IHS Markit: Uptrend Intact

As a shareholder of IHS Markit (INFO), it is certainly a delight to see that its share price has reached new highs in the past month. Its consensus-beating Q2 FY2019 earnings last week helped propel optimism on its stock further, keeping its share price movement firmly within the multi-year uptrend channel. What a remarkable recovery from just half a year ago when the share price broke through the same channel forcefully and pessimism was at its zenith. With such outperformance comes the inevitable question: what's the upside left, if any? To determine the answer, I will review a few key metrics that I deemed to be important in accessing the giant information and analytics company.

Source: ALT Perspective (used Yahoo Finance charting tool)

As explained in my earlier article on IHS Markit, the Deferred Revenue performance gives a good indication of the business health of the information and analytics company on the organic front. This is due to its subscription model, where revenue is locked in for the next couple of years. There can be plenty of bells and whistles to augment the top line number as that is what the media loves to tout as headlines.

As for the deferred revenue, a steady trend provides visibility into the company's future top line reporting. At $939 million, the latest reported quarter had seen yet another stable period for its deferred revenue. While a dip quarter-on-quarter, it was a 7.7 percent increase over the same period last year. Looking on a longer-term basis, the deferred revenue continues to show a growth trend. At this rate, the deferred revenue in a single quarter in the fiscal year 2020 could be more than double that achieved in each quarter of 2015.

Source: ALT Perspective

Another important financial item to watch for IHS Markit is its free cash flow. The data analytics and consultancy firm has somewhat a roll-up strategy where it has a long string of proven successes of using its strong cash flow generation to engage in synergistic acquisitions. In its SEC filing, the company reiterated the same: "[the free cash flow] will continue to be a significant source of funding for our business strategy of growth through organic and acquisitive means." In Q2 FY2019, IHS Markit managed to produce record high net operating cash flow and free cash flow.

Source: ALT Perspective

While the management kept its guidance unchanged, perhaps that was already better than what the market was expecting, considering that the crude oil price weakened substantially in the past couple of months. Historically, the movements of crude oil price and IHS Markit share price appeared to reflect a high correlation. The relationship has decoupled somewhat since the fourth quarter of 2018, which is a good development as it is an indication that its traditional reliance on resources-related customers has diminished.

Data by YCharts

On IHS Markit's practice to make use of stock-based compensation ('SBC') to reward and retain its employees, it is comforting to know that as a percentage of annual revenue, the SBC now represents only around 6 percent. This is a step down from the more than 7 percent last year and a substantial reduction from the nearly 10 percent in 2014. This demonstrates prudence and financial discipline which is a key positive for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Operationally, IHS Markit seemed to tick all my checkboxes. It is time to compare it against its peers. Based on the quant rating provided by Seeking Alpha Essentials, IHS Markit scored only a neutral rating of 3.36, dragged down ostensibly by its D- for 'Value.' In spite of desirable scoring for profitability and momentum, it is worthy of further investigation into whether IHS Markit deserves its low rating for value.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

The definition for 'Value' piqued my interest to explore for myself IHS Markit's standing relative to its peers:

"The value grade measures the stock’s valuation relative to the other stocks in its sector. The value grade is derived from a comparison of the stock’s historical valuation metrics, such as P/E ratio, Price/Book, Price/Sales and Enterprise Value to EBITDA, and forward metrics based on analysts’ estimates, to those of the other stocks in its sector. The overall value grade is derived from a comparison of the aggregate of all the underlying metrics, and is therefore not an average of the grades for each underlying metric."

I compared IHS Markit with Verisk Analytics (VRSK), FactSet Research Systems (FDS), S&P Global (SPGI), and TransUnion PE (TRU). IHS Markit's P/E ratio at 62.2 times does look frightening at first glance, with the peers at 30-50 times, but when we consider the forward basis, IHS Markit now ranks last, with a P/E ratio (forward) at only 24.6 times, lower than peers coming in at 25.0 to 32.4 times.

Data by YCharts

The story is similar for the enterprise value to EBITDA on a trailing-twelve-month ('TTM') whereby IHS Markit looks expensive again but on a forward basis, it ranks among the lowest.

Data by YCharts

Finally, the price-to-book value makes the comparison among the peer companies even starker. Even ignoring the outlier S&P Global with its P/B ratio of 170 times, IHS Markit's 3.0 times is substantially lower than its peers' coming in at between 6.7 times and 18 times.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

When a stock starts making new highs, especially after just a while ago investors were bearish, one can't help but wonder if the share price appreciation has been too much and that the shareholder should take profit. However, the decision is not easy to make considering the positive developments the company is experiencing and its favorable financial metrics.

What complicates the matter is the CEO who reckoned the company is just "starting to realize the benefits" of its "longer-term strategy." Coupled with the tailwind from the trade war truce, I am keeping my shares unless the price shoots up way above the uptrend price channel shown in the chart at the beginning of this article.

"A lot of progress has been made to date, but we're just at the beginning in terms of starting to realize the benefits of our longer-term strategy. I look forward to providing future updates. Overall, we are pleased with another solid quarter of execution and financial results." - Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO, IHS Markit

Disclosure: I am/we are long INFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.