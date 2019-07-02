Common Retirement Myths Debunked

We recently spoke about healthcare costs for those retiring before 65 as one of, if not the, major hurdles to overcome in order to achieve an early retirement. However, when people calculate their ability to retire, we find that many make incorrect assumptions about several factors of retirement. Today, we want to discuss several myths future retirees rely on that may not necessarily be true - and what to do about them!

Myth #1 - My Expenses Will Be Cut In Half!

One of the greatest myths for future retirees is that expenses will drop when you retire. Some think their living expenses will virtually cut in half overnight.

However, that is usually not the case. In fact, oftentimes retirees spend more in retirement (especially in the first few years) than they did during their working days. Why is that?

For one, when you're not sitting in the office all day or at the job site, you

have a lot of free time to kill. I don't know the last time I went to a movie or bowling, but the price for these activities has increased considerably in the last decade. A bowling outing for two games and shoes can now top $30. So basically instead of making money, you're spending it!

But more importantly, your major expenses don't really change. You'll still require housing. You'll still use your car. You'll still maintain both... plus homeowners insurance premiums that increase for most people annually, taxes that never go down, food, utilities, cable, cell phone... etc. It never ends! The only costs that will likely go down are fuel (no daily commuting) or train pass (my biggest expense here in NY!).

This is where if you are under 65 and retiring, you're in the lurch to cover your own healthcare costs (see last week's article on the subject). And even on Medicare, most people 65 and over pay for supplemental insurance from AARP or other providers to reduce overall costs.

So will your costs decrease or not?

That depends almost entirely on the retiree(s). Do you plan to stay in your current home, doing similar activities, perhaps just more often since you have more free time on your hands? Instead of Saturday golf, will it be golf every other day?

Or will you downsize your current home to a retirement condo, banking the equity and reducing your monthly housing spend to a fraction of its current amount?

Myth #2 - Social Security Will Provide for Most of My Retirement Needs

Many people are led to believe that they'll manage to live just on Social Security in retirement. In most cases, however, that's just not doable. Today, Social Security pays the average recipient only $1,461 a month in benefits. Over the course of a year, that's $17,532. Meanwhile, the average retired household spends $46,000 a year. So there is a pretty large disconnect between the two. Property taxes alone in some blue states amount to what some receive all year in Social Security payments.

The other factor is that Social Security is actuarially unsound – it can’t work as promised. The further out you are from retirement, the less probability you should expect it will be there (at least in its promised capacity). Although its demise is not realistic in the political sense, most experts would expect either reduced payouts, means testing, or extended age qualifications.

Just recently, a report was released stating Social Security could be depleted in just 16 years! We will update you on that next week.

Either way, it's always better to consider Social Security more as a bonus rather than your primary income.

Depending on how conservative you want to be in your estimates, your age, and the level of lifestyle you seek, you should plan on receiving anywhere from 0-30% of your retirement income from Social Security. Many experts say for average earners, use 40% as the amount Social Security will replace of your pre-retirement income. Most seniors, however, need roughly double that amount to actually enjoy life. Retiring on Social Security without savings could therefore lead to years of stress and perhaps insolvency.

Myth #3 - I Can Just Keep Working

Surveys show that many people nearing retirement would prefer to continue working to close any gaps they feel they have in their retirement funding. Or they want to continue working because they have no plans for their free time after they retire. Regardless of which reason, they want to keep working- and it does provide a dual benefit- it gives a further boost to your nest egg while at the same time reduces the number of years you’ll need to live off it.

However, retaining your current job isn't always a viable option. Certain positions are not conducive to older workers. Jobs that are labor-intensive, require quick response or newer skills, etc. may not want or even allow older workers to remain employed past a certain age. Couple that with companies that provide buyouts or forced retirements in order to reduce remuneration and hire lower-cost, younger workers, and you can see it may not be your choice whether you retain your position or not.

Additionally, job loss because of layoffs, health problems, or family circumstances can sometimes push workers into retirement earlier than they planned. Kiplinger's says they found that nearly half of current retirees say they left their jobs before they turned 60 for one reason or another.

The key is simple: start investing early and consistently so that even if you end up retiring earlier than you expected, you’ll have the nest egg you need to live comfortably. Banking on working longer and not being able to destroy a retirement plan.

Myth #4 - It's Too Late To Start Saving

They say the eighth wonder of the world is compound interest. And it obviously has a bigger effect the earlier you start saving, but you’re never too old to take advantage of its power to grow your money.

Aside from compounding, the IRS gives other incentives to save for those nearing retirement. IRAs, 401Ks, and other tax-advantaged plans give investors that are 50 and older the ability to make 'catch up' contributions. Those Traditional and Roth IRAs can make an additional $1,000 each year per investor. 401Ks and like plans can add $6,000 as a catch-up.

If you do the max catch up for yourself from age 50-60 for both an IRA and 401K, that is a total of $70,000 between the two. Assuming an 8% growth rate, that will add up to $102,000 at the end of the ten-year span. And by the time you are 75 years old, you'll have amassed over $323,000, on just a $70,000 contribution.

Myth #5 - Taxes Will Be Much Less In Retirement

As you've seen in previous points, where we show your need to save more, invest more, and possibly work more - you will probably not be reducing your overall income that much. So if your income isn’t going to drop, then you shouldn't assume with any honesty that your tax bill will drop.

The Trump tax cut reduced rates, but removed certain deductions. Even if we call it a wash, not many would bet that rates would drop further from here. The easy bet would be to wager they will only rise from here.

Additionally, the country has a serious debt and spending problem, so the odds are just as good that tax brackets will be rising instead of falling.

Also, older Americans often have fewer federal and state deductions, no dependents to claim, and no far fewer itemized deductions.

If that wasn’t enough, then consider how all the tax-deductible money you socked away in 401K contributions during your working years will become fully taxable at ordinary income rates during retirement.

Rather than hoping to be so impoverished in retirement that your tax bracket drops, it would be far wiser to build a retirement plan that’s so successful you actually increase your tax burden. Lastly, utilize Roth investment vehicles (both IRAs and 401ks) to create a tax-free bucket of income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.