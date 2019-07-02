Wix Is Still A Great Investment Opportunity

Wix provides website building tools for DIY users but is transforming into a higher-end platform for web developers and agencies.

With software company valuations at all-time highs, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is one of the few subscription-based software companies that is still a great investment opportunity. It provides website building tools for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) users. While the DIY website industry is highly competitive with players such as Squarespace, GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) and Square Inc.'s (SQ) Weebly, Wix has managed to grow revenues at close to 50% annually for the past 5 years, while boasting more than 4 million subscriptions.

Wix has been busy not only adding new functionality to its suite of products, but also transforming from a DIY web-building tool company to a platform aimed more at professional web developers and agencies. These activities should start to be reflected in the company’s financial performance later in 2019. Wix has strong revenue growth and free cash flow, and for these reasons, I give it a Buy rating.

New Features

Recently, Wix has added several new applications: Ascend by Wix, Wix Turbo, Payments and Corvid by Wix. Ascend by Wix is a suite of features that can be used to provide CRM marketing tools. Wix Turbo improves website loading speed, which will improve the company’s competitive position. And in Q4 of last year, Wix launched a feature that allows sites to incorporate a payment feature.

The last, and arguably the most important, development is Corvid by Wix. Corvid, originally called Wix Code, allows web developers to push the envelope on what was a very low-end HTML-based platform by adding custom code capabilities, APIs and database access into the mix.

(Source: Wix Investor Presentation Slideshow)

Wix has a history of continuous innovation that has kept revenues growing. It stands to reason that the recently added functionality will both attract new users and give a reason for existing customers to upgrade their subscriptions. I expect that these updates will maintain the company’s competitive position and we will start to see results later in 2019.

(Source: Wix Investor Presentation Slideshow)

Company Transformation

Wix has approximately 150 million registered users with 4 million paid subscriptions. Its core product was a DIY web building platform, but it is transforming into a company that offers a suite of commerce tools to better meet the needs of agencies and developers. The company is also now focused more on optimizing revenues instead of converting free users into paid subscribers.

For this reason, it has eliminated its lowest-cost subscription, adjusted the price of the remaining products and, as I mentioned earlier, has added Corvid, the company's new, high-end product. The result has been a flattening out of conversions, but 25% more revenues brought in per new customer.

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in my last article on Alteryx (AYX), high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, the software company "Rule of 40," and my favorite: company performance relative to analyst estimates.

Revenue Growth

Wix had a great year with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 36%. The company's 5-year annual growth rate of 50% is also quite good.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Wix's free cash flow margin TTM has been positive since late 2015, and is currently at a very healthy 17% of revenues.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Having positive free cash flow and high growth makes this an interesting investment opportunity.

Gross Margin

Gross margin was a point of concern in the Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript. As can be seen in the chart below, the gross margin has been falling since mid-2017.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Company management responded to the falling gross margin with the following:

The gross margin has an impact due to the first recognizing the G Suite on a gross basis. That was when it happened last year. But also, this year was impacted by the payments that we spoke about and also right now about increasing the support organization and it has about 2%, 2 points impact over this year.



To your question, I believe that it might happen in the future that we have more services, for example, like the payments. If the payments are going to be more significant in the future, it's going to have an impact on gross margin as well. I believe that when it's going to be significant, we will divide the numbers or the gross margin into two separate layers.



The first one is from subscription. The other one from the other services. So, I think that it will provide more understanding. So, once it becomes significant, so obviously we will do that. But, again, the purpose is you might have lower gross margin, but the better profitability because it doesn't involve with R&D and sales and marketing. So, the purpose is obviously to optimize the free cash flow.”

Analysts' Estimates

Examining how a company performs versus analysts' estimates gives me a feel for how conservative the management is and how well they communicate with the investment community. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, Wix has a good record of beating analysts' estimates. The company has exceeded estimates for the last five quarters for sales, while missing EPS estimates once in the most recent quarter.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

The missed earnings are primarily due to the additional $15 million spend to increase the “customer solution organization” globally, an initiative meant to generate higher conversion and improve customer satisfaction.

The Rule of 40

Analysts are challenged when it comes to valuing software companies. While these companies tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in research & development and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

One industry metric that is often used for early- to mid-stage software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

Some analysts interpret the Rule of 40 as follows: If a company's growth rate is at least 40 percentage points higher than its free cash flow margin, then a high-growth SaaS company can burn cash in order to drive growth.

Cash Burn

Wix is burning cash. S&GA expenses are 84% of revenues, higher than what would be expected from a more mature software company that would typically have a figure around 50-60%.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative and R&D.

On the other hand, Wix’s SG&A expense is more reasonable than some other stocks that I have analyzed recently, such as Okta (OKTA), which has more than 100% SG&A as a percentage of revenues.

According to the Rule of 40, the cash burn is OK so long as revenue growth plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more.

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 36% + 17% = 55%

In the case of Wix, the cash burn appears to be "acceptable."

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is the valuation divided by revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS Excel for 48 software stocks from my Digital Transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents the best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

(Source: Portfolio123.com/MS Excel)

As can be seen from the above graph, the Wix valuation (EV/Sales) is below the best-fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher-growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation.

Based on the above chart, I conclude that Wix stock price is undervalued relative to the rest of the digital transformation stocks in my custom universe. Therefore, I assign a Buy rating for this stock.

Investment Risks

An investment in Wix comes with several risks. For starters, the stock market bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation levels.

Also, the market for website-building tools is quite competitive, and if new product initiatives fail to be adopted by developers, then Wix’s business could be adversely affected.

Wix is located in Israel, but much of the development is done in the United States. If the USD rises significantly, then expenses will also rise, resulting in worse numbers than should normally be expected.

Summary

Wix offers a subscription-based DIY website builder platform that has YoY revenue growth of 36% and is likely to achieve significant growth for several years as a result of new features recently added. The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40. I believe it is fairly valued relative to other software stocks, and I assign a Buy rating to Wix.

This investment comes with significant risks, however. All digital transformation-enabling stocks have lofty values. At some point in time, these companies may come down to earth. But I believe that Wix, with its more reasonable valuation, is a buying opportunity and investors should not miss out. Investors may want to scale into a position instead of jumping in headfirst if they believe that there may be a correction in the near future.

