When Refineries Blow Up, You Buy Gasoline

Over the last month, we’ve seen the United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) roughly flat with substantial volatility seen in share price.

In this article, I will explain the recent price movements in the ETF and tell you why I believe UGA is headed for higher prices in the immediate future.

The Instrument

First and foremost, we need to discuss what UGA actually is. UGA is an ETF made by USCF - the creators of the ever-popular USO oil ETF. If you’re familiar with the mechanics of USO, then you’ve basically got a functional understanding of UGA in that it follows the same rolling methodology and essentially gives the same product which USO offers for crude, but for gasoline futures. If you’re unfamiliar with the ETF and the implications of its construction, then this section is very important to read.

When you invest in ETFs which give exposure to futures markets, you’ve got a basic problem on your hands in that futures expire, while stocks do not. To maintain exposure to the futures market, fund providers create a method of rolling from one month to the next in a variety of different strategies and techniques. This process of rolling results in an often-overlooked source of return: roll yield.

Roll yield is the return that is earned when you hold a position towards expiry in a futures contract. There is a basic feature of the futures market, which is that as time progresses, prices in the back of the forward curve tend to converge towards prices in the front of the curve. This image from Wikipedia conveys the idea very well:

The implication of futures prices converging towards spot means that depending on the structure of the market, you can be exposed to either a negative or a positive source of return. For example, when the market is in contango (front of the curve lower in price than the back of the curve), roll yield tends to be negative in that positions established in the back months decrease in value as time progresses. During periods of backwardation (front of the curve above the back of the curve), roll yield tends to be positive in that prices in the back trade up in value towards prices in the front of the curve. This relationship can be graphically seen in the image above and is a great reflection of the effects of roll.

When it comes to UGA, the fund followed a methodology in which it rolls exposure over a window of time around two weeks before the front-month RBOB contract expires. UGA currently has a relatively small position of 487 contracts in RBOB. (Side note: Compare this to USO’s 25,000 contracts to gauge relative instrument popularity.) With this relatively small position, investors don’t need to be worried about any serious impacts to the price of gasoline from rolling such size, but they still need to be aware of roll yield.

Here is the current forward curve of RBOB (converted to barrels) with a 5-day comparison:

At present, RBOB is in a $2/bbl backwardation, with the forward curve showing stronger backwardation of about $6/bbl in September. This means that roll yield is positive. As discussed earlier, when it comes time to roll, UGA is going to shift its exposure to a price which, at current levels, will be $2/bbl (about 3% under today’s price), and all else equal, this 3% discount will narrow through time. This process will likely result in positive returns for UGA, with the forward curve showing an even stronger roll (9% in September-October) in the coming months. Not only is this the case, but historically speaking, the prompt spread trades in backwardation through at least November in most years, which means that we’re entering a strong time for holding UGA.

All this said, UGA holds gasoline futures, and to understand the whole picture, we need to factor the gasoline fundamentals into our analysis as well. Fortunately for gasoline bulls, the fundamentals are strongly suggesting further upside.

Gasoline Fundamentals

The fundamental picture this year in gasoline has moved in two phases (as seen in the following charts). The first phase occurred in January and February, and this was a period in which gasoline stocks rose in one of the quickest year-to-date builds ever seen, and gas cracks suffered across the country. The next phase stretched from late February through mid-June, and this was the period of destocking, in which strong exports coupled with weak refining runs led to stocks swinging into nearly one of the largest year-to-date draws ever seen.

The current fundamental phase we are in is this: after taking a brief pop in stocks, inventories have now rolled over and are shooting for the 5-year average once again.

The reason this is happening is that product supplied is seasonally normal at this point (which means it’s strong due to driving season), and exports have remained elevated.

This fundamental phase, in and of itself, would be bullish and generally a good reason to hold gasoline until the picture changes, but it is compounded by the fact that PADD 1 just lost a substantial amount of refining capacity.

PES Refinery Explosion

As most people are aware, Philadelphia Energy Solutions recently had a massive explosion at its south Philadelphia oil refinery. Given the fact that this would likely take several years to repair and PES has had financial woes in its past, the company has elected to shut the refinery permanently.

The reason why this event is so key to gasoline markets is this: the refinery has a capacity of around 335 MBD. This represents about 27% of the current operable capacity on the East Coast and makes a significant dent in the gasoline available immediately surrounding the delivery point (New York Harbor) for the RBOB contract (which is what UGA holds and rolls). In other words, a huge chunk of supply has just been taken off a market at the time of the year when demand is normally highest and in the immediate vicinity of the futures contract pricing location. If that wasn’t bullish enough, this comes at a time when gasoline stocks in PADD 1 have continued to fall towards the bottom of the 5-year range, indicating that the market was already undersupplied.

This is very bullish gasoline in the immediate future, as barrels need to route to this area to meet demand at even greater levels. The market will likely remain in backwardation for some time as an indicator of undersupply, and holders of UGA will profit.

Conclusion

UGA is currently rolling exposure in a strongly backwardated market, which is a win for holders of its shares. Gasoline fundamentals have been on the undersupplied side as of late, with demand in the form of exports and normal driving season pulling down stocks. PES recently exploded and closed, which takes a significant chunk of capacity off-line near the delivery point of the NYMEX RBOB contract. Any of these variables taken in isolation is bullish for UGA, but combined, they strongly suggest that the price will rise over the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.