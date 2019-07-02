Public Storage uses artificial intelligence to target advertising to drive customers to its enhanced website and nationwide call center.

Public Storage is the world's largest operator of self-storage facilities, serving more than one million customers in 38 states, particularly in the top 20 metropolitan areas.

This is the second in a series of articles about real estate investment trusts with A or A- credit ratings from Standard & Poor's.

Public Storage: When you need a little more room

Public Storage (PSA) is the world's largest owner, operator and developer of self-storage facilities, serving more than one million U.S. customers in 38 states, with 162 million net rentable square feet. PSA has large exposure to the top 20 metropolitan areas.

(Map from 2018 Annual Report)

The company's redesigned website directs customers to its call center by offering user-friendly information and promotions. It outsources, then reinsures, insurance policies for customers. PSA sells equipment such as locks and cardboard boxes.

Public Storage has a 42% equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB), a REIT with 28.2 million commercial rentable square feet. On July 1, 2019, the market value of PSA's stake in PSB was $1.935 billion.

The company has a 35% equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (SHUR), or "Shurgard Europe," which was publicly listed in October 2018 on Euronext Brussels. SHUR owns 232 self-storage facilities with 13 million net rentable square feet in seven countries. PSA receives annual dividends of $34 million and an annual license fee of $3 million. On July 1, 2019, PSA's 31.3 million SHUR shares were worth $1.175 billion at a closing price of €33.25, or $37.53.

Public Storage is in the S&P 500 and FT Global 500.

Anything that looks this easy can't be hard, right?

Self-storage has relatively low barriers to entry. The self-storage sub-sector experiences periodic infusions of start-up competition by potential investors who are lured by potentially high profit margins into a business that appears simpler than it is. Actual rewards do not always match expectations.

This sub-sector creates its own economic mini-cycles.

Waves of increased self-storage supply create boom and bust business cycles. Supply varies greatly in PSA markets. When faced with oversupply, PSA management tailors local pricing and marketing to meet the competition.

Self-storage is a fragmented and competitive industry. PSA has about 7% of the market. The top five companies combined have 15% of the market. The largest competitors are Extra Space Storage (EXR), U-Haul (UHAL), CubeSmart (CUBE), Life Storage (LSI) and Simply Self Storage.

Self-storage business cycles can be confusing for investors. When oversupply occurs, it may appear that PSA's business model is faltering, when it is a normal business cycle. I made this mistake. I currently have no position in PSA, but I bought an earlier position beginning in November 2016 at $203.14. The company cited oversupply for a slowdown in its performance. I questioned whether its business model was still intact and sold at $206.41 in November 2017. I didn't understand the cyclical nature of the oversupply that was described by the company. Now, at the right price, I would happily own shares of this strong REIT again.

Public Storage: Size and scale make a difference

Boom and bust cycles create opportunities for a strong company like PSA to acquire properties from disappointed operators who "want out." The company is positioned to "cherry-pick," or selectively acquire, distressed properties.

At a closing price of $236.45 on July 1, 2019, PSA's 174.2 million common shares were valued at $41.290 billion. Preferred shares are worth $4.025 billion. Total debt is $1.406 billion. Standard & Poor's gives PSA an A credit rating, a rating held by just one other REIT - Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Public Storage has the financial strength to maintain attractive properties, expand existing facilities, acquire properties, invest in other ventures and grow through local and national and advertising.

The REIT has launched a $500 million renovation program that will eventually refresh and upgrade all facilities, improving their competitive advantage by presenting a more appealing atmosphere. Most of the company's 5,600 employees are directly involved in property management.

PSA has a strong history of attracting and retaining customers. The company's nationwide scale gives it a competitive advantage in marketing its brand through online advertising, a strong Internet presence, a mobile-friendly website and a national call center. It retains many business and residential customers for long periods of time.

Yes, IoT includes the self-storage business

The IoT (Internet of Things) and 5G wireless technology are making their way into the self-storage business, with value-added services such as sensors that monitor conditions inside each unit. PSA carefully monitors its environmental sustainability. It has a 100% paperless system for registration and billing.

The company's fifth-generation website refreshed its national presence on the Internet and uses artificial intelligence to target advertising and drive online inquiries.

The financial performance of Public Storage

The table below uses F.A.S.T. Graphs data to indicate PSA's performance for the past 9 1/2 years, showing GAAP earnings per share and adjusted funds from operations. AFFO is a useful non-GAAP measure of REIT performance. The table also indicates the annual dividends paid on common shares.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E GAAP 2.35 3.29 3.83 4.89 5.25 6.07 6.81 6.73 8.54 7.45 7.52 7.73 AFFO 5.22 5.65 6.41 7.18 7.73 8.66 9.39 9.56 9.76 9.76 10.11 10.41 Div. 3.05 3.65 4.40 5.15 5.60 6.50 7.30 8.00 8.00 8.04 8.27 8.12

(Author's table with data from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The table shows steady growth in EPS, from $2.35 in 2010 to $6.81 in 2016. After a slight dip in 2017, EPS jumped to $8.54 in 2018 when PSA received $183.1 million in aggregate gains from Shurgard's initial public offering and the sale of a facility in West London to Shurgard Europe. AFFO growth has been uninterrupted, from $5.22 in 2010 to $9.76 in 2018.

In the F.A.S.T. Graph below, the AFFO growth is represented by the dark green area, as well as the somewhat faster growth of dividends (the light green area).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Public Storage dividend

At a $236.45 closing price on July 1, 2019, and a quarterly dividend of $2.00, or $8.00 annually, PSA's current yield is 3.38%. Simply Safe Dividends gives Public Storage a dividend safety score of 96 (with 50 being average).

For the past 5 years, PSA's high yield averaged 3.92%, ranging from 3.6% in 2015 and 2016 to 4.4% in 2018.

What is an appropriate valuation for Public Storage?

The company's 52-week price range has been $193.89-247.63. The mid-point of this price range is $220.76. The low price occurred on January 2, 2019. The high price was reached on June 7, 2019.

I frequently use a tool called The Stock Selection Guide that was developed in the early 1950s by the (then) National Association of Investment Clubs (now BetterInvesting.org). Its purpose is to establish a possible price range for the next 5 years, using selected data from the past 10 years, modified by one's judgment about factors that may enhance or impede growth.

(Author's computations using Better Investing's Stock Selection Guide)

Estimated high price. I estimated EPS growth of 4.0% annually, for a potential high EPS of $10.39. I chose the 5-year average price/earnings ratio of 31.8 as a possible high P/E. I multiplied $10.39 by 31.8 to arrive at a possible high price of $330.40.

Estimated low price. The average low price for the past 5 years has been $180.80. There appears to be price support around a dividend yield of 4.43%, reached on February 8, 2018, when the price was $180.48. $180.50 would be a reasonable low price target, but to be conservative, I shaved 10% more, for a possible low price of $162.50.

Price range. A possible 5-year price range of $162.50-330.40 represents a swing of $167.90. The lower 25% is a "Buy" range, the upper 25% is a "Sell" range and the middle 50% is a "Hold" range.

Buy and sell ranges. The "Buy" range is $162.50-204.50 (the lower ¼ of the range). The "Sell" range is $288.40-330.40 (the upper ¼ of the range).

For me, Public Storage is a Hold. I would be willing to initiate a position at $204.50, which would represent a yield of 3.91% at the current $8.00 dividend.

In the next 5 years, a bear market could take PSA to $162.50. If all goes well, $330.40 seems reasonable for a stock that traded at $277.60 in 2016. Each investor must choose an appropriate margin of safety.

Investors not satisfied with the current price or the 3.38% yield might look at one of the Public Storage preferred securities. I have no position in PSA common or preferred, but on June 25, 2019, I initiated a position in PS Business Parks Preferred 5.20% Series Y (NYSE:PSB.PY) at $24.85. It's callable at $25.00 beginning December 7, 2022.

Some things to watch for

Watch for Public Storage to build on its foundation of management experience, financial strength and effective business plan execution, led by new Chief Executive Officer Joe Russell and Tom Boyle, Chief Financial Officer.

Watch for occupancy levels, which were 92.1% on March 31, 2019, up from 92.0% on March 31, 2018. Realized annual rental income per occupied square foot was $17.41, up from $17.21.

Watch for possible acquisitions, such as its commercial real estate venture with PS Business Parks and its geographic expansion through Shurgard Europe in the Netherlands (61 storage facilities), France (56), Sweden (36), United Kingdom (31), Belgium (21), Germany (17) and Denmark (10).

Watch for Public Storage to offer more products and services, such as larger mini-warehouses. Watch for governments or businesses to outsource storage services to PSA, perhaps through a joint venture with an industrial REIT.

Be alert for risk factors listed in PSA's 2018 10-K, including damage to facilities through natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes. 429 (17.7%) of PSA's 2,429 U.S. storage facilities are in earthquake-vulnerable California, representing 18.2% of PSA's net rentable square feet. Texas accounts for 12.5% of PSA’s facilities and 13.6% of net RSF, and Florida comprises 11.8% of facilities and 12.1% of net RSF - both regions vulnerable to hurricanes and/or tornadoes. (Paradoxically, natural disasters increase the number of people who need self-storage facilities, temporarily at least.)

Watch for involvement by the family of company founder Wayne Hughes, now 85. The family owns 14.5% of PSA's common stock, and the company's declaration of trust permits the Hughes family to own up to 35.66% of PSA's outstanding common shares, while it generally restricts the ownership by others to 3%. The Vanguard Group controls 11.3% of PSA shares, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) controls 9.2% and State Street Corporation (STT) controls 5.2%.

Watch how PSA finances company growth. One source is cash flow. The company issues new preferred stock when it can retire older, higher-yielding issues. PSA uses its credit revolver for temporary bridge financing. It issues commercial paper when rates are attractive.

Watch for signs of recession or higher interest rates. PSA has effectively navigated prior economic downturns. Sometimes the rental of a storage unit can be part of a cost-effective plan for a family or business to manage a relocation or downsizing.



Disclosure: I am/we are long PSB.PY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article was written by Ted Leach (Dividend Sleuth) with input from Kirk Spano and David Zanoni. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). Ted is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.