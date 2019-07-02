Dividend Increases: June 24-28, 2019

Last week, several companies announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, 6 companies that decided to increase their dividends passed these screens, including 1 of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Kroger (KR)

KR, along with its subsidiaries, operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The company’s banner brands include Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and King Soopers, as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic. KR was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 14.29%, from 14¢ per share to 16¢ per share. KR will trade ex-dividend on August 14. The dividend is payable on September 1, to shareholders of record on August 15.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPM is a financial holding company providing investment banking, financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. With assets of about $2.6 trillion, the company serves many prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients around the world. JPM was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 12.50%, from 80¢ per share to 90¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 31 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4.

Herman Miller (MLHR)

MLHR is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, textiles, and home furnishings. The company markets its products through sales staff, its own dealer network, independent dealers and retailers, and through an e-commerce Website. MLHR was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan. Recently, MLHR increased its quarterly dividend from 19.75¢ per share to 21¢ per share, an increase of 6.33%. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 2.

Worthington Industries (WOR)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, WOR is a metals manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The company processes flat-rolled steel for end markets and other processors. WOR manufactures pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories for end-use market applications. The board of directors of WOR has declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share. The new dividend is 4.35% above the prior dividend of 23¢ per share. The first payment will be on September 27 to shareholders of record on September 13. The ex-dividend date is September 12.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Incorporated in 2004, GBCI is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits; real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans; and mortgage origination services. GBCI is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Recently, GBCI increased its quarterly dividend to 27¢ per share, an increase of 3.85% over the prior dividend of 26¢ per share. All shareholders of record on July 9 will receive the new dividend on July 18.

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A)

JW.A is as a research and learning company. The company’s Research segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals. The Publishing segment acquires, develops, and publishes scientific, professional, and education books. The Solutions segment provides online program management and corporate learning services. JW.A was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. On June 28, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 33¢ per share to 34¢ per share, an increase of 3.03%. The dividend is payable on July 24 to shareholders of record on July 10. The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, JPM, MLHR, and WOR.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

JPM's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in JPM in January 2009 would have returned 14.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MLHR's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and at the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MLHR in June 2009 would have returned 13.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WOR's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in WOR in June 2009 would have returned 12.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: July 2-15, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date AbbVie ABBV 5.83% $73.40 7 17.50% $4.28 07/12 08/15 ABM Industries ABM 1.79% $40.33 52 3.10% $0.72 07/03 08/05 Abbott Laboratories ABT 1.51% $84.49 6 14.90% $1.28 07/12 08/15 American Financial AFG 1.55% $103.22 13 12.50% $1.60 07/12 07/25 Apogee Enterprises APOG 1.61% $43.50 8 11.80% $0.70 07/15 07/31 American Express AXP 1.25% $124.92 7 10.90% $1.56 07/03 08/09 Banner BANR 3.01% $54.56 7 27.20% $1.64 07/08 07/18 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 3.55% $46.18 10 2.70% $1.64 07/03 08/01 Brady BRC 1.73% $49.23 33 1.70% $0.85 07/09 07/31 Brixmor Property BRX 6.28% $17.83 6 N/A $1.12 07/03 07/15 City CHCO 2.77% $76.43 7 5.50% $2.12 07/12 07/31 Comcast CMCSA 1.99% $42.28 12 14.20% $0.84 07/02 07/24 Cisco Systems CSCO 2.56% $54.74 9 14.50% $1.40 07/03 07/24 Quest Diagnostics DGX 2.07% $102.45 8 10.20% $2.12 07/05 07/22 Walt Disney DIS 1.24% $141.65 9 17.50% $1.76 07/05 07/25 Edison International EIX 3.65% $67.06 16 12.40% $2.45 07/05 07/31 Erie Indemnity ERIE 1.40% $256.28 29 7.20% $3.60 07/08 07/23 Glacier Bancorp GBCI 2.65% $40.73 8 11.00% $1.08 07/08 07/18 General Dynamics GD 2.24% $182.54 28 10.60% $4.08 07/03 08/09 General Mills GIS 3.68% $53.33 15 6.70% $1.96 07/09 08/01 Gentex GNTX 1.88% $24.46 9 9.40% $0.46 07/09 07/24 Hormel Foods HRL 2.05% $40.91 53 17.10% $0.84 07/12 08/15 Healthcare Trust of America HTA 4.55% $27.28 7 1.30% $1.24 07/02 07/11 InterDigital IDCC 2.18% $64.23 6 36.10% $1.40 07/09 07/24 IDEX IEX 1.15% $173.37 10 13.30% $2.00 07/15 07/31 JPMorgan Chase JPM 2.81% $113.68 8 12.80% $3.20 07/03 07/31 Lincoln National LNC 2.26% $65.54 9 22.40% $1.48 07/09 08/01 Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA 3.24% $118.53 9 5.80% $3.84 07/12 07/31 Masco MAS 1.21% $39.57 5 7.70% $0.48 07/11 08/12 Medtronic MDT 2.20% $98.10 42 12.20% $2.16 07/05 07/25 McCormick MKC 1.46% $155.70 33 8.90% $2.28 07/05 07/22 Marsh & McLennan MMC 1.81% $100.83 10 10.50% $1.82 07/10 08/15 NetApp NTAP 3.06% $62.84 7 32.00% $1.92 07/03 07/24 Owens Corning OC 1.50% $58.56 6 N/A $0.88 07/15 08/02 OGE Energy OGE 3.42% $42.66 12 10.30% $1.46 07/09 07/30 Patterson PDCO 4.67% $22.25 9 10.90% $1.04 07/11 07/26 Royal Gold RGLD 1.05% $101.28 18 4.60% $1.06 07/03 07/19 Raytheon RTN 2.20% $171.03 15 9.60% $3.77 07/09 08/01 Synnex SNX 1.49% $100.80 6 N/A $1.50 07/11 07/26 Sempra Energy SRE 2.83% $136.66 16 7.10% $3.87 07/03 07/15 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 1.39% $66.26 6 11.50% $0.92 07/02 07/25 Sysco SYY 2.21% $70.68 49 5.20% $1.56 07/03 07/26 AT&T T 6.10% $33.43 35 2.10% $2.04 07/09 08/01 Trinity Industries TRN 3.31% $20.55 9 15.80% $0.68 07/12 07/31 Terreno Realty TRNO 1.97% $48.73 8 12.50% $0.96 07/03 07/19 UDR UDR 3.04% $45.11 9 6.70% $1.37 07/09 07/31 Universal UVV 4.94% $61.48 48 5.40% $3.04 07/05 08/05 Verizon Communications VZ 4.25% $56.66 14 2.70% $2.41 07/09 08/01 Watsco WSO 3.89% $164.36 6 37.20% $6.40 07/15 07/31

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.