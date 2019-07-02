A Gold-Silver Pair Trade Offers An Interesting Opportunity

Over the last two weeks, the gold price managed to break the resistance in the $1,390-1,400/toz area. This resistance was able to resist several attacks over the last six years but on June 21, it was finally broken. The gold price peaked at $1,440 and started to consolidate. However, as can be seen in the chart below, the silver price still hasn't beaten a similar resistance level in the $21-22/toz area. Moreover, this time it hasn't even come close to this level and it keeps hovering around $15/toz. As a result, the gold-silver ratio that was at very high levels experienced another growth, approaching record levels last seen in February of 1991.

Source: own processing

Historically, the gold-silver ratio used to be much much smaller. In ancient Rome, the gold-silver ratio was administratively set at 12. In the 19th century, during the era of bimetallism, it was set at 15. These values are relatively similar to the conclusions of researches that claim that there is approximately 19 times more silver than gold on planet Earth. However, today, the gold-silver ratio is not fixed anymore. It is moving according to the actual gold and silver market prices. Between 1969 and 2019, it means over the last 50 years, the average value of the gold-silver ratio was approximately 57. However, as can be seen in the chart below, this value is quite volatile, ranging from 17 in March of 1980, to 102 in February of 1991. Over the last 25 years, the average value of the gold-silver ratio was 64, over the last 10 years it was 66 and over the last 12 months, it was 80.

Source: own processing

It doesn't matter which one of the above-mentioned time periods is taken into account, the current value of 92 is well above normal, which indicates that a decline should be expected sooner than later. And there is only one way that can lead to the decline. The silver price must outperform the gold price, whether by growing quicker or by falling slower. As a result, there is a pair-trade opportunity based on shorting gold and going long silver.

A GLD-SLV pair trade?

If one wants to realize the above-mentioned pair trade while avoiding the derivatives markets, the best option is to utilize some of the ETFs backed by physical metals (I know, there are various speculations whether they are really backed by physical metals. But they officially claim that they are, so let's stick with it.). The biggest of the physically backed ETFs are the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). Both of the ETFs are able to track the price performance of their underlying metal well.

Source: own processing

The chart above shows the development of the GLD-SLV ratio. As can be seen, it follows the gold-silver ratio very closely. In April of 2011, when the gold-silver ratio stood at 32.28, the GLD-SLV ratio was 3.20. And now, as the gold-silver ratio stands at 92.15, the GLD-SLV ratio stands at 9.30. The value of 9.3 is notably above the historical average of 5.77. It is also possible to see that while the GLD-SLV ratio value was oscillating around the long-term average value during the first years of existence of the two ETFs, over the recent years, since 2013, it remains above it. Moreover, since 2016, the ratio has been growing without any meaningful correction and over the last two months, the pace of growth has increased further.

Source: own processing

As shown in the chart above, the declines of the GLD-SLV ratio are usually accompanied by a growth of gold and silver prices, and its increases tend to be accompanied by declining gold and silver prices. For now, the silver price has been sleeping. But given its historical volatility, it may be only a matter of a short time before it wakes up and pushes the gold-silver ratio back down to more normal levels. On the other hand, a gold price correction cannot be excluded as well. Both of the outcomes would send the gold-silver ratio lower, providing some nice gains to investors holding a combination of a long position in SLV and short position in GLD.

However, it is important to note that no investment is completely risk-free. I believe that the gold-silver (and also GLD-SLV) ratio will go down in the near future. But no one can tell exactly how much lower. Moreover, the possibility that the ratio will remain at abnormal levels for a longer time period cannot be excluded completely as well.

Conclusion

The gold-silver ratio climbed up to levels last seen in 1991. It is above the level of 90, which is well above the 50-year average of 57, 25-year average of 64, 10-year average of 66 and also the 12-month average of 80. As a result, there is a good probability that it will decline back to the more normal levels in the foreseeable future. For the ratio to decline, the silver price must grow quicker than the gold price or the gold price must fall quicker than the silver price. Investors can benefit from this situation by shorting gold and going long silver. A relatively convenient way of realizing this pair trade while avoiding the derivatives markets is to use the physical gold and silver backed ETFs such as GLD or SLV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I realized the proposed pair trade via CFD contracts which means that I'm long silver and short gold right now.