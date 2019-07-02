Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: Much-Awaited Inflection Point Just Around The Corner

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, also known as PREIT (PEI), is a misunderstood A-mall company currently being treated by the market as a struggling, low-quality, mall landlord on the verge of collapse. It underwent a significant transformation program led by the current CEO, Joe Coradino, who took over in 2012. This transformation program included asset dispositions and the acquisition of Springfield Town Center aiming to increase overall portfolio quality, anchor improvement program aiming to diversify retail offerings and mitigate department store closure risk, and the next phase (2018 and beyond), which is densification (focus on residential). The result is that PEI is now in a much stronger position, focusing on quality properties and executing leases with tenants in diverse categories: health & wellness, off-price, dining, entertainment, arts & crafts, co-working, etc. As a result, its properties are becoming more and more mixed-use, lifestyle-oriented town centres, as opposed to old-school B&M retail, which primarily focused on apparel. PEI's properties are situated in densely populated areas (there is clearly alternative use potential), and the company has identified significant opportunities to add over 5,000 multifamily units and over 2,000 hotel rooms to its properties.

In essence, PEI is transforming from a traditional pure-play mall company to a sustainable quality retail platform, with the retail/mall element attracting other uses, such as residential, hotel and office (co-working), which in turn brings in more traffic to the mall. Win-win! The market fails to see this healthy and much-needed transition, and instead focuses on negative headlines about B&M retail, looking at the tree and losing sight of the forest. Sure, retail bankruptcies have created major headwinds, but the company has managed to execute the transformation program close to perfection, despite all headwinds (Toys "R" Us, Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), Bon-Ton, etc.). To be fair, the era characterized by passive rent collection supported by a copy-paste, one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter model is over. Mall REITs have transformed into dynamic operating companies. Therefore, one needs to assess the merits of each property on a case-by-case basis. Luckily, PEI has a small portfolio (less than 25 properties) in a handful of states with favorable demographics, making it easy for prospective investors to analyze and even visit their properties.

Well into A-mall Land

PEI's Top 6 properties are producing sales of $622 psf and constitute almost 50% of existing NOI (47.7% to be precise). Company-wide core mall portfolio is averaging $525 sales psf. As such, the company is getting deeper into A-mall territory, however the market fails to see this. Why? One reason is that the market remembers PEI as a low-quality, B-mall company, which was the case in the not-so-distant past. However, the company is much different now. It has evolved and continues to take steps in the right direction, with 93% of GLA from 2017/2018 bankruptcies retained or replaced.

Reading constant negative headlines about the collapse of B&M retail and the retail apocalypse (Amazon (AMZN) will dominate the world) certainly does not help the sentiment. However, the news most certainly does not coincide with the performance of PEI's properties. As a matter of fact, the company's key financial metrics are improving, such as sales psf, occupancy, customer traffic, occupancy costs and releasing spreads.

Ironically, on the one hand, we are experiencing positive trends on most company-specific key metrics, and on the other hand, the share price keeps on falling due to general market perception. This has resulted in the share price falling close to all-time lows, offering a dividend yield of almost 14%, and trading more than 50% below NAV, which is estimated to be in the high teens (Note: Management estimates NAV of the top 5 properties alone is worth $10-12/share - almost 2 times the current share price). Because of this, many investors are concerned that the dividend might get cut - something which is not supported by the progress to date, and certainly not indicated by the pro forma figures (more on this below). Sentiment is so bad that whenever something positive emerges, many jump to find something negative, such as JCP going under.

Built-in growth; high-impact redevelopments coming on-line supporting the current dividend

Fashion District Philadelphia is expected to open on 19th September, 2019. Fashion District is a 50-50 JV with Macerich (MAC), which is already over 85% committed, with key tenants including City Winery, AMC, Round One, Nike (NKE), H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA). Woodland Mall, another high-impact redevelopment, is opening in Q4 2019, with key tenants including Von Maur, Urban Outfitters (URBN), REI, Black Rock Bar & Grill and The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). Other key growth/redevelopment projects include Capital City, Moorestown Mall, Valley Mall - Phase I, Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park.

Why does this matter? Fashion District alone is expected to increase PEI's NOI by $11-15 million, whilst other projects, including same-store NOI growth, are expected to increase NOI by an additional $15-21 million. In total, PEI can expect additional NOI of $26-36 million. This is a very large boost in cash flows for a company the size of PEI.

It is important to note that the above-mentioned figures are backed by contracted cash flow, i.e., secured leases, and are not speculative developments. This predictable built-in NOI growth is not appreciated by the market. One of the reasons is that the figures are yet to be reflected in the financials, and most tend to look at historical figures. Once this NOI growth is reflected in PEI's financials, sentiment is expected to turn, kind of the market's "wake-up moment" if you will.

In short, pro forma figures matter in assessing the dividend sustainability. Due to the above visibility, PEI's management took the opportunity to reiterate common dividend guidance for 2020 onwards: "FFO payout ratio expected to be approximately 60%, and FAD payout ratio expected to be below 90% in 2020". Note, this is dividend guidance, not simple FFO guidance without any commentary on the dividend. To be fair, management has no reason to do this and could have left us in the dark, like many other companies are doing. It's kind of standard practice to provide FFO guidance but not comment on the dividend for the following years, especially when a company is facing turmoil. To PEI's credit, it has gone out there and stated its belief that the dividend is here to stay, and has provided evidence to back this up.

To further put things into perspective, $26-36 million of additional annual recurring NOI (let's take the mid-point of $31 million for simplicity) represents:

Around 6% of PEI’s current market cap

More than the entire amount of preferred dividends PEI currently pays

Around 50% of the current common dividend

This is very significant, especially relative to PEI's size. Sure, some of this additional NOI might be offset by additional and unexpected bankruptcies (Forever 21, etc.), but the net effect is anticipated to be significantly positive; in other words, company-specific tailwinds (built-in growth backed by solid, less apparel-focused, tenants) will more than offset general market headwinds (dressbarn (ASNA), Forever 21, etc).

More assets are poised to enter PEI's top list, further strengthening the company's A-mall status

For example, Dartmouth Mall is currently number 7 on PEI's top list, with sales registering $522 psf and occupancy of 98.3% as of March 31, 2019 (note above we list the Top 6). The REIT recently announced that it has executed a lease with Burlington (BURL) as the lead replacement for Sears at Dartmouth Mall. Burlington joins recent addition Five Below (FIVE), and later this year, Hollister (ANF) and Shoe Show will join the roster of tenants. In addition to Burlington, PEI expects to add up to seven freestanding dining and retail establishments. The property also boasts a nice mix of dining and entertainment offerings, including Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD), Panera Bread and Olive Garden (DRI), and a 12-screen dine-and-recline AMC Cinema.

All these new leases and strategic remerchandising efforts will further strengthen Dartmouth Mall, helping to increase traffic and sales and placing it further into A-mall territory. Also, Fashion District is expected to be amongst the top performers (can't get more downtown), so if you add Fashion District and Dartmouth Mall to the Top 6 list, we will be soon talking about the Top 8 list, with average sales psf $650+, producing 60%+ of NOI. In other words, 60%+ of NOI will be derived from a top-quality A-mall portfolio.

Clear Deleveraging Plan

The deleveraging plan is straightforward, as measured on a net debt-to-EBITDA basis, and is comprised of two elements: densification and built-in NOI growth.

Densification: Non-income generating land sales will reduce debt by around 1x-1.5x. PEI anticipates to raise $150-300 million in land sales. It is important to note these are non-income generating land sales, which will not impact per share metrics, i.e., will have no dilution effect. In fact, due to PEI's presence in densely populated markets, it has identified significant opportunity to add over 5,000 multifamily units and over 2,000 hotel rooms to its properties, as explained above. These projects will delever the balance sheet but also make PEI's properties more attractive, as they will attract more customers and increase traffic.

NOI growth: $30 million of incremental NOI will reduce debt by another 1x. This topic has been discussed above, namely how Fashion District and additional projects such as Woodland Mall, Capital City, etc. are expected to boost NOI. This is contracted growth, not speculative.

Flexible Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet is flexible (boosted by monetization of non-income producing land sales), and liquidity is more than sufficient to finish the transformation program and address potential headwinds (Forever 21, JCP, etc). Note regarding dressbarn: "the recent announcement of the closure of all dressbarn locations will not impact the company’s core mall portfolio".

The $72 million raised from 1H19 initiatives and $10 million liquidity initiatives under contract are broken down in the table below.

Regarding the monetization of land sales, the company has officially labelled the next phase in its strategy as "Densification", which can potentially add $300 million in cash (more than 50% of current market cap). I believe this is self-explanatory, but it's again important to note that these multifamily land sales will not be dilutive for per share metrics, as they are not producing any income/FFO at the moment.

General Note

The problem with retail REITs is that we hear news (factual or rumors) all the time concerning bankruptcies etc., and this instantly becomes big headline news. Why? Besides the associated job losses, most of us can relate to these brands, as we constantly see them on the high street, mall, online, etc. On the other hand, take an office REIT for example; if a medium-sized accounting or law firm tenant goes bust, we will not hear it in the news; it will be most likely be revealed during the earnings release, when the company updates on leasing efforts, etc. This constant news flow regarding retail, and by extension retail REITs, leads to hyperbole and generalizations. The reality is that most of these companies have proven quite resilient, many with improving metrics despite the "retail apocalypse" era, and they are continuing to evolve, becoming increasingly diversified due to the mixed-use nature of lifestyle-oriented redevelopment initiatives and other strategies such as densification.

Time will tell, but the world is not binary. Retail, in my view, will become more and more omni-channel, and we should not disregard the growing trend of clicks-to-bricks / click-and-collect. In fact, click-and-collect is one of the fastest-growing online segments. This means that physical stores are required. For most REITs, even if a tenant like JCP goes bust, its rents are like 1% of total rents. Sure, there will be some co-tenancy headwinds and temporary lost revenue, but recapturing these boxes has proven so far to be a net positive investment on the box itself and also for the entire asset in terms of bringing in more traffic etc., i.e., a positive spillover effect. Note, JCP might emerge out of bankruptcy with store closures in lower-quality locations but no, or very few, store closures in PEI's portfolio due to the more attractive locations. Chapter 11 effectively means creditors take over. Chapter 7 is a different story, but still one needs to assess the impact of disruption (short-term pain) versus long-term gain by improving the entire asset by way of bringing in more relevant tenants.

Also, REIT investors are accustomed to a "linear world" with stable operating results, translating to ever-increasing FFO and dividends. At the moment, these mall transformation programs have resulted to accounting noise in terms of earnings, with some companies posting accounting losses and dividend freezes, to say the least. Therefore, the necessary adjustments need to be factored in - especially pro forma adjustments - otherwise what is the point of all this NOI coming on-line? Time will tell.

Conclusion

Growth projects, including Fashion District, are expected to bring in significant additional recurring NOI. Note, this is not speculative development NOI but contracted, backed by leases with strong tenants, with less focus on apparel. Company-specific tailwinds are expected to outweigh general retail headwinds, leading to FFO/AFFO growth per share and, ultimately, multiple expansion. The current dividend is expected to be maintained, with guidance for FFO payout ratio expected to be around 60% and FAD payout ratio expected below 90% in 2020.

In the meantime, the company is also executing a clear deleveraging strategy via densification initiatives (including non-income producing land sales, which are non-dilutive) and contracted built-in NOI growth, as explained above. I am not painting a rosy picture that this will skyrocket immediately, but I expect dividend yield compression (share price appreciation) and bridging the gap to NAV in a meaningful manner. I strongly believe the world is not binary.

I know the arguments about JCP etc. very well, and I have tried to factor them into my conclusions as much as possible. I have no crystal ball as to whether JCP and others will file, and if they do, I don't know whether it will be Chapter 11 or Chapter 7. I do know that if JCP continues as is, that will be a relief (one less headache), but if it goes bust, PEI's properties will eventually become stronger by repurposing these boxes into what guests actually desire today. Very importantly, the REIT has the balance sheet strength and flexibility to deal with even more orderly headwinds (JCP and others) without cutting the dividend, given all the land sale proceeds the market has not yet factored in, among other things. Now, if multiple retailers file for bankruptcy Chapter 7 (not even Chapter 11) at the same time, a real tsunami if you will, and there are no new tenants lined up, in that scenario I rest my case - we will be living in a very strange and dangerous world. I believe these transformed malls are becoming entertainment/lifestyle town centers, and people need to go out of the house. In a way, I view these town centres as a proxy to physical entertainment, just like Netflix is for digital entertainment.

PEI will reach the much-anticipated inflection point with the opening of Fashion District in a few months. Thereafter, more growth projects will come on-line in 2020, so it will take some time for these improved results to be reflected in the financials. People tend to believe the market is forward-looking. Let's see how it plays out. Of course, if someone wants to have peace of mind, they should buy the preferreds, especially below par value.

