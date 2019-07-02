Behind The Screen: Cinemark Vs. AMC

The summer box office is in full swing with movies like Avengers: Endgame and Toy Story 4 currently in release and others like Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Lion King to be released in the coming weeks. With these movies in mind, now is a good time to take a look at the movie theater operators whose fortunes are linked to the slew of films coming our way in the next 30-60 days. As will be seen, while we generally do not favor investments with the growth characteristics of the movie theater industry, investors interested in gaining exposure to cinema would do well to buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) on any sizable market-led dip rather than its primary rival AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC).

A lot of instability has haunted theater operators in the past few years, with the emergence of home video on demand (think Hulu, Netflix (NFLX and Amazon Prime (AMZN)) threatening a secular decline in the cinema business. And no wonder the gloom and doom, given that attendance hit a 25-year low in 2017, revenue at Netflix reached and surpassed $11 billion, or just about equal to the total annual U.S. box office, and industry pricing models were disrupted by failed ventures such as MoviePass and Sinemia.

With the acquisitions of Carmike Cinemas by AMC in December 2016 and Regal Cinemas by U.K.-based Cineworld Group (OTC:CNWGY) in February 2018, AMC and Cinemark are the two largest remaining publicly traded U.S. theater operators.

The Industry

The feared secular decline in cinema has taken at least a pause, with the 2018 North America box office increasing 7.4% to a new record total of about $11.9 billion and industry-wide attendance up 5.4% to 1.31 billion guests. However, current year-to-date results through the 25th week (June 24th) show a trend reversal, with the total 9.6% below the level of 2018 for the same period. Although discouraging, it is important to note that the 2018 YTD results through the 25th week were on average 12.9% greater than the corresponding periods in 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014. We believe the jury is still out on the permanent decline of the movie theater industry, especially since inter-year box office can swing to a full-year bonanza with a single uber-blockbuster release, and for 2019, the full summer season is still evolving and the holiday season is yet to come.

The so-called “Netflix effect”, the rapid emergence of internet-enabled video streaming, is weighing on the industry. Worst-case scenarios predict that the convenience, low cost, and technological advancement of the in-home video on demand streaming experience threatens the very existence of the movie theater business. However, the rebound in 2018 box office in the face of rapid growth of streaming services (especially their move into full-length features) certainly belies this idea, as does data about DVD and Blu-Ray.

It’s possible that the Netflix effect is not cannibalizing the initial theater experience, but more so purchases of DVD & Blu-Ray after the theatrical release. The decline of physical after-release distribution and the coinciding rise of streaming may neutralize the adverse impact on the “theatrical window”. The reasoning is that if the studios are getting their second-chance income from VOD instead of distributing it via DVD and Blu-Ray, they will be less likely to shorten the theater’s exclusive window in a rush to stream their content, and this directly benefits theater operators.

Of course, the impending entry of Disney (DIS) into VOD this fall presents a new dynamic. As a film studio, the company can bypass the theater altogether and earn all the revenue from its own service. However, since only some portion of the potential audience will subscribe to the Disney offering, it seems likely that the company's films will continue to screen at theaters. Perversely, the move by Disney may actually benefit theater operators by prompting non-Disney VOD subscribers to attend the theater release of a movie before it goes behind the paywall of the Disney VOD. Disney will benefit too from using theater screenings to attract subscribers. In total, then, we believe the threat from internet streaming will only marginally harm theater operators.

AMC vs. Cinemark

Believing as we do that reports of the demise of cinema are greatly exaggerated, we are left to consider which of the publicly traded theater companies are best positioned to navigate the cinema landscape. As this graph shows, AMC has a much larger footprint with more than 11,000 screens worldwide, compared to just more than 6,000 for Cinemark. This proportion is similar in the U.S., where, as of 3/31/19, Cinemark has just 4,586 screens, while AMC has 8,114. Despite this size difference, Cinemark has the larger market capitalization at about $4.2 billion and enterprise value at about $5.5 billion. The companies are similar in their global dispersion, with AMC in 14 countries outside the U.S. (primarily Europe), while Cinemark is in 15 countries in South and Central America. Both companies also garner similar percentages of revenue from ticket sales in the mid- to high-50% range.

Market Cap ($M) Enterprise Value ($M) # theaters U.S. # theaters Ex-U.S. # screens U.S. # screens Ex-U.S. # countries (Ex-U.S.) % revenue from tickets % revenue from other Cinemark $4,200 $5,505 341 205 4586 1462 15 55% 45% AMC $981 $3,887 637 369 8114 2977 14 61% 39%

(Source: Author, from SEC filings)

AMC and Cinemark are also similar in the share of revenue that they generate from their domestic and international operations. Both currently get between 72% and 78% of revenue from domestic operations and roughly 25% from international, but in 2013, the picture was quite different. Back then, AMC generated all revenue domestically, and Cinemark was at about 70%.

Financial Metrics

With these descriptive markers and industry revenue trends in mind, a comparison of financial profiles will further differentiate the companies. Most significantly, AMC has grown revenue much faster (14.7% compounded annually since FY13 (ended 12/31/13) vs. 3.7%) due to its acquisition strategy, especially the already mentioned purchase of Carmike Cinemas, which led to a 57% increase in revenue in FY17 (ended 12/31/17) from FY16 (ended 12/31/16).

Another distinction between AMC and Cinemark can be made in their profitability. Cinemark’s average gross margin has lagged AMC’s since FY13 by more than 12% on average (about 50% vs. just above 62%), but has tighter cost controls such that its operating expenses as a % of revenue have averaged only about 36% since FY13, compared to AMC’s at more than 55%. As a result, Cinemark’s EBITDA margin has averaged more than 22% since FY13, while AMC has averaged less than 16%.

This higher level of profitability for Cinemark has translated into better cash flow metrics as well. Specifically, Cinemark has grown operating cash flow (OCF) by 12.5% compounded annually over the past 6 years, whereas AMC has only achieved about 7.9% annual growth. Given Cinemark’s slower revenue growth during this period, it follows that it has generated average OCF/Revenue of almost 16% since FY13, while AMC has lagged at just over 12%. Likewise, because both companies spend about 11% of revenue on capex, free cash flow to revenue (FCF/Revenue) has averaged about 5% for Cinemark, easily surpassing AMC at about 1.2% on average since FY13.

The disparity in profitability and cash flow in favor of Cinemark leads ultimately to its advantage over AMC in return on invested capital, which averaged 8.9% over the past 6 years compared to just 2.8% for AMC. Besides the profitability advantage, Cinemark’s ROIC exceeds AMC’s because it is able to deploy more income producing assets per dollar of invested capital. Specifically, Cinemark’s capital base (shareholders’ equity plus long-term and short-term debt and capital leases) is smaller relative to its assets (about 76%) than is AMC's at just less than 80%. The current comparative leverage confirms this with Cinemark’s Debt/Equity at 2.2x and AMC’s at 3.7x as at 3/31/19 (Q1'19).

Cinemark has demonstrated a more profitable, though slower-growing, operation which uses its capital more efficiently than AMC. Given this and its better leverage situation, the company appears better-positioned to contend with the difficulties currently facing the cinema business. But a historically better operation does not always mean a better investment.

Multiples Analysis

The previously mentioned acquisition of Regal Cinemas by Cineworld Group early in 2018 was executed at 9.5x Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA. Using this metric, we see that Cinemark currently trades at about 8.2x, while AMC seems much more attractive at 4.6x. However, AMC’s corporate governance structure with dual-class shares, a greater-than-30.5% dilution overhang from its $600 million in convertible securities (31.66 million potential shares vs. 103.8 million basic shares outstanding at 3/31/19), and majority control by a Chinese conglomerate (49.85% by Dalian Wanda Group (OTC:DWNDF)) suggest the discount in valuation is warranted. Also detracting from the case for AMC is its forward P/E, which for 2019 is negative (-$0.52 EPS) and for 2020 is more than 200x ($0.04 EPS).

In contrast, for Cinemark the consensus EPS estimate for 2019 and 2020 are $2.35 and $2.47, respectively, which translate to forward P/Es of about 15x and 14x, respectively. The company’s trailing twelve-month P/E is currently about 22x and has averaged about 20x since FY13. In addition to its better operating and financial profile, Cinemark at present trades at more reasonable multiples than AMC and below the level established by the Regal acquisition 17 months ago.

In our opinion, Cinemark is the better investment at this time, but because of external ticket subscription services, the way in which the company and its rivals evolve their payment models will be crucial to future cash flows and investment returns.

Subscription Services

The disruption caused by MoviePass and Sinemia, though unsuccessful in their particular instances, has prompted both AMC and Cinemark to respond with their own subscription services. Here too, we believe that Cinemark, which was first to market with its Movie Club offering, has the advantage.

We believe the Cinemark offering is superior to AMC’s Stubs A-List program because it is sustainable over time, as it incentivizes customer usage, whereas the AMC program discourages usage. Specifically, for $8.99 ($9.99 in 4 western states), the Movie Club plan gives members one regular movie (i.e., not premium like 3D or IMAX) per month with a 20% discount on concessions, plus reduced pricing on format upgrades and companion ticketing. AMC’s package costs more than twice Cinemark’s but entitles the member to see potentially 12 movies per month (the plan allows 3 movies per week) with no format restrictions (a big benefit for the member), but also no discounts for concessions or companion tickets (though members do earn points for both). The cost is tiered at $19.95 for most states and up to $23.95 for the highest regular admission price states.

Cinemark is going after the social moviegoer who can forego the premium experience but enjoys snacks with their movie. AMC wants to attract the more hardcore viewer who will demand the best screen and does not mind paying ahead for three months ($60-72) when joining. The companies have delineated their target audiences nicely, but the real factor which we believe puts Cinemark ahead of AMC is the rollover feature of its plan. This will appeal to the person who might not want to see any movies in the off-peak months (February, March, April, September, October, November), but who might be inclined to watch 5 movies in June, July and August and again in late November and December.

Some facts and commentary from the companies during their respective Q1'19 earnings calls bear out this thesis.

From AMC CEO Adam Aron, we heard:

A-List frequency of visits per member per month in the first quarter was 2.6 times, right within our desired sweet spot of 2.5 to 3.0 visits per member per month.”...



"We designed the program right. We are prepared to change the program as needed to make sure that it would become profitable and stay profitable and obviously the early returns are just way ahead of our expectations positively on every dimension."...



"I called 2.5 to 3.0 times per month the sweet spot for this program, it sure feels to us that it's staying within that bound even with a stronger box office going forward. And if it were ever to raise higher than that, we would raise the price to make sure that the profitability of the program stays in balance. But so far so good and does it grow up to 2.7 or 2.8 with higher - with this better slate of movies coming, it's possible. But it doesn't look like it's going to soar beyond that. And I said - as I said, we always have a pricing mechanism that we could pull if we need to.”

Some quick math leads to the estimation that AMC needs its A-List members to forego almost 80% of their potential benefit for the company to profit from the subscription: average A-List member visits per month is 2.6, potential visits per member per month is 12 (3 per week X 4 weeks = 12 visits per month), 2.6/12 is about 22% of the potential monthly visits. Cinemark provides a metric I’ll call "redemption rate," which indicated that in Q1'19, 75% of all Movie Club credits had been redeemed. This redemption rate contrasts with 22% of AMC’s subscription model being used by its members.

From Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi:

We see these results playing out in the strength and consistency of our Movie Club metrics, including high engagement with over 75% of all movie credits redeemed to date; increased movie-going frequency, with Movie Club members attending our theaters 3x more often than that of our average moviegoers; wide appeal as more than half the signups were not from previously participated - were not previously participating in our free loyalty program; a higher propensity to upgrade, with members paying to see films in our premium XD auditoriums twice as often as nonmembers. And incremental food and beverage consumption with higher purchase volume, coupled with an increased number of visits to our theaters and concession stands.”

One last area where we believe Cinemark has more successfully rolled out its subscription service is in attracting new customers. Again, AMC CEO Adam Aron said, “Then the other stat that's interesting is that about half of the members for A-List were coming into the program having already been Stubs members, but what was so interesting is about half of the members coming to A-List were not Stubs members.”

But as the previous quote from Cinemark’s CEO states, “more than half” of the Movie Club signups “were not previously participating in our free loyalty program.” Actual numbers would clarify the disparity between the two, but Cinemark thus far has been more effective in adding loyal customers with its subscription offering. Going forward, monitoring deferred revenue (in which each company’s subscription revenue is booked) will give clues to their respective progress.

It seems inevitable to us that if the 2.6 visits per month metric holds, as AMC says it wants, its customers will become dissatisfied over time as they come to feel as if they leave too much on the table (almost 80% of potential). We believe there is a real risk that the price increases AMC may employ to control usage will engender bad feeling with its customers. To sum it up briefly, Cinemark’s subscription plan is user-friendly while AMC’s is not, and this disparity will accrue to Cinemark as an intangible, non-financial asset.

The Takeaway

Going forward, the cinema industry’s fortunes are still tied to the studios’ offerings and their box office success. We believe other factors, such as the emergence of home video on demand and ticket subscription services, will only marginally impact AMC and Cinemark to the downside and could even become revenue-positive if the issues are properly addressed by management.

While we have thus far indicated that Cinemark surpasses AMC in a number of operational and financial categories, one significant factor does weigh in AMC’s favor: its dividend yield is currently at about 8.4%, versus about 3.8% for Cinemark. However, we do not think the 4.6% yield differential is enough to favor AMC because of the company’s described shortcomings and because AMC’s dividend has been unchanged since 2015, whereas Cinemark has boosted its quarterly dividend 4 times since July 2014, when it was only $0.25/share (vs. $0.34 now). Ultimately, in our view, because of its superior profitability, cash flow generation, leverage, return on capital and corporate governance structure, we recommend investors gain exposure to cinema with Cinemark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.