Baozun Explodes But Still Has Lots Of Upside Potential

Baozun (BZUN) has been my favorite Chinese stock ever since I read an article from fellow author From Growth To Value back in 2017. The stock has always been exposed to huge ups and downs but despite that erratic nature of price movements, the stock has been moving higher and higher ever since.

Having been able to pick up shares on the cheap when uncertainty regarding Chinese tariffs was highest, I am currently enjoying a decent $40 cost basis. Back then it might have appeared dangerous to invest into Chinese stocks but despite all the uncertainty and already enacted tariffs, Baozun's business has not suffered and looks less risky than what the stock price movements suggest.

As a result, with the uncertainty currently easing off, the stock is rallying. Buying into such a rally may also appear dangerous but considering the strength and growth of Baozun's business, the upside still remains tremendous.

What is going on at Baozun?

Baozun's latest earnings released on May 29, 2019, marginally beat estimates with revenue growth coming in at 28.6%. Its P/E back then was around 44 times earnings and at first glance the stock appears heavily overvalued. Based on today's price of $53, Baozun's TTM P/E ratio reached a staggering 58 times earnings and yet the stock has tremendous upside potential. Let's clarify that.

First of all, the headline revenue growth figure of 28.6% is rather meaningless for Baozun as the company is currently undergoing a massive shift from the distribution model to a service fee and consignment model which heavily impacts revenue, precisely when and how sales are recognized on the income statement. On that dimension, net revenues grew 40% Y/Y with service revenue growing even stronger with 45.1% Y/Y. While these two figures certainly do a better job in reporting Baozun's real growth, they still fall short. The best metric to assess Baozun's strength is GMV (Gross Merchandise Value), i.e. the total value of items sold on Baozun's marketplaces. Here, growth reached 58% demonstrating the strength of resilience of China's e-commerce sector. That high level of growth is fueled by more brands being introduced to the marketplace. Also, growth on the top line is also trickling down to the bottom line with Non-GAAP net income up 55%.

Secondly, despite having grown very strongly in recent years Baozun is still a very small company in terms of market capitalization ($3B), especially if compared to JD.com (JD) with $44B or Chinese heavyweights Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), currently valued at $440B and $430B, respectively. As such the stock price is fluctuating heavily, which always creates some interesting and attractive buying opportunities.

The opportunity for Baozun to grow within China's red-hot e-commerce field is tremendous. Not only is China already the world's largest e-commerce market but it is also forecast to continue its strong growth.

The Chinese e-commerce market is forecast to almost double by 2022, reaching a size of $1.8T, according to a report, "E-commerce in China: Trends and Outlook for the Largest e-commerce Market in the world," by research firm Forrester. To put that into perspective, this means that the Chinese online retail market will be more than double the size of the US market three years from now.

The reason why Baozun is not appearing on that list is that apart from its small size its core business is not selling to consumers, but rather to help partners execute their e-commerce strategies in China by building up online stores, covering IT and store solutions, digital marketing and other aspects along the value chain.

This omni-channel penetration positions Baozun at the forefront of a new era in brand e-commerce in China. It helps customers to enhance stickiness, deepen brand entrenchment and broaden their revenue sources.

On top of that Baozun has a very strong ally with Alibaba as the latter is owning 16.5% of Baozun's stock and almost 10% of its votes. Alibaba is the poster child of China's economy and also a reflector of the current state of the economy. With its hundreds of investments in other Chinese and international companies, the Chinese government will support Alibaba and thus it is rather unlikely that a new competitor will ever threaten Baozun. Ultimately, it is much more likely that at one stage Alibaba will swallow Baozun at an attractive premium and integrate it into its own business.

How about guidance and the trade war?

What has been overlooked by the markets when they sold off virtually any stock from China was that the trade war so far has had no impact at all on Baozun, as all of the business is concentrated in China and around Asia where macroeconomic conditions so far have not deteriorated.

So for business itself, we don't see any impact now. But we are cautiously watching all the macro conditions, which we cannot control but we can watch and take some actions if it's necessary. But now everything's OK. In the meantime, as I mentioned, in these macroeconomics conditions, we do see some opportunities in the local brands, which -- we are working on that now. So, we think that no actual impact in our business till now.

With Trump and Xi having agreed on resuming their trade talks, markets have quickly rediscovered these beaten-down stocks and have sent Baozun stock up over 7% on July 1. Assuming no further twists in the negotiations, Baozun should quickly hit a new all-time high at $66 and then continue to march higher.

There is no slowdown in growth with the company's outlook for Q2 guiding for 40% sales growth.

Baozun is often termed as "China's Shopify" and if it continues its own success story there is no reason to believe Baozun which is serving a much bigger market than Shopify (SHOP) cannot reach a similar size in the future. Shopify is currently valued at a market cap of $34B, more than 10 times the size of Baozun with a ludicrous forward P/E ratio of over 500 times earnings.

Shopify is expected to generate revenue of $1.5B for the current year whereas Baozun is estimated to record around $1.1B. Hence, either Shopify is massively overvalued (which I very much believe) and/or Baozun is massively undervalued. In my opinion, it is a mixture. Shopify is highly overvalued at this stage but Baozun could easily double and still not exceed a price/sales ratio above 5. Over the long term, given that Baozun is operating in the higher-growth Chinese market and is trading at a much cheaper valuation, it can easily outperform Shopify and should be part of any long-term growth stock portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

Investors having missed Baozun's strong 70% YTD stock appreciation may shed a tear over that missed opportunity for a moment but should then focus on the fact that Baozun's growth story is still in the early innings.

The business is firing on all cylinders and renewed hope surrounding trade negotiations can easily lift the stock to its all-time high and beyond. Compared to its overseas rival Shopify, Baozun boasts a much more attractive valuation and has its presence in the biggest growth market for e-commerce.

The stock was an outright bargain in the $30s, a very strong buy in the $40s and remains a strong buy in the $50s. However, given the low market cap the stock is fluctuating wildly and not suited for risk-averse investors. Baozun already has had its fair share of trading days where its stock price declined 10% or more but is still up 400% since its IPO.

China's Shopify is all set to reign supreme in its market, continue its strong growth story and turn into a multi-bagger for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN, BABA, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.