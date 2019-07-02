Haverty Looks Good: No Debt, Stable Dividend, Buying Opportunity

Overview

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:HVT) stock is currently undervalued and offers a sustainable yield to investors. Tariffs have impacted Haverty's suppliers and directly caused the Q1 2019 earnings miss, which has led to a sell-off in the stock. I view this as a buying opportunity, given Haverty's strong balance sheet, history of returning capital to shareholders and the ability to recover from the negative impacts of the tariffs.

Haverty was founded in 1885 and its stock started trading publicly in 1929. The company sells furniture and accessories (including Haverty's exclusive pieces and customization options) in the "middle to upper-middle price ranges" at stores through the U.S. Midwest and Southeast, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Image: Haverty's store locations (Image source: Haverty)

Financing, design consultation and delivery services are offered to the customer. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 120 showrooms in 16 states. Haverty is also committed to sustainability, processing nearly 100% of their recyclable materials, and reducing their electric energy consumption by 46% in 2018 from 2008 levels.

(Image source: TDA Thinkorswim)

As can be seen on the three-year chart above, the stock has had a trading range from about $17 to $27. Dividend payments have been consistent in this time period and will be covered later in the article. However, it is important to note that this is a stock that returns capital to shareholders primarily through dividends. Investors looking for a high growth company should look elsewhere. Recently, a major sell-off occurred in the stock after the most recent earnings release, which missed analyst expectations.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

As of March 31, 2019, Haverty had $72.95M in cash and no debt. Total liabilities were $293.2M, with the bulk of these being lease liabilities. The new lease accounting standard was adopted on January 1, 2019, affecting how they are reflected as liabilities on the balance sheet. This also moves things around on the income statement: rent expense increases while depreciation decreases by about the same amount. With healthy free cash flows and no debt, Haverty maintains a strong financial position that should help the company weather trade war threats.

There are two classes of Haverty stock. HVT is common stock which has a preferential dividend rate of at least 105% of the dividend paid on Class A Common Stock. HVT.A is Class A Common Stock, which has greater voting rights of 10 votes per share (Common stock has 1 vote per share). Class A Common Stock also votes as a separate class for the election of 75% of the directors. Class A Common Stock is convertible into common stock at any time, but common stock is not convertible into Class A Common Stock.

Revenues and Earnings

Haverty's Q1 of 2019 was not great. Sales decreased 6.1% YoY. Tariffs were cited as disrupting the flow of goods, leading to reduced inventory and sales in specific categories. Although many of Haverty's furniture pieces are handcrafted in the USA, Haverty has relied on Chinese suppliers in the "upholstery category and some key dining and bedroom collections." Several companies that supplied Haverty's products (from China) ceased production or moved production to Vietnam. Moving production or finding new suppliers takes time and cause shortages of product. Another risk to Haverty's sales is its link to home purchases. People often shop at Haverty to outfit their new residences. If housing data continues to be weak in its areas of operations this could impact its sales.

(Image source: HVT 10-Q)

As can be seen above, the decline in sales and the resulting drop in gross profit are what impacted the net income so severely. Expenses were slightly lower for Q1 2019, but not enough to offset the lower revenue and gross profit. If Haverty can remedy its supply chain issues, this will likely restore revenue and income back to healthier levels.

Four store openings are planned for 2019: two in new markets, one in an existing market, and one store relocation. Assuming tariff risks are temporary, Haverty should be able to have healthier sales numbers in the future. Management sounded positive on the conference call regarding fixing their supply chain and absorbing tariff risks for future quarters this year. Haverty expects its gross margins to hold steady at ~54.6% for 2019 (same as 2018).

Capital Return

HVT has paid a regular quarterly cash dividend since mid-2012. The forward yield is currently 4.23%. This dividend has a 5-year CAGR of 27.10%. The dividend has grown fairly consistently when comparing yearly data; however, the quarterly dividend has stayed at $.18 for the past six quarters. The dividend looks safe with a payout ratio of 56.63%. The strong balance sheet only adds to the dividend's safety.

(Image source: Dividend.com)

Haverty has a history of returning capital to shareholders through special dividends. The most recent special dividend of $1.00 (per share of common stock, $.95 per share of Class A Common Stock) was paid on December 17, 2018, in addition to the regular quarterly dividend. Considering a hypothetical future year that the special dividend is paid, factoring in a special dividend of $1.00, with quarterly dividends held constant and the current stock price, the total dividend yield for that year would be ~10%!

The company purchased $3.5M of common stock in 2018. No stock was repurchased in Q1 2019. As of the conference call on May 1, 2019, there was $16.3M remaining under current authorization in the buyback program.

Valuation

HVT looks attractively valued by basically all valuation metrics. Forward EV/EBITDA and P/E are both low at 4.89 and 13.07, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Even though revenues were hit hard in Q1, the sell-off looks overdone.

Data by YCharts

HVT looks like an even better buy if you look at how the market is currently valuing its free cash flow. This is a good metric to consider since HVT returns much of this excess capital to shareholders through dividends.

Data by YCharts

Management and Insider Activity

Clarence H. Smith has been the President and CEO of Haverty since 2003 and has worked at Haverty for 44 years. He is also chairman of the board, since August 2012. It is good to have a CEO that knows the company well. Six members of the eight-member board are independent directors.

A decent amount of stock (4.08%) is held by insiders. There was a recent insider purchase by director G. Thomas Hough at the price of $17.91 for 3,000 shares on May 17, 2019. Before this, the most recent purchase was again by G. Thomas Hough, on August 8, 2018, for 2,000 shares at $21.50. It is good to see some insider buying as it shows faith in the continued success of the company; however, it would be nice to see more buying from a wider range of insiders.

Conclusions

HVT has been beaten up due to tariffs impacting its results. As a result, investors can currently pick up shares for a bargain, assuming they believe this problem is only temporary. Although the stock has been good at returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchase programs, the stock price has remained fairly range-bound for the past five years. I believe there is a significant upside in stock price from current levels; however, a lot of the benefit of holding this stock for the long term will be through dividends.

Major e-commerce retailers such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) do not pose a major threat here because the majority of Haverty's products are large items that benefit from an in-person shopping experience. Customers like to try beds, chairs, and other furniture items. Delivery and assembly services are offered to Haverty's customers. Other retailers such as Ikea occupy a slightly different niche and generally offer products of a lower price range. Haverty's moat is supported by its full-service strategy and higher quality of products. I see no major reason to doubt that management will be able to continue effectively operating the company and returning capital to shareholders. Any positive news on tariffs or a concrete trade deal/agreement should be a short-term catalyst for the stock, as I believe most of the recent earnings miss and sell-off have been directly attributable to tariffs. Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.