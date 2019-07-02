IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short

IBM (IBM) is an iconic American brand that was once a titan of industry at its zenith. Many investors still think of IBM as a “blue chip” investment that is safe and reliable. Indeed, the old adage for portfolio managers was “nobody ever got fired for buying IBM.” But like many companies that were wildly successful for a period in time, the company has failed to catch lightning in a bottle again.

Below I will outline IBM’s several missteps as the company has clung to dying technology, “bet the ranch” on Watson, and is late to the cloud market and take a look at its cash flows to determine if its dividend is at risk. As the chart below illustrates, IBM's results have been deteriorating for nearly a decade now. As management has desperately spent its cash and borrowed money on failed endeavors, it is quickly arriving at a point where its debt burden will severely restrain the firm. I don’t think a comparison to GE’s doldrums would be an exaggeration.

Massive Mainframes – Where it all began

IBM became famous for its giant mainframe computers, a technology that flourished in the times of the cold war. Mainframes have now, however, largely been replaced by cloud technology, and while it should always have a niche for various reasons, it is safe to say it will likely never be a growing business again. Unfortunately for IBM, it has spent most of its recent history fighting this trend and continuing to push its focus and investment dollars into trying to maintain this shrinking business. Reported under its “Systems” segment, this business unit’s revenues peaked at $23.1B in 2006 and has declined 9 out of 12 years to $8.9B in 2018. As mainframe revenues decrease, so do associated high margin maintenance, software, and consulting revenues and as IBM’s revenue declines would attest, the company has failed to keep up with the likes of Accenture (ACN) in its consulting services side of the business as well.

Watson

IBM’s foray into glorified data mining aka artificial intelligence has been well publicized and should probably go down as one of the most over-hyped technologies of recent memory. Watson promised to cure cancer and revolutionize every aspect of our frail human lives. IBM had plowed $15B into Watson and related efforts by 2015 according to the WSJ, and in IBM’s senior vice president of cognitive solutions, John Kelly’s, own words they “bet the ranch” on it. It is hard to say what its payout has been for this bet. You would be hard pressed to find any anecdotes citing Watson’s successful and meaningful integration into a business. Its largest target market was in healthcare, and oncology in particular, but there are endless articles that have been published indicating that Watson has largely been a disappointment. Revenues in the Cognitive segment (home of Watson and AI) have treaded water for the last 4 years, coming in at $21.2B in 2018 versus $21.9B in 2014 and I would expect sales and margins from the Watson platform to deteriorate over time as the novelty factor wears off.

The Cloud and the Red Hat acquisition

The rise of cloud computing is likely the biggest contributor to all of IBM’s ills. Unless you are a bank, you no longer need massive local mainframes to store and process your data when it is available on demand and remotely. How IBM missed this trend and let a software company (MSFT) and an online retailer (AMZN) come to dominate this market and in turn become the top two most valuable companies in the USA (depending on the day) should make for a good business school case study. All while IBM continued to stubbornly cling to mainframes and “bet the ranch” on Watson.

IBM is late to the cloud game now. The graphic below from Canalys shows the 2018 and 2017 market share of cloud service providers from their report dated February 5, 2019. IBM comes in at a distance #5 for market share and actually lost market share year over year. I have little faith that IBM will be able to make headway against Microsoft and Amazon as they carve up this empire with the addition of Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) muscling in for market share as well. This table demonstrates that the winners in the cloud space continue to gain share at the detriment of the smaller players.

And if you are pinning your hopes on IBM being able to leverage its Red Hat (RHT) acquisition into becoming a successful competitor in the cloud space, IBM’s assimilation of its Watson related acquisitions might make you reconsider. A former employee of the acquired healthcare software firm Phytel had this to say “Phytel was a really good company, it was really strong. Many people who got laid off are disappointed because they helped build this company and they really thought IBM would take it to the next level—not destroy it within three years.”

A slowdown could put the dividend at risk and IBM is now a leveraged company

Declining revenues and margins with a debt-financed acquisition significantly increase the risks of financial stress for IBM. Below is an analysis of IBM’s cash flows with the projections based on average sell-side analyst estimates from S&P Cap IQ.

While a dividend payout ratio of 60% is in the realm of sustainability, IBM would not have sufficient cash flows to meet its maturing debt obligations and would need to issue additional new debt to repay part of its maturing debt. At year-end, IBM had about $42.7B of debt on the balance sheet and will be taking on nearly $20B more as part of the Red Hat acquisition, bringing the company to $62.7B of debt or 3.4x projected EBITDA and 6.7x the projected levered free cash flow above. The average analyst estimate assumes IBM will experience flat revenue trends and that its EBIT margins will recover somewhat. Neither of these is guaranteed and if the global economy slows within the next few years, IBM’s already stretched payout ratio and higher debt load would make it a company with higher downside risk. Below is the same analysis of cash flows, but with a 5% deterioration in revenues for each year. IBM would be nowhere near being able to meet its debt obligations from cash flows if the company continued to pay its dividend.

Valuation & Price Targets

IBM currently pays a steady and predictable dividend that it has raised over time, and as the cash flows above demonstrated, the dividend payment essentially encompasses all of its discretionary cash flow, with roughly 2/3rds of cash flows projected to go to dividend payments before debt principal payments. It has also put its share buy-back program on hold as it digests the Red Hat acquisition, so the cash dividend represents the real tangible returns for equity investors. For these reasons, I believe a discount dividend model valuation is a good proxy to gain an idea of intrinsic value for IBM equity. The three variables needed are the starting dividends per share, the dividend growth rates, and the cost of equity. IBM’s current quarterly dividend is $1.62 per share or $6.48 per year. The company grew its dividend 2.9% in 2018 and the average sell-side analyst projects an average growth rate of 3.2% over the next 3 years. IBM’s cost of equity can be estimated as 11.54% given a historical Beta of 1.59, a 2% risk-free rate, and a 6% market risk premium. These figures would imply a value of equity of just over $77, a near 45% discount to where IBM is currently trading.

Given two of the three variables in the model are relatively observable (current dividends per share and cost of equity), that would imply that the market is assuming a higher level of dividend/cash flow growth for IBM. The current share price of ~$140 would imply a growth rate of ~6.9% instead of 3.2%. In my opinion, IBM’s steadily downward trending stock price reflects these declining fundamentals from a historical dividend growth rate that was greater than 5% and the stock price will continue to slowly trend towards a value more in line with what a DDM would suggest.

Stock indices at all-time highs have no doubt helped buoy IBM’s share price in the short term. IBM is currently trading at the top of a long-term downward trending range.

If the company actually began to significantly beat analyst revenue estimates, showed signs of gaining real traction in capturing cloud market share, and sustainably traded above $160 per share, I would recognize that it may have successfully re-positioned the company to again create value for shareholders and cover shorts. This works out for a 45% profit target and 14% downside stop out on this investment. Of course, always keep in mind that when you short a stock or ETF, you must pay the dividends on the borrowed shares, so shorting IBM would cost an investor 4.7% on an annual basis in addition to any interest.

Short IBM vs. long QQQ is also an attractive opportunity. If markets rally beyond to new highs, I would expect growing tech firms to have significantly more upside while if we enter a bear market, IBM’s leverage and already weakened product offerings should make the company more vulnerable to declines, thus continuing the trend illustrated in this 5-year chart.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.