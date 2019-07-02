Global Uncertainties Can Push Bitcoin Higher

Intro

With the world currently in a stage of political and economic uncertainty, equity investors are flocking into consumer staples such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and McDonald’s (MCD), signaling that there may be a shift into recessionary stocks. With this, tech shares such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have seen rapid growth since the December sell-off and continue to increase in value. To me, this seems contradictory that high beta names are trading in congruence with recessionary stocks and signals that investors are desperately trying to find a place to deploy their money. This is also seen in gold as it just broke out of its multi-year trading channel and is now up about 10% for the month. Bonds have also reached new yearly low yields which shows that there is a lessening of confidence in the economy and investors are seeking shelter.

Combining all of this, I believe that investors are desperate to find a place to deploy their cash and are venturing past the traditional markets to find a store of wealth that still has a significant upside, and because of this, I believe that now is a good time to start a position in bitcoin (BTC-USD) (BTC).

Recent Catalysts for Bitcoin

Potentially, the biggest news surrounding crypto in the past few weeks has been Facebook’s planned release of Libra. Although it is a stable coin, it does run off the blockchain which gives credibility to the whole crypto space that such a large, credible firm would enter this industry. Libra will expose cryptocurrency to over 2 billion people which will allow for a better understanding of the space and most likely, increased adoption. Typically, when people are first exposed to crypto they are introduced to bitcoin. In this case, Libra would be an extension for people to learn about crypto and be exposed to bitcoin. Since these Libra users are already using a cryptocurrency, they may feel more inclined to buy bitcoin and be comfortable using it as a global payment platform.

I believe that Libra will allow users to be more inclined to use bitcoin as a peer-to-peer payment system while the uncertainties of the global markets are having investors flock into bitcoin as a store of value.

An influx of Money Makes Bitcoin More Valuable

In this section, I will showcase how the gold market, bond market, and stock market are all seeing an influx of money and how the allure of a store of value such as bitcoin entices investors to buy BTC. Currently, the United States is about to enter a stage of quantitative easing, which means that the fed will start to introduce more USD into supply. This is also happening across the world as Australia has taken a position of lowering interest rates as well as the President of the European Central Bank commenting that quantitative easing would be a prudent idea. With this, it bodes well for stocks as they are able to borrow at lower rates and their cost of doing business is cheaper. This elevates the value of almost every equity which has been seen in the last month as Jerome Powell took a dovish stance towards monetary policy.

With this, both highly cyclical names and consumer staples continue to rapidly increase in value. On one front, investors in consumer staples such as Procter & Gamble (PG), McDonald's and Walmart are seeing new all-time highs while on the other, many cyclical tech names continue to trudge higher. Walmart, McDonald's, and Procter & Gamble have all seen a large deviation from their P/E ratio to the upside which signals that investors are willing to pay a premium for stocks that are considered ‘recessionary.’ Then the cyclical tech names such as Amazon and Apple have been striving closer to their all-time highs on the back of the promise of lower interest rates.

Aside from the equity market, the bond market is signaling that there is a recession around the corner with the inversion of their yield curve and the ever-decreasing yields on bonds. The U.S Treasury 10-year bond features a yield of below 2%, which was the first time it has fallen to this level since 2016. Since these rates are so low, people have been flocking into alternative investments such as gold which has seen a recent breakout to the upside as these investors are skeptical of the equity market and do not want to only receive 2% for loaning their money.

Now relating this all back to bitcoin. As I mentioned with gold, people are looking for an alternative investment that is not in the bond or equity market. Gold, for many, might seem very slow-paced as it has been range-bound for the past couple of years, but still certainly has the capability of going parabolic as it did from 2007 to 2011. Nonetheless, bitcoin presents itself as a store of value that has the potential to significantly increase in price. With Facebook entering the blockchain, it should allow more people to recognize bitcoin and increase adoption all while bitcoin continues to be accepted at more and more locations.

I believe that bitcoin is becoming a serious alternative investment for many people and the uncertainties of the global market will continue to serve as a catalyst.

Google Trends

Now I believe that the Google Trends search results will coincide with my theory that there is an increased number of prudent investors in bitcoin. During bitcoin’s last run up to $20,000, the price of BTC moved in lockstep with the search results. The more people who looked up bitcoin, the higher the price went up.

Source: Google Trends

I believe that this can be explained by an influx of retail buyers researching bitcoin for the first time and becoming interested in this new technology. As for now, bitcoin is currently trading around the $11,000 range and has not seen any parabolic growth in the Google Trends search results. This shows that retail investors are just starting to sniff out bitcoin and it is primarily large firms or informed individuals who are fueling this trend higher. Judging bitcoin's correlation with Google Trends and its last run to $20,000, now seems to be a good time to enter before the masses start to enter bitcoin again.

Technical Analysis

With any high-volatility asset, it is almost impossible to predict the exact price it will trade at in the future, but with bitcoin, it does have some key support and resistance lines that can lend some clarity for its near-term movements.

Source: Trading View

In the short run, bitcoin is currently trading in an upward channel with a resistance line extending from the $12,100 range. If bitcoin can break this resistance, I believe that it has a very good chance of retesting the near-term highs of $14,000. If it breaks the support channel to the downside, I think it could retest the $10,000 range before making its next leg up.

Conclusion

With bond yields decreasing, equities markets increasing, and gold increasing, I believe that the market is in a state of uncertainty and is seeking out an alternative investment to deploy their money. With this, I think that bitcoin should be able to capitalize on this movement and should see much higher prices in the near future.

Obviously, bitcoin is still a very speculative investment and it is subject to price movements of over 20% a day. I would recommend slowly starting a position over a couple of days in the case of a massive drop and have some dry powder just in case that does happen. All in all, I think bitcoin could see massive growth this year and remains an asset that should be a small part of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.