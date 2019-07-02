AcelRx: The Pain Of The Launch

AcelRx (ACRX) is newly arrived at the danger zone where it is attempting to market a newly FDA approved therapy for acute pain. I am dubious that it will succeed for the benefit of current shareholders on any near-term time schedule. This article explains my thinking on the prospects and pitfalls of AcelRx's Dsuvia launch.

AcelRx had received EU approval back in September 2015 for marketing its Zalviso pain therapy. Also in September 2015, it sold a substantial portion of its prospective European Zalviso revenues to PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) in return for $65 million. In the US, AcelRx is working to resolve a Zalviso CRL that it received from the FDA in 2014 and expects to be submitting a Zalviso NDA soon.

AcelRx is embarking on a treacherous path of launching Dsuvia, its newly approved pain therapy.

In the face of strong controversy on November 2, 2018, the FDA approved Dsuvia as a sublingual treatment for acute pain severe enough to require opioid analgesic for which alternatives are inadequate. Its label is a foreboding document with a dominant black box warning per its initial page below, reflecting the prevailing environment for opioids.

Dire warnings greeted its approval with one critic characterizing it as a drug with no unique benefit but instead with unique harms, a drug that was sure to worsen the opioid epidemic and to needlessly kill people.

The FDA Commissioner at the time of the approval, Scott Gottlieb, issued a statement noting the severity of the nation's current opioid crisis. He used his agency's Dsuvia approval as an opportunity to address its approach to approval of opioids during this crisis period.

The statement supports a balance between considerations attendant on opioid abuse and the critical demands of physicians and their patients for pain relief. It particularly notes Department of Defense's interest in support of Dsuvia as an opioid administered sublingually, without the need for the patient to swallow or for intravenous application:

... This opioid formulation, along with Dsuvia’s unique delivery device, was a priority medical product for the Pentagon because it fills a specific and important, but limited, unmet medical need in treating our nation’s soldiers on the battlefield. The involvement and needs of the DoD in treating soldiers on the battlefield were discussed by the advisory committee.

The statement also noted that its special opioid REMS would apply to Dsuvia; opioid approvals are subject to post-marketing review that could potentially remove a previously approved product from the market. This Gottlieb statement, coupled with the significant political pushback directed at opioid manufacturers and their executives, should assure strict compliance with both the letter and the spirit of Dsuvia's label restrictions.

Dsuvia's launch poses challenges that will likely take significant time and resources to resolve

Launching new drugs is invariably a burdensome task; development stage pharmas working to launch their first FDA approved drugs find these burdens to be particularly heavy. Somehow it seems as if a company that has succeeded in obtaining a hard-fought FDA marketing approval has earned a commercial reward for its success. Such is not necessarily the case.

FDA marketing approval is the culmination of one very important series of prerequisites to successful commercialization of a new therapy. It does not signify success in the process; rather it opens the door to a new series of requirements. This second series includes those attendant upon the launch of the therapy into the marketplace.

The launch series of activities have to do with marketing and production of the therapy. They also mandate continuation of financing activities that were ever present during the clinical phases.

In its Q1 2019 10-Q (p. 23), AcelRx outlines the launch transition as follows:

We began the commercial launch of DSUVIA in the United States in the first quarter of 2019. As we transition to a commercial enterprise, we expect the business aspects of our company to become more complex. We plan to continue to add personnel and incur additional costs related to the maturation of our business and the commercialization of DSUVIA ... In addition, in connection with the commercial launch, we will incur capital expenditures related to the installation of our high-volume automated packaging line for DSUVIA. We expect to have qualified product being packaged using this new equipment beginning in 2020. We anticipate that the high-volume line for DSUVIA will contribute to a significant decrease in costs of goods sold in 2020 and beyond.

Going forward, AcelRx will succeed or fail in its Dsuvia launch based on its ability to accomplish the following matrix of critical launch activities:

Driving physician recognition and acceptance by establishing Dsuvia's clinical safety and efficacy, its relative ease of administration, overcoming prejudices against Dsuvia as a potentially unsafe drug due to its high potency opioid status;

Negotiating favorable price terms while securing public and private payor acceptance and formulary placement for Dsuvia;

Constructing and monitoring all sales, promotional and fulfillment activity to assure compliance with label restrictions, REMS considerations, and to avoid PR snafus.

The foregoing processes promise a lengthy gestation for Dsuvia as it works its way through the danger zone towards the holy grail of commercial success. First and foremost is accomplishment of AcelRx's number one priority as set out during its Q1 2019 earnings CC, the achievement of 125 formulary approvals by year-end.

These target formulary approvals are hospital formulary approvals. CEO Angotti announced that it had become an approved vendor at one of the country's largest ASC networks. He further indicated that such ASC vendor approvals were similar but different from and in addition to targeted hospital approvals.

Angotti was realistic in his announcement that such approvals alone would not assure the success of Dsuvia's launch. Rather they are a necessary precursor to success. The additional capping achievement that will point to commercial success once sufficient formulary approvals are in place requires another element.

In Angotti's words, healthcare professionals practicing at such hospitals must come to recognize Dsuvia "as part of their armament for safe and effective acute pain management." Formulary approvals are necessary so that physicians in a particular institution have access to Dsuvia for their patients. However, mere access is not enough.

Dsuvia has to capture hearts and minds, so that physicians with access choose Dsuvia for their patients in appropriate situations. AcelRx's Q1 earnings call is replete with several ad hoc "color" anecdotes of physicians who have had favorable experiences with Dsuvia. These are a start.

AcelRx's capital resources over the next several quarters will determine its market success.

AcelRx's upcoming mission, whether it chooses to accept it or not, is to assemble sufficient cash resources to pursue the foregoing. Towards that end, AcelRx boasts cash and short-term investments of $90.15 million as of the end of Q1 2019. Per its Q1 2019 earnings CC, this reflected a net quarterly outflow of $15.5 million.

In place of missing cash flow guidance for Q2 2019, AcelRx substitutes an "objective" of "prudent cash flow management." In its Q1 2019 earnings CC, it framed this objective to be:

...measured by not exceeding our planned quarterly combined R&D and SG&A expenses of $13 million to $16 million excluding stock-based compensation. ... [while also seeking] the refinancing of our existing senior loan to provide incremental capital and improve cash flow to reduce debt service and we're on pace to achieve all these objectives by the end of the year.

It is cheery to know that AcelRx aspires to be prudent in regard to its cash flow management. However, it's hard to see what this adds to the conversation. I am a newcomer to this name but I have so far seen no suggestions that management is prone to neglect.

In any case, in its Q1 2019 10-Q, p. 8, AcelRx established the following as its controlling cash environment as it exits Q1 2019:

The Company has incurred recurring operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities since inception. ...[explanation of why Zalviso is no longer a factor in its ongoing cash picture]... The FDA approved DSUVIA in November 2018 and the Company began its commercial launch of DSUVIA in the first quarter of 2019. As a result, the Company expects to continue to incur operating losses and negative cash flows until such time as DSUVIA has gained market acceptance and generated significant revenues.

AcelRx's Q1 2019 10-Q has several sections that set out its upcoming cash situation, particularly the section at p. 27 under the caption Liquidity and Capital Resources. This reviews AcelRx's history of funding its significant cash deficits with a combination of equity funding, borrowing, sundry deals relating to European revenues from Zalviso and contracts with the Department of Defense.

At page 28 of its Q1 2019 10-Q, AcelRx allows, with suitable caveats, that its existing cash resources should take it through Q2 2020. In addition to funding its ongoing launch of Dsuvia, AcelRx is expecting an increase in expenses from its planned Zalviso NDA.

Thereafter, AcelRx has a laundry list of sources Q-10 (p. 30) for additional cash which it will attempt to deploy as needed. These include:

...the sale of our equity securities, monetization of current and future assets, issuance of debt or debt-like securities or from development and licensing arrangements to continue our development programs. ...

Should such measures fail to provide adequate resources, AcelRx's plan B options are unattractive of the sort employed by any company in severe distress. At this point, absent unexpected calamity, I do not expect to see AcelRx forced to make such plan B choices.

Conclusion

Earlier I mentioned that AcelRx's Q1 2019 earnings CC included encouraging anecdotal "color" in terms of management reports from physicians who were having great success with Dsuvia in their practices.

As positive as such reports are, I have to confess that green in terms of quarterly product revenue reports is the only color that really matters to me. Q1 2019's contribution of net Dsuvia sales of $50 thousand is a start, no matter how meager of a start it may seem. It shows how difficult it is to actually jump through the hoops necessary to ring up reportable product sales.

I submit that shareholders need to accustom themselves to quarterly reports over the next several quarters which show magnificent Q/Q percentage sales increases with modest overall dollars received. The inertial drag that applies when trying to implement an "improvement," be it a therapy or a device, in a hospital setting is enormous.

AcelRx is at the very beginning of this process with Dsuvia. Quarterly reports will give periodic insights on how the process is proceeding. I urge investors not to get either too high or too low as the quarters unfold. I am expecting it to take several years before any final verdict comes out on Dsuvia's likely fate in terms of commercial success or failure.

I like the setup and the prospects for AcelRx. I opened a small placeholder position. As the launch proceeds, I expect to continue watching. I will be ready to add to my position if I determine that AcelRx is facing headwinds that bely its potential.

I consider this a highly risky situation. I am optimistic that Dsuvia fills a key need along the line advanced by chairman Gottlieb in his above-referenced statement. Should it catch a favorable wind, It could fulfill a profitable niche in acute pain relief.

On the other hand, having been burned badly in the last year on situations that I viewed as salutary, I intend to strictly monitor my exposure here. I am going to be watching AcelRx's cash management, Dsuvia's potential sales, and Dsuvia's place in the national opioid crisis conversation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in ACRX over the next 72 hours.