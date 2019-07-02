Launching The Dividend Kings: The Dream Team Is In The House

This is bound to be a long and fruitful journey toward a healthier, wealthier future.

And not just because of its long-established historical significance.

July 2nd is still a date worth putting down on your calendar.

Ladies and Gentlemen: The Dream Team is in the House....

Photo Source

Ha! Not that “dream team.” This isn’t April Fool’s Day, after all. It’s July 2.

Once upon a time – back in 1776, to be specific – July 2 opened up a pathway toward the kind of amazing investment opportunities we take for granted today… companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Respectively, those companies have market caps of $925.2 billion, 526.7 billion, and $237.1 billion – capitalistic accomplishments that never could have happened if not for that historic day almost 250 years ago.

July 2, 1776 was when most of the 56 Founding Fathers of the United States of America signed the Declaration of Independence, a document they’d announce to the public two days later… and one that would go on to foster previously unimaginable amounts of wealth all over the world.

That kind of legacy is tough to top, even 243 years later. So be intensely suspicious of anyone promising you anything similar to that. Such groundbreaking opportunities don’t grow on trees.

Then again, that day and the seven that followed it involved significant sacrifice: blood, sweat, and sometimes heart-wrenching tears for those 56 men, their families, and their fellow newly minted citizens. What they went through was intense, to say the least.

Fortunately for you, the following announcement offers no such thing… only opportunities to advance your portfolio in ways you may not know are possible.

It’s a win-win, which makes the following announcement exciting news to share all around!

Some Serious ABC-Style Building Blocks

That’s right, dividend lovers. The day has come. An amazing new Marketplace service has finally launched!

Aptly named The Dividend Kings, this brand-new service stars three of Seeking Alpha’s most prominent and trusted analysts:

Right there, you’ve got some serious ABC-style building blocks to work with. But The Dividend Kings doesn’t stop there. Those three gurus have been working for some time to put together a contributing team that adds up to:

Almost 90 years of professional experience in finance/asset management

Over 100 years of personal investing experience

More than 3,4000 articles on Seeking Alpha

The well-earned trust of 132,000+ followers.

The key to their success has been a clearly defined dedication to time-tested principles of sound investing. Despite all of the complex thinking, research and practice that has gone into the resulting philosophy, it can very easily be summed up like this:

Quality first, valuation second, and good risk management always.

This is why our core Fortress portfolio, which consists of 21 Super SWAN (sleep well at night) stocks, has already outperformed the market in 21 of the past 25 years.

And, for the record, that included points during the tech-crazed bubble years of the mid-1990s, when value stocks were deeply out of fashion.

The Dividend Kings Fortress Portfolio Since January 1994

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Can we make it 22 out of 26 years?

That’s definitely our goal, and consider this our cordial invitation for you to come along and see us put our money where our mouths are.

This So-Called Crowded Market Hasn’t Seen Anything Yet

The Dividend Kings very well knows that it’s entering a market where almost everyone – and his brother – has a dividend service. However, it differentiates itself by offering nothing but the highest of values, complete with clarity, leverage, security, and choice… all rooted in a demonstrated track record of successfully assessing securities and their underlying companies.

And, of course, presented by the best of the best (if we do say so ourselves).

This powerful team of known personalities understands what’s at stake. Each hand-picked expert is tough, with an authentic, blinder-free, clearheaded view of the investing world, and a known record of staying on top of the data.

Combined, these analysts – and others to be added soon – can clearly cover a broad range of topics, from REITs to MLPs, BDCs, utilities, C-corps, ETFs, CEFs, and yield-cos… helping you round out your portfolio like a dream-team pro. This makes The Dividend Kings the premier resource for assessing and publishing proprietary, singular, and unmatched dividend research.

You can also expect Buy/Hold/Sell recommendations and current values for incredible companies across a broad-coverage spectrum.

The Dividend Kings pledges to provide members with annual deep dives on all aristocrat and dividend kings each year – AND to cover a wide array of popular blue-chip stocks. Each company on its list already has a divided safety score, and members will have access to those, an ever-increasing number of reports, and additional research on the subjects in question.

This Marketplace service provides one of the very best values in the investing community (not just on Seeking Alpha). Its goal isn’t to chase yield or deliver the best returns over a week or a few months.

Its goal is to assist investors with stable picks, recognizing that principal preservation is the #1 priority.

Always.

Are You the Next Dividend King?

In short, The Dividend Kings wants to provide a Marketplace product that EVERYONE can afford… a value investor’s dream come true. As such, this service – and the gurus behind it – are exceptionally excited to provide you with everything referenced above for a mere $399 per year – when you’re among the first 1,000 subscribers – a number we intend to reach before the year is out.

After that, the price will go up.

But for now… for those investors ready to take this profitable leap right away… It’s just $33.25 per month for an annual subscription, and people who sign up this week will get 20% off the first year.

Better yet, when you sign up and “stay up” with The Dividend Kings, you’ll get a free e-book on the ins and outs of successful dividend investing, along with access to its weekly podcast, where you can send Adam Galas, Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and their dedicated contributors questions in advance.

But wait! Because there’s most definitely more…

Subscribers will also get 20% on F.A.S.T. Graphs subscriptions.

Clearly then, the list of reasons to join just keeps building up. Better yet, if you’re already a subscriber to Brad’s iREIT on Alpha service, you can take advantage of an additional 50% Dividend Kings discount, sent to you in your inbox.

That’s what it’s there for: for you!

With all of this (and more to come), The Dividend Kings is UNMATCHED in what, why, and how it offers what it offers. As already described, the investment dream team in charge of this advantageous offering is positioning itself to become the go-to service for dividend investors.

