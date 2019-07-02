Newfound Growth Has Altered Our View On Abbott's Valuation

The reason for positive sentiment around Abbott is the company's various growth engines in high spend areas of healthcare, such as heart disease and diabetes.

Abbott Laboratories has almost tripled up on the S&P 500 over the past few years. This has stretched the valuation of the stock.

With the stock market near all-time highs, many stocks have been pushed to similar benchmarks recently. Whenever this happens, we as investors need to step back and really focus on the fundamentals of a given company in order to avoid the trap of buying into an overvalued stock. An example of this is healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories (ABT). The stock has seen a meteoric rise over the past three years, easily outpacing the S&P 500 over that time frame. While the current share price places valuation metrics out of line with historical norms, Abbott is exhibiting some exciting developments that we believe justify an adjustment to our target entry point. We explore what those are, and lay out where we would find Abbott Labs to be an attractive investment option.

(Source: YCharts)

A First Glance At Valuation

Whenever a stock makes a move this pronounced, it's reasonable to assume some heavy swings in the valuation metrics. Considering Abbott Labs is a large-cap company, this is especially true. At more than $84 per share, the stock now trades at 26.4X the midpoint of full-year projected earnings. This is a hefty 73.9% premium to the company's 10-year median P/E ratio of just 15.2X.

(Source: YCharts)

This has been reflected in its free cash flow streams as well. The company's yield on free cash flow has plummeted to near five-year lows at just 2.97%. Typically, we look for a yield in the 6-10%+ range as an indicator of value.

Dividend growth and income investors will also come up short here. ABT's current dividend yield of 1.52% not only falls short of 10-year US treasury yields, but it's also well below the stock's 10-year median yield of 2.57%. When we look at value as a comparable to past performance, the stock is aggressively overvalued. However, there are some reasons for investors to adjust their valuation perimeters. Sometimes a change in the forward trajectory of a business can justify a higher valuation.

We Believe Abbott Deserves An Adjusted Target Entry

The company has reinvigorated itself since spinning off the majority of its pharmaceutical business as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) years ago. The company has diversified itself into non-pharmaceutical areas such as Diagnostics and Cardiovascular/Neuromodulation - areas that have been bolstered by blockbuster acquisitions of St. Jude Medical and Alere over the past few years.

(Source: Abbott Labs 2018 Annual Report)

This has resulted in several long-term growth engines that are powering Abbott to high-single digit organic revenue growth in recent quarters. The first being the company's continuous glucose monitoring system in Freestyle Libre. This was approved by the FDA last summer, and is rapidly growing. As of the company's 2019 Q1 earnings call, the quarter's worldwide sales tally of $380 million is an 80% jump over last year and pushed the total diabetes care up segment 40% from the previous quarter. Abbott is investing in new capacity to keep up with demand. The long-term expectations of analysts and management indicate multi-billion potential for the popular product.

Abbott Labs continues to stay active in the cardiovascular segment with continued innovation. Its latest-generation Mitraclip was given FDA approval during the recent quarter. Cardiovascular will continue to be a growth area for the company. In 2016, a staggering 31% of all global deaths were related to cardiovascular disease. This continues to be a problem as economies modernize and populations pick up poor dietary habits typical of western civilizations. On the other side of the spectrum, you have advances in medicine allowing for better treatment of arrhythmia and other complications of the heart that have been difficult to treat in decades past.

Abbott's last major growth engine moving forward is the latest generation of diagnostics equipment in its Alinity line. The company saw sales of its core laboratory equipment grow 10% in Q1. The Alinity line is enjoying a full-scale rollout, including core markets such as the US, and international markets such as China and Europe. With consistent innovation across multiple areas of Abbott's business, growth should be abundant in the years ahead. Analyst consensus is pointing to an uptick in growth, pegging earnings growth at a CAGR of 11% over the next five years.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

It is for these reasons that we implore investors to consider adjusting the lens through which they view Abbott Labs. We like the company's strategic alignment with high-spend areas of healthcare, such as cardiovascular, diabetes, and diagnostics. While there is possible uncertainty on the horizon as the US faces pressure to consider a single-payer healthcare system, we view pharmaceuticals as a more "at-risk" segment when it comes to regulatory headwinds. Abbott faces limited exposure in this regard.

We like Abbott Labs for long-term investors as high as 22X earnings considering the expectation for double-digit earnings growth in the years ahead. This means a target price of approximately $70 per share. It's true that shares remain overvalued today, even against this new valuation standard. However, this places shares in a realm where a market correction could realistically provide investors with a shot at acquiring one of the best healthcare conglomerates on the market.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.