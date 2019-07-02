JinkoSolar Is Well Positioned, But We Worry About Cash Flow

However, given the history of negative cash flow, this remains a worry for us as it doesn't look like much improvement is on the way.

Large capacity additions should help expand margins and shift output further towards premium products (bifacial and mono-christalline).

Grid parity, internationional diversification and a recovery in the Chinese market is going to propel JinkoSolar forward.

At the end of January, we argued that the rally in the shares of JinkoSolar (JKS) wasn't done, and so it turned out as the shares are up 42% since.

We see reasons for some continued optimism after the Q1 figures:

Solar demand is surging as ever more areas achieve grid parity.

The markets are fairly tight with ASPs holding up pretty well.

The big integrated companies like Jinko with bankable solutions have a market advantage.

Jinko has diversified to become a truly global player.

Jinko is still the market leader in China and demand is set to surge in H2.

The company is shifting to premium products with capacity doubling this year.

However, our enthusiasm is somewhat dimmed by concerns about cash flow generation, which has struggled for years in the red leading to persistent debt and equity issuing.

Grid Parity

Since 2010, the cost of solar has declined by 85%, that has some important consequences. Let the following sink in (our emphasis):

A new study reveals just how stunningly rapid the clean energy transition is. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) reported on Tuesday that renewables are now the cheapest form of new electricity generation across two thirds of the world — cheaper than both new coal and new natural gas power. Yet just five years ago, renewables were the cheapest source of new power in only 1% of the world, explains BNEF in its New Energy Outlook 2019. Equally remarkable, BNEF projects that by 2030, wind and solar will “undercut existing coal and gas almost everywhere.”

Or this (our emphasis):

Around three-quarters of US coal production is now more expensive than solar and wind energy in providing electricity to American households, according to a new study. “Even without major policy shift we will continue to see coal retire pretty rapidly,” said Mike O’Boyle, the co-author of the report for Energy Innovation, a renewables analysis firm. “Our analysis shows that we can move a lot faster to replace coal with wind and solar. The fact that so much coal could be retired right now shows we are off the pace.”

And this (our emphasis):

A recent report from Navigant Consulting found that solar-plus-storage already beats natural gas on costs in many parts of the country: “This storage plus renewables development is enabling a transition of large-scale renewables from intermittent assets to dispatchable resources able to displace thermal assets.”

For good measure, the last one (our emphasis):

Plummeting wind and solar costs leave “no expectations of people investing in anything else,” according to the author of a report by CSIRO and the Australian Experts have said the results of a comparative study show there is no longer a business case for new non-renewable generation in Australia. The study, published last year by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), found solar and wind are the cheapest forms of power even after balancing costs were taken into account. And since both are still falling in price, with solar continuing to see annual cost reductions of up to 10 percent, “we have no expectations of people investing in anything else,” said lead author Paul Graham, the chief economist at CSIRO’s energy division. Although the researchers had expected wind and solar to outgun fossil fuels price-wise on a standalone basis, the finding that renewables are competitive with coal even after factoring in the cost of two to six hours of battery or pumped hydro storage “was a surprise,” he said.

The solar plus storage news is particularly encouraging as that reduces a major disadvantage from solar generated electricity, it's intermittent supply.

We're not at grid parity everywhere (especially when one adds the cost of storage), it depends on hours and intensity of sunshine and the local cost of electricity, but the area where solar can compete on price without subsidies is rapidly growing.

That is, we are at an inflection point where solar can take off without depending on subsidies. While that is good news and progressively removes a major uncertainty from the market (policy changes), this doesn't automatically produce a bonanza for solar panel producers like JinkoSolar.

We know that the market tends to be rather cyclical, with bouts of over-investment in capacity producing a glut, declining prices, inventory write offs and (in severe downturns) bankruptcies.

JinkoSolar isn't likely to suffer the latter, as it's one of the big and cost effective producers that is likely to survive any shake-out, but we've seen in the past that market conditions can deteriorate rapidly and shrink the company's margins considerably.

We think there are two reasons the market will be less violently cyclical going forward:

The inflection point of grid parity is likely to have a stabilizing effect on the market.

Previous shakeouts have made the market less atomistic and the big established players have learned from past mistakes.

This remains to be seen, of course but it's notable that the latest downturn (on US tariffs and a Chinese policy change) has been much less dramatic than previous ones.

That is, the structural market backdrop for Jinko is turning more favorable, more prolonged and dependable growth as solar competes without subsidies, and less violent volatility is likely. Take for instance the resurgence in Europe (Greentechmedia):

In the peak boom year of 2011, Europe installed 22.7 gigawatts of new solar capacity — with Italy alone putting up a remarkable 9 gigawatts. That same year the U.S. installed 1.8 gigawatts. But the European market then crashed hard, slumping to a low of 7 gigawatts in 2016, WoodMac figures show. Today, however, Europe stands on the cusp of a gravity-defying rebound. WoodMac forecasts 18.8 gigawatts of installations in 2019, up from 10.7 gigawatts last year. By 2022 the market is expected to hit nearly 25 gigawatts, and remain above 20 gigawatts for the foreseeable future. And unlike the days when installations were driven by politically vulnerable subsidies, the market is increasingly centered around competitive auctions and subsidy-free projects.

The crash in 2012-16 was entirely policy-induced, but now that an increasing number of projects are viable without any subsidies that source of volatility has been largely eliminated. Note also that this is bringing a pretty comprehensive recovery in Europe these days.

However, there will still be some gluts causing further ASP declines, we just had a minor episode of that but this seems to have stabilized. This can be seen from the following:

Q1 gross margin isn't yet in the graph, but it was 16%. From the earnings deck:

But early in the decade, there was a much bigger solar glut and margins dropped close to zero. In the summer of 2018, there was a significant scaling back of incentives in China, with solar demand coming off its exuberant highs.

Since Jinko is the market leader in China, this is not without impact but as it happens, the effects have been really muted as the company shifted rapidly to overseas markets (despite being hit by US tariffs).

The result of that shift is that overseas shipments accounted for a whopping 90%+ of sales in Q1. We can't remember Jinko anywhere close to being this international before.

But they had to. The overall Chinese market growth was just 5.2GW, which is very low even for a seasonal weak quarter as is Q1.

That did affect margins though as shipping cost and shipping times increased substantially and to deal with the latter, inventories rose by 30%.

There is also good news from China. After a new policy is set in place management argues that they expect the Chinese market to add 40GW in new installations this year, with a rapid acceleration in H2. One thing we also have to note is that China is prioritizing projects which come without subsidies.

And there is good news from the ASP front (Q1CC):

The ASP in Q1 remains stable when compared to the previous quarter. Prices for the whole year are expected to be stable, given the strong demand.

Shifting to higher end products

Another reason to be optimistic about the future of JinkoSolar is the fact that they are shifting to premium products, like their mono crystalline and their bifacial PERC (Passivated Emmiter Rear Contact) panels and modules (Q1CC):

Global solar demand for our high efficiency mono products is growing significantly and has resulted in them being in short supply continuously. We are accelerating the expansion of our high efficiency mono capacity and estimate they will account for over 70% of our total shipments for the year.

The company is really ramping production capacity of their mono wafer, cells and panels (Q1CC):

We expect to reach wafer, cell and module production capacity of 15 gigawatts, 10 gigawatts and 16 gigawatts respectively by the end of the year. Of this, approximately 11.5 gigawatts will be mono wafers and approximately 9.2 gigawatts will be PERC cells.

Adding so much capacity will take quite a bit of CapEx (estimated at $450M this year) but it will give a boost to margins as the company can satisfy more of its sales from in-house production. And a new plant in Leshan will add to the benefits (Q1CC):

Our new 5 gigawatts mono wafer production for the facility in Leshan, Sichuan Province began trial production this month and will ramp up to full capacity by the fourth quarter of this year. This new production facility will serve as a benchmark for the industry with its industry leading cost structure and a cutting edge technology. The additional mono wafer capacity will allow us to significantly increase the proportion of our high efficiency products we manufacture and improve overall profitability.

Then they also have a new cell technology called Cheetah (Q1CC):

On the sales side, the maximum conversion efficiency of our Cheetah size cells and N-type cells reached 24.38% and 24.58% respectively... our classic Cheetah module series is in high demand and are very popular, making up 70% in second half orders. We launched our new Swan bifacial module at 2019 SNEC with the ability to provide a higher yield gas and the lower cost of energy. The module is also easier to install and greatly enhances reliability during operation.

The latest addition to that is their Swan bifacial module with the new DuPont Clear DuPont Tedlar-based backsheet. These bifacial modules have the additional benefit of being exempt from US tariffs (Q1CC):

The tariff exemption on the bifacial modules will increase the product’s competitiveness and help its pro life reach in the US market. The bifacial solar modules will likely become the mainstream choice in the future. In particular, companies with a fully integrated bifacial solar module capacity outside China such as Southeast Asia will likely benefit tremendously.

Management also pointed out that they have been ranked as the top performer in PV Module Reliability Scorecard by PVEL for the fifth consecutive year.

Q1 Results

From the earnings deck:

Earnings were pretty good and while we're writing this we see that fellow SA contributor Investing Hobo has covered Q1 earnings pretty well and we grosso modo agree so we refer you to them.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Cash

From the earnings deck:

Cash flow turned negative in the quarter although their overall cash position actually improved:

Cash flow is one concern we are having with Jinko and it's hard to get quarterly data as they don't provide quarterly data. Here is the latest annual data from the 2018 20-F:

This is concerning as the company produced negative operational cash in 2016 and 2017 and only meager positive flow in 2018 that was not anywhere near enough to pay for CapEx ($356.4M in 2018), so the company keeps bleeding cash.

The company has produced only one year of positive free cash flow (2012) in the last decade and we can't say that's a history that inspires a lot of confidence. Jinko turns out to be somewhat similar to a US shale driller.

Of course, the difference is financed by issuing debt (net issuance in 2018 was $401M) and shares ($102.8M).

And there was a new financing this year. From the 6-K:

In May 2019, JinkoSolar closed the follow-on equity offering of 4,671,875 ADSs, each representing four ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.00002 per share, at US$16.00 per ADS, and the concurrent private placement of US$85 million convertible senior notes due 2024

The situation is not likely to be that grim as the company is planning on selling some of their projects (20-F, our emphasis):

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2018 was RMB614.5 million (US$91.8 million), consisting primarily of (I) an increase in advance from customers of RMB1,601.5 million (US$232.9 million); (II) a decrease in accounts receivables of RMB532.1 million (US$77.4 million); (III) an increase in accounts payable of RMB647.0 million (US$94.1 million); and (iv) a decrease in prepayments and other current assets of RMB294.2 million (US$42.8 million), partially offset by (I) an increase in inventories of RMB1,690.5 million (US$245.9 million); (II) an increase in project assets, net of incremental revenue, of RMB1.26 billion (US$182.9 million), and (III) depreciation of property, plant and equipment of RMB802.0 million (US$116.6 million). We have intention to sell part of our project assets to third parties in 2019. However, these projects that we intend to sell do not meet the criteria of ASC 360-10-45-9 and are classified as project assets in our balance sheet. We will recognize revenue from the sale of project assets in accordance with ASC 360-20. Therefore, all cash flows related to the development and construction of project assets constructed for external sales with the amount of RMB1.26 billion (US$182.9 million) (net of incremental revenue) was no longer recognized as investing cash outflows in 2018 but considered as a component of cash flows from operating activities. Excluding the increase in project assets, our net cash provided by operating activities in 2018 would be RMB1.87 billion (US$272.3 million).

A little later (p108) they argued (20-F):

If sales of our overseas project assets is closed in 2019, we would strengthen our balance sheet by cutting relative long-term debt obligations of RMB1.46 billion (US$212.4 million). The initiative would increase corporate flexibility and reinforce our financial position which will allow us to take advantage of more opportunities in 2019.

That helps, but it's not substantial enough to really dent the cash outflow, unless they can repeat this every year.

It's also clear that there is an accounting change that reclassifies the cash used in building these projects from investing cash outflow to operational cash outflow, but this is a moot point.

We could not find how many of these project assets the company has on the books in the 20-F apart from 2015 figures:

The net book value of solar power project assets, equity interest and accounts receivable collateralized were RMB1,276,496,254, RMB862,082,542 and RMB98,147,637 respectively, as of December 31, 2015.

That's under $200M, not really a whole lot. These projects generate electricity, and hence income. However (20-F):

Costs of electricity generation revenue include depreciation of solar power project assets and costs associated with operation and maintenance of the project assets. Cost of electricity sales from continuing operations wasRMB0.6 million, RMB3.1 million and nil million for years ended December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

That is, zero income for 2018 which doesn't suggest that they have a whole lot of projects on the book to sell. This is less surprising than might appear at first sight because the company sold a majority of its projects in October 2016.

Valuation

Valuation multiples aren't all that useful apart from on a historic basis. PE doesn't say all that much for a cyclical stock, EV/EBITDA is at the high end of its historical range and in terms of EV/S the company seems on a relatively low multiple.

Conclusion

There seem to be quite a number of tailwinds blowing the company ahead. Grid parity is like a widening oil spill taking on ever more territory. The company sold over 90% to overseas markets but is still the market leader in China.

Demand from its home market China is set to surge in H2 and ASPs are predicted to remain roughly stable. The company is greatly increasing capacity, allowing it to sell more of its in-house produced products thereby boosting margins.

Margins are getting another impetus from the shift to more high-end products (bifacial, mono crystalline) and the new more sophisticated plant.

Yet we worry a bit about their consistent lack of being able to produce positive cash flow, and with the heavy CapEx this year ($450M) this year looks to be no exception and the company doesn't have a lot of projects to sell to compensate for this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.