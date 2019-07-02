Canopy Growth's Edibles Strategy Is Becoming More Clear

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of revenue is being set up for taking and the firm's transition to a lifestyle brand looks more certain now than before.

In the latest example of why the growth story related to the cannabis market is so compelling, the management team at Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) has issued a press release wherein it broke out, in detail, some of its latest works-in-progress. While the company has been hit recently by investors who have been scared that growth might not be high enough to justify additional upside, management’s reveal on what it is preparing as the Canadian cannabis market turns the next corner suggests that the company is still moving along nicely.

A series of developments

One really great thing about a company that has the kind of capital Canopy has is that the number of developments that can come about at any one time is significant. The downside to this, of course, is that it can also be a challenge to understand precisely where the company is, in terms of development, and what the aggregate of all the pieces of the puzzle mean for shareholders long term. As an example, shareholders knew that by the end of this year, the government in Canada was going to open the door for edibles, beverages, and other cannabis-based offerings, and investors also were aware that Canopy, as the market’s leader, had plans to jump into this space, but few people (certainly not I) knew exactly how quickly or to what scale management was ramping up its operations on this end.

In its press release, the company offered a couple of data points that are important to know, such as the fact that it had received a new license from Health Canada allowing it to grow cannabis at an outdoor site in Saskatchewan. This location consists of 7 million square feet, or about 160 acres, and is located on a secure cultivation field. The end goal here is to create low-cost input materials that can be used for its value-add products. The business also revealed that its previously-announced 4,000-acre hemp production platform will be expanded to 5,000 acres this year.

While these two developments alone might be considered newsworthy, what really shocked me was what else the company had to say. Management appears to have set up or is in the process of setting up various processing capabilities at its Smiths Falls campus. Upon completion, the company will be capable of engaging in different ‘advanced manufacturing, encapsulating, cultivating, production, secure storage, logistics, distribution,’ and other activities across its more than 950,000 square foot licensed and pre-licensed spaces.

This will enable management to open up several revenue streams once Canada’s second phase of cannabis legalization comes into effect. These streams range from the firm being able to use tens of thousands of square feet to produce more than 850,000 cannabis-laced chocolates every month, to produce over 800,000 pre-rolled joints every month, to create over 15 million soft gels and 2 million vapes monthly, and to bottle an estimated 5 million beverages every month in a 125,000 square foot bottling space.

This has significant upside for shareholders

If management can succeed in making all of this work, as appears to be the case, the market potential is huge. As an example of this, in one search I did find cannabis-laced candy bars selling in parts of the US for between $20 and $30 a piece. Assuming the same kind of pricing holds, but that a candy bar is equivalent to about 6 individual chocolates (a reasonable assumption), this alone could generate revenue of between $2.8 million and $4.25 million per month, or about $33.6 million to $51 million every year.

While this is large, the beverage activities being set up by Canopy are even larger. Canna Hemp, a 12-pack hemp-based beverage I discovered in my research, sells for around $24.97, or about $2.08 per individual beverage. The Marley brand, which is sold by New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV), sells, at the low end, for around $2.39 per drink if sold in a 12-pack (or just under $29 for the said pack). Assuming this places a price point of between $2 and $3 per drink for Canopy, 5 million units sold every month would result in annual sales of between $120 million and $180 million.

In all, the cannabis beverage market looks to have strong upside potential. One source I found stated that between 2019 and 2025, the CAGR in this piece of the market alone should be around 15.6%, and that, as a result, the annual revenue generated by the end of the forecast period should be about $4.46 billion per annum. Most of this will almost certainly come from the US and Canada. None of this even ponders the possibility of revenue from the soft gels, pre-rolled joints, and vapes, but each of those could add tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars in sales to Canopy’s top line. Earlier this year, for instance, Altria (MO) completed its purchase of a 35% stake in JUUL, a major vaping leader, in exchange for $12.8 billion. While it is highly unlikely that Canopy will be able to grab a significant market share in the vaping space anytime soon, grabbing hold of even a small fraction of that market could be material for shareholders.

While upside does look to exist here, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars in sales per annum at the least, some risks do exist. For instance, while management has not provided any significant details into the costs it has undertaken to make these revenue streams possible, they can't be immaterial. Not only is there setup costs and other expenses related to establishing and growing sales channels, the company must also contend with advertising/marketing costs for products that have been essentially untested with a large market. There has been success in the edibles space in some US states, but the scale at which these offerings are being rolled out means there's a lot of pain if the company is wrong. Not only do you have consumer considerations, there's also the possibility of competition from other players in the space. Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), and others all want to be in, and even if what Canopy makes is appealing, a better offering or similar ones at lower prices from any of its peers could hurt the business and its shareholders alike. All of these won't be truly known until early next year, at the soonest, but they are factors investors would be wise to consider.

Takeaway

Right now, a lot of things are happening with Canopy and those things are quite exciting for the most part. Management dropped a real surprise on investors with this latest press release, and if the company can succeed in capitalizing on the shift toward edibles, beverages, and more later this year, it could easily see sales expand to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars per annum. Unlike some of the other aspects of the market the company has tapped into, some of these (particularly beverages) have the opportunity to give shareholders strong margins and the ability to establish it as a lifestyle brand, not just another cannabis firm.

