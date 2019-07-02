The Oil Bear Case Is Showing More Signs Of Falling Apart

Right now, a couple of interesting things are happening in the US oil patch that suggest, on the whole, the picture for crude continues to remain bullish. One of these developments relates to DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells), while the other shows an interesting disparity existing at the moment between weekly and monthly oil production figures. Taken individually, these figures point to a bullish outlook for the space long term, but taken together it’s a double-whammy of impressiveness that should excite bulls in this space and make bears think twice about their current stance regarding the market.

If it walks like a DUC and quacks like a DUC

DUCs are important in the energy industry. In short, they are the aggregate number of wells that companies in the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) industry have drilled, but not yet completed. Generally speaking, a rising number of DUCs should be considered a negative for the space because it shows added activity in the industry, plus it’s a sign that wells can come online. You see, around 30% to 40% of an oil or gas well’s total cost comes from drilling the well in question, while the remainder comes from completing it.

*Created by Author. 65 Months Ending May 2019

During times when companies have access to easy capital and/or when hiring rigs costs relatively little, it can make sense for companies in this space to drill and wait for the right time (usually when energy prices rise) to complete the wells drilled. In the graph above, you can see that in recent years, there has been a surge in DUCs in the US. Between January of 2016, for instance, and February of this year, the number of DUCs has grown by more than two thousand from 6,277 to 8,416.

*Created by Author. 8 Months Ending May 2019

Oil bears have made the case in the past that if energy prices rise further, all that would be needed would be for the companies who own the DUCs to complete their wells and turn on their taps, essentially flooding the market. Interestingly, however, the past few months have shown something odd. If you look at the graph above, for instance, you will see that since peaking in February, the number of DUCs has actually fallen by 133 from 8,416 to 8,283. Digging into the data, I was able to create the following graph below.

*Created by Author. 41 Months Ending May 2019

As you can see here, the actual number of wells being drilled has been in a state of decline for months, dropping almost every month from the 1,533 seen in October of 2018 to 1,318 in May of this year. This suggests a meaningful slowdown in the oil patch has occurred, even as the number of actual completions has ramped up. So long as this trend continues, and if it is not accompanied by a corresponding rise in output, then it will mean that the tapping into of well inventory is only serving to offset production declines experienced by the firms in question.

Oil production trends are bullish

The second interesting piece of information here relates to oil output as estimated by the EIA (Energy Information Administration). You see, every week, the EIA comes out with an estimate on where oil production is, but this is not the official number. It’s only months later that the organization will come out with a more accurate figure. As might be expected, while the weekly and monthly figures aren’t usually far off, there are times where this can be the case.

*Created by Author

In the graphs below, for instance, you will see a look at the weekly compared to monthly estimates provided by the EIA for oil output. Toward the beginning of the graph, it illustrates monthly output meaningfully outpacing weekly output. That has now shifted, with the past two months showing the exact opposite. These aren’t small differences either. In March, the disparity was by 0.201 million barrels per day, while in February it was even larger at 0.354 million barrels per day. Annualized, these are significant differences that could push the global oil market into either a glut or a state of deficit.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

What is really interesting is that if you compare recent disparities between monthly and weekly figures to other disparities in the past (I chose a starting point of January of 2016), the differences now compared to in the past are stark in that they are so much larger today than they were before. This could be tied in with the DUC data in some way, but even if it’s not, when taken together with the DUC data, it suggests that we might be in for lower actual oil output figures today than previously anticipated, plus we could be setting ourselves up for a long-term downtrend in output figures as the number of DUCs continues declining.

Takeaway

Right now, the oil space is experiencing an interesting turn of events. After years of rising DUC counts, that trend looks to be in the early stages of reversing, while the weekly vs. monthly output disparities suggest that the EIA might have (recently at least) estimated production to be higher than it already is. Assuming both sets of data remain accurate, the end here for investors who are long should be positive.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.