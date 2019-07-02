Yamana Gold Raises Guidance For Jacobina And Promises Less G&A Spending

Yamana Gold (AUY) has recently released an update on Jacobina Mine guidance and also announced reductions in G&A. Before we get to the news, I’d note that issuing such a press release, which is coming just ahead of the regular preliminary 2Q operational results which are expected in the second week of July, is somewhat unusual for Yamana and may signal that the management is indeed worried about the price of the company’s shares.

Jacobina

Source: Yamana Gold press release

Yamana Gold issued a three-year guidance for the Jacobina mine which is located in Brazil. The guidance for 2019 was increased from 145,000 ounces to 152,000 ounces, an increase of almost 5%. The company expects that production from the mine will keep increasing and total 160,000 ounces in 2020 and 170,000 ounces in 2021. Yamana also targets 200,000 ounces in 2022 and 200,000 – 225,000 ounces in 2023, but this will require it to invest in Phase 2 plant expansion (Phase 1 is already underway and will increase production to 170,000 ounces by 2021).

As per guidance, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to stay flat in comparison with last year numbers. In this light, an increase in expected 2019 production is a positive factor. It is hardly a major catalyst for the company which is expected to produce 1 million ounces in 2019, but still a move into the right direction.

G&A decrease

Yamana Gold announced that 2019 G&A expenses will be lowered to $68 million compared with the previous guidance of $75 million. This is logical since the company sold Chapada, a major operation. As per Yamana, investors should expect a G&A run rate of $60 million per year. Given the performance of the stock, I’m sure that investors would like to see more fat trimmed from the “administration” line of the balance sheet, but it’s still a positive improvement for the balance sheet, although an almost automatically forced one.

Stock price performance

Despite the recent improvement in the stock price, the market is obviously negative both on Yamana and its recent decision to sell Chapada. The recent upside is simply tied to the price of gold which had a good 2019 while Yamana shares are struggling. At this point, neither the increased dividend (which stays at a low level at which it cannot attract income-oriented investors) nor the buybacks have been able to provide material support for Yamana shares. In my opinion, this is caused by market’s complete lack of confidence in the company’s ability to provide value for shareholders.

From a practical point of view, it means that Yamana shares are interesting when they drop in a panic because nothing catastrophic is happening in the company, but for sustainable upside the company will have to provide tangible results. As noted above, Yamana will provide preliminary operational results the next week, while the earnings release is scheduled for July 25. These are the next opportunities (especially the earnings report) for the company to change the market’s perception about its future.

A lot will depend on the timing of Q2 sales as the rapid rally happened in June, providing support for those gold miners who were more back-end loaded in their sales. Anyway, at current gold price Yamana Gold is simply obliged to make money. As per Seeking Alpha Essential, analysts’ expectations are calling for EPS of $0.01 per share in the second quarter – the company needs more than this to improve its share price performance.

