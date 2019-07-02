Homebuying Isn't What It Used To Be And That's Why We Still Like Apartment REITs

We believe homeownership will spike among the younger generation at some point in the future but for now, landlords will benefit from demand for rentals.

Some of us old-timers remember when buying a home was the epitome of the American Dream. We worked hard to save up enough money for a downpayment – roughly 20% because that’s the amount that got you a conforming mortgage rate. Otherwise, you were paying a higher rate and/or getting an FHA loan which requires some additional ‘insurance’ payments for the lender to take on the risk.

Then in the mid-2000s, the American Dream changed to owning multiple homes – homes that appreciated so fast you can turn around and sell them for a profit in no time. And what was required in order to qualify for a loan to buy your second or third home? Not much. There were what was called NINJA loans – no income, no job, no assets – as long as you had a pulse, it seems, you were able to get a loan. Well, we all know what happened then and the housing market hasn’t been the same since.

New Generation, New American Dream

The new generation, or rather, the newer generations, seem to not want to be tied down by buying a house. Those that have been able to move out of their parents' homes – again – are renting apartments instead of buying. It’s causing rental rates to increase much faster than wages and in some markets, become unaffordable.

These younger generations are forgoing buying a car and instead are ubering when they need to - yet in most cases, they don’t need to. They are also living in urban cores, near their office, and either walk to the office or take a scooter. Even with what seems to be savings on not having to pay for auto loan payments, car insurance, and other expenses the ‘average’ family usually has, prices on homes – both single and multi-family, have gotten so high that even if they wanted to, many young families can’t afford to buy.

While rents have increased, the median income for renters has remained relatively flat, increasing the percentage of renters for which housing costs are a burden, to roughly 50%. That means housing costs are a disproportionately high percentage of these renter's monthly expenses. Yet the option to rent still looks more attractive than buying because of stricter loan standards, higher home prices, and an inability to actually save enough for a down payment. Lately, lenders have been somewhat more lenient, but it has taken almost 10 years for that to happen and the transition has been slow.

No First-Time Homebuyers

You might have heard economic reports highlighting the disappointing new and existing home sales in recent months. While last month’s data was positive, the housing market is nowhere near its pre-recession level and part of the reason is the lack of first-time homebuyers. Some of the reasons for this have already been mentioned – affordability issues, demographic changes, and changes in consumer tastes.

The share of the population making first-time purchases is still half of its multi-year high of 1.5%. Another reason for this that hasn’t been mentioned is that there haven’t been many new homes built for the first-time buyer. Most homebuilders have been developing homes at higher price points which has priced out many potential first-time buyers – of all ages.

The Difference In Homeownerhip By Age Is Troubling

The trend between homebuyers within milllennials and each of the generations between them and the baby boomers have been quite consistent – except for the population born between 1981-1990. We can draw two conclusions from the chart below.

Homeownership has been on a steady decline since over the years, since a time when 80% of consumers who were born in 1931-1940 owned a home. For each decade thereafter, the percentage of homeowners in each cohort continued a slow decline until 1980. Then we see a dramatic decline in homeownerhip by twenty-somethings that were born between 1981-1990. We assume this is because of all the reasons we have mentioned. The second conclusion we can draw from the chart is that the trend has always been for consumers to increase the tendency to buy as they get older. Even if the percentage of homeowners in each younger generation is lower than that of the prior generation at comparable ages, we can agree that the trend is similar.

The last cohort, however, is considerably below the prior cohort. At the age of 30, only 34% of households born between 1980-1990 owned a home, compared to roughly 50% of households owning a home at the age of 30 for those born between 1971-1980.

Impact On Residential REITs

In the short run, we see this as a trend that will continue to benefit both Apartment REITs and Single Family Home REITs. The first to benefit will be apartments. As young people move out of their parent’s homes or get jobs in the city, they will want to live close to work, socialize, and be able to move around with ease. In an urban setting, there are very few ‘houses’ so the only options are apartments.

As these young renters age, they may start families and look to move into a house in the suburbs – still not able to buy – but renting a house may be more practical – especially if they are considering raising a family and are looking for good school districts.

Then, maybe, at some point in the future, they will be able to save enough for a down payment on a starter home – hopefully that has been recently built – but if not, then an existing home being sold because the owner of that home is looking to buy a bigger home. It’s how the cycle has always worked, only that this time, we are off to a much slower start.

In the long run, I believe that the 1981-1990 cohort will close the gap with the 1971-1980 cohort - which means that at some point in the future, there will be a spike in homebuying - but we’re not quite there yet.

This is why we still like Apartment REITs.

Our Favorite Apartment REIT

Our two Apartment REITs held in current portfolios are currently rated Hold. They are Equity Residential (EQR) in the Dividend Growth portfolio, and Independence Realty Trust (IRT) in the High Income Portfolio – primarily for valuation reasons – not because we don’t like the companies. A neutral or hold rating for us means that we still like the company, but the price of the stock has gotten ahead of our opinion of fair value. In these cases, we wait for a pullback to upgrade the stock to a buy or changes in the company’s prospects lead us to change the intrinsic value of the stock – which then leads to a rating change.

As you might tell from the two positions we currently hold, we have taken a dual approach to the apartment REIT sector. EQR focuses on high-end properties in urban and high-density suburban areas, while IRT focuses on Class B and Class C properties. The thesis on EQR is that the demand for core locations is still high enough to drive rental rate growth in high-end properties. While the thesis for IRT is that the general level of rental rates is driving some consumers into more affordable Class B and Class C properties.

It took some time for IRT to play out since we first introduced the company to our members, but on a YTD basis, the stock has led apartment REIT peers with a return of almost 32%.

It is still our favorite despite a lofty valuation. We might take a bit of profit after a 32% return in just 6 months, but we are likely to maintain a good portion of our full allocation.

It also still pays a 6% dividend yield, which is down from 7.84% since the beginning of the year. With its recently increased credit line from $50M to $350M, which lowers borrowing costs, extends the maturity of the previous credit line, and strengthens the company's balance sheet for continued growth. We are watching this one for entry points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR,IRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.