill set regarding online platforms. (Source: IAC's letter to shareholders)

The valuation

ANGI currently trades at 5.7 times sales at a 52-week low. The forward P/E ratio is also at 32.93. Here's why the company is, in my opinion, cheap at current prices.

ANGI Homeservices has 15.0 million shares remaining in its stock repurchase authorization. The company had 518 million shares outstanding as of last quarter. Assuming the program completes, there will be 503 million shares outstanding. Even if sales growth slows down to 20% YoY, in two years quarterly turnover should average $436.32 million, or $1.75 billion for the year. At $13 per share, the company will be valued $6.5 billion at 3.71 times sales. I assumed declining revenue growth and no more shares repurchased. A 3.71 times sales valuation is close to a consumer staples valuation company which barely, if at all, grows its turnover. In my opinion, ANGI's share price should only grow from here. It makes sense from a valuation and growth perspective.

Conclusion

ANGI is currently on sale. The company has been growing revenues at 25% YoY, and in my opinion, based on industry valuations and future profitability, the stock is currently cheap. With IAC on its back, an exceptionally sticky business model, lack of meaningful competition and a product that is useful in modern society, I believe ANGI Homeservices is a Buy at $13 a share, and so, I initiated a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANGI, IAC, MTCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.